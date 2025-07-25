Move Academy

Linearity Move Shortcuts

Speed up your workflow with Linearity Move shortcuts

Keyboard shortcuts are the fastest way to work smarter and more efficiently.

From basic commands to timeline navigation and tool switching, mastering these shortcuts will help you stay focused and save valuable time.

In this section, we’ll cover:

  • System and file shortcuts to manage your projects seamlessly
  • Basic shortcuts for everyday editing tasks
  • Timeline shortcuts for precise animation control
  • Tools shortcuts to quickly switch and customize your workflow

System and file shortcuts in Linearity Move

⌘ ,SettingsOpen the Linearity Move settings panel.
⌘HHide MoveHide Linearity Move from your desktop.
⌥⌘HHide OthersHide all windows that aren’t Linearity Move from your desktop.
⌘QQuit MoveQuit the Linearity Move software.
⌘NNewCreate a new Linearity Move project.
⌘OOpenOpen an existing Linearity file.
⇧⌘OOpen from your MacOpen a non-Linearity file, such as an Adobe Illustrator file or a PDF.
⌘WClose ProjectClose your current project and return to the Home screen.
⌘SSave ProjectSave your current project.
⇧⌘SDuplicate ProjectCreate and open an exact copy of your current project.
⌘EExport ProjectExport your current project to an MP4 file. You’ll be able to choose the resolution and frame rate.

Basic element shortcuts

⌘ZUndoUndo your last action.
⇧⌘ZRedoRepeat your last action.
⌘XCutCut your currently selected element.
⌘CCopy Copy your currently selected element.
⌘VPastePaste the most recently copied or cut element or scene.
⌥⇧⌘VPaste and match style(Text only) Paste the most recently copied or cut text, matching the current style elements.
⌥⌘VPaste at copied time(Keyframe animations only) Paste the most recently copied or cut keyframe animation at the same timestamp where it was copied from, instead of the current Playhead position.
⌘DDuplicateDuplicate the selected elements in the same position as the original elements.
DeleteDelete the selected elements.
⌘ASelect allSelect all elements on the canvas.
⇧⌘ADeselect allDeselect all currently selected elements.
←→↑↓Bump 1pxMove the selected elements by 1 pixel in the direction indicated by the arrow key.
⇧←→↑↓Bump 10pxMove the selected elements by 10 pixels in the direction indicated by the arrow key.
UClip content/canvasShow or hide the any elements that are exceeding the edges of the canvas.

Arrange shortcuts

⌘ ]Bring forwardBring the selected elements one layer forward.
⇧⌘ ]Bring to frontBring the selected elements to the front (top) layer.
⌘ [Send backwardSend the selected elements one layer backward.
⇧⌘ [Send to backSend the selected elements to the back (bottom) layer.
⌃⌘ ←Align leftAlign the selected elements to the left.
⌃⌘HAlign centerAlign the selected elements to the center.
⌃⌘ →Align rightAlign the selected elements to the right.
⌃⌘ ↑Align topAlign the selected elements to the top.
⌃⌘VAlign middleAlign the selected elements to the middle.
⌃⌘ ↓Align bottomAlign the selected elements to the bottom.
⇧⌘LLockLock the selected elements to the canvas, preventing them from being moved or edited.
⇧⌘HHideHide the selected elements from view.
⌘GGroupGroup your selected elements together.
⇧⌘GUngroupUngroup your selected elements into individual elements.

Path shortcuts

⇧⌘+Unite(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Unite Boolean operation.
⇧⌘-Subtract(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Subtract Boolean operation.
⇧⌘IIntersect(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Intersect Boolean operation.
⇧⌘\Divide(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Divide Boolean operation.
⇧⌘EExclude(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Exclude Boolean operation.
⌘7Use as maskCreate a mask from the selected elements.
⇧⌘7UnmaskStop using the selected elements as a mask.
⌃⇧TText on pathBegin typing text along the selected path.
⌃⌘OCreate outlines from textCreate outlined paths from the selected text.

Interface navigation shortcuts

⌥⌘1Toggle Library panelOpen or close the Library panel on the left side of the canvas.
⌥⌘2Toggle Inspector panelOpen or close the Inspector panel on the right side of the canvas.
⌥⌘3Toggle Timeline panelOpen or close the Timeline panel on the bottom of the canvas.
⌘+ (or Z + click)Zoom inZoom in on your canvas.
⌘- (or Z + option + click)Zoom outZoom out on your canvas.
⌘0Zoom to fitScale and center your view to show your entire canvas. This will only work if you are currently focused on the canvas (e.g. you have something on the canvas selected).
Spacebar + dragActivate Hand ToolHold spacebar and drag on the canvas to activate the Hand Tool and move your canvas around.
FN + FEnter / Exit Full Screen.Enter Full Screen mode. Press again to exit Full Screen mode.

Timeline shortcuts in Linearity Move

⇧⌘ ←→Move Playhead 60 framesMove the Playhead 60 frames forwards or backwards.
⌥⇧⌘ ←→Move Playhead 1 frameMove the Playhead 1 frames forwards or backwards.
⌘ ←→Previous/Next SceneMove to the previous or next scene with the arrow keys. This works only in the Project view.
⌘ ↑↓Snap to beginning/end of TimelineMove the Playhead to the beginning or end of the timeline.
ReturnEnter sceneEnter the selected screen or current Playhead position.
SpacePlay/PausePlay or pause animation playback from the Playhead’s current position.
/Play selectionPlay the selected portion of your animation.
⌥⇧ IPlay from beginningPlay your project from the beginning.
⇧⌘ FPlay full screenPlay your project from the Playhead’s current position in full screen mode.
⌥⌘SInsert sceneCreate a new blank scene at the end of your animation.
KInsert PinInsert a new Pin at the Playhead’s location. This will toggle Pin Mode on.
⇧ KToggle Pin ModeEnter or exit Pin Mode.
MMorphing ElementsAdd the Morph effect between two or more elements. You must have more than one element currently selected.
SToggle SkimmingTurn skimming on or off. While skimming is on, you can use the cursor to preview the animations in your timeline by hovering over them.

Tool shortcuts in Linearity Move

VSelection ToolActivate the Selection Tool.
ANode ToolActivate the Node Tool.
TText ToolActivate the Text Tool.
RRectangle (Shape Tool)Activate the Shape Tool and automatically select the Rectangle option.
OOval (Shape Tool)Activate the Shape Tool and automatically select the Oval option.
LLine (Shape Tool)Activate the Shape Tool and automatically select the Line option.
ZZoom ToolActivate the Zoom Tool.
⌘+ (or Z + click)Zoom inZoom in on your canvas.
⌘- (or Z + option + click)Zoom outZoom out on your canvas.
⌘0Zoom to fitScale and center your view to show your entire canvas. This will only work if you are currently focused on the canvas (e.g. you have something on the canvas selected).
⇧ + Click & drag nodeScale proportionallyWhen scaling an element by clicking and dragging on one of its nodes, hold down Shift ⇧ to maintain the element’s original proportions.
⇧ + Click & drag elementMove along axisWhen moving an element by clicking and dragging it, hold down Shift ⇧ to keep the X axis or Y axis constant, depending on the direction of movement.
⇧⌘PPrevious tool Switch back to the most recent previously selected tool.
