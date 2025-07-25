Linearity Move Shortcuts
Speed up your workflow with Linearity Move shortcuts
Keyboard shortcuts are the fastest way to work smarter and more efficiently.
From basic commands to timeline navigation and tool switching, mastering these shortcuts will help you stay focused and save valuable time.
In this section, we’ll cover:
- System and file shortcuts to manage your projects seamlessly
- Basic shortcuts for everyday editing tasks
- Timeline shortcuts for precise animation control
- Tools shortcuts to quickly switch and customize your workflow
|⌘ ,
|Settings
|Open the Linearity Move settings panel.
|⌘H
|Hide Move
|Hide Linearity Move from your desktop.
|⌥⌘H
|Hide Others
|Hide all windows that aren’t Linearity Move from your desktop.
|⌘Q
|Quit Move
|Quit the Linearity Move software.
|⌘N
|New
|Create a new Linearity Move project.
|⌘O
|Open
|Open an existing Linearity file.
|⇧⌘O
|Open from your Mac
|Open a non-Linearity file, such as an Adobe Illustrator file or a PDF.
|⌘W
|Close Project
|Close your current project and return to the Home screen.
|⌘S
|Save Project
|Save your current project.
|⇧⌘S
|Duplicate Project
|Create and open an exact copy of your current project.
|⌘E
|Export Project
|Export your current project to an MP4 file. You’ll be able to choose the resolution and frame rate.
|⌘Z
|Undo
|Undo your last action.
|⇧⌘Z
|Redo
|Repeat your last action.
|⌘X
|Cut
|Cut your currently selected element.
|⌘C
|Copy
|Copy your currently selected element.
|⌘V
|Paste
|Paste the most recently copied or cut element or scene.
|⌥⇧⌘V
|Paste and match style
|(Text only) Paste the most recently copied or cut text, matching the current style elements.
|⌥⌘V
|Paste at copied time
|(Keyframe animations only) Paste the most recently copied or cut keyframe animation at the same timestamp where it was copied from, instead of the current Playhead position.
|⌘D
|Duplicate
|Duplicate the selected elements in the same position as the original elements.
|⌫
|Delete
|Delete the selected elements.
|⌘A
|Select all
|Select all elements on the canvas.
|⇧⌘A
|Deselect all
|Deselect all currently selected elements.
|←→↑↓
|Bump 1px
|Move the selected elements by 1 pixel in the direction indicated by the arrow key.
|⇧←→↑↓
|Bump 10px
|Move the selected elements by 10 pixels in the direction indicated by the arrow key.
|U
|Clip content/canvas
|Show or hide the any elements that are exceeding the edges of the canvas.
|⌘ ]
|Bring forward
|Bring the selected elements one layer forward.
|⇧⌘ ]
|Bring to front
|Bring the selected elements to the front (top) layer.
|⌘ [
|Send backward
|Send the selected elements one layer backward.
|⇧⌘ [
|Send to back
|Send the selected elements to the back (bottom) layer.
|⌃⌘ ←
|Align left
|Align the selected elements to the left.
|⌃⌘H
|Align center
|Align the selected elements to the center.
|⌃⌘ →
|Align right
|Align the selected elements to the right.
|⌃⌘ ↑
|Align top
|Align the selected elements to the top.
|⌃⌘V
|Align middle
|Align the selected elements to the middle.
|⌃⌘ ↓
|Align bottom
|Align the selected elements to the bottom.
|⇧⌘L
|Lock
|Lock the selected elements to the canvas, preventing them from being moved or edited.
|⇧⌘H
|Hide
|Hide the selected elements from view.
|⌘G
|Group
|Group your selected elements together.
|⇧⌘G
|Ungroup
|Ungroup your selected elements into individual elements.
|⇧⌘+
|Unite
|(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Unite Boolean operation.
|⇧⌘-
|Subtract
|(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Subtract Boolean operation.
|⇧⌘I
|Intersect
|(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Intersect Boolean operation.
|⇧⌘\
|Divide
|(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Divide Boolean operation.
|⇧⌘E
|Exclude
|(With overlapping shapes selected) Perform the Exclude Boolean operation.
|⌘7
|Use as mask
|Create a mask from the selected elements.
|⇧⌘7
|Unmask
|Stop using the selected elements as a mask.
|⌃⇧T
|Text on path
|Begin typing text along the selected path.
|⌃⌘O
|Create outlines from text
|Create outlined paths from the selected text.
|⌥⌘1
|Toggle Library panel
|Open or close the Library panel on the left side of the canvas.
|⌥⌘2
|Toggle Inspector panel
|Open or close the Inspector panel on the right side of the canvas.
|⌥⌘3
|Toggle Timeline panel
|Open or close the Timeline panel on the bottom of the canvas.
|⌘+ (or Z + click)
|Zoom in
|Zoom in on your canvas.
|⌘- (or Z + option + click)
|Zoom out
|Zoom out on your canvas.
|⌘0
|Zoom to fit
|Scale and center your view to show your entire canvas. This will only work if you are currently focused on the canvas (e.g. you have something on the canvas selected).
|Spacebar + drag
|Activate Hand Tool
|Hold spacebar and drag on the canvas to activate the Hand Tool and move your canvas around.
|FN + F
|Enter / Exit Full Screen.
|Enter Full Screen mode. Press again to exit Full Screen mode.
|⇧⌘ ←→
|Move Playhead 60 frames
|Move the Playhead 60 frames forwards or backwards.
|⌥⇧⌘ ←→
|Move Playhead 1 frame
|Move the Playhead 1 frames forwards or backwards.
|⌘ ←→
|Previous/Next Scene
|Move to the previous or next scene with the arrow keys. This works only in the Project view.
|⌘ ↑↓
|Snap to beginning/end of Timeline
|Move the Playhead to the beginning or end of the timeline.
|Return
|Enter scene
|Enter the selected screen or current Playhead position.
|Space
|Play/Pause
|Play or pause animation playback from the Playhead’s current position.
|/
|Play selection
|Play the selected portion of your animation.
|⌥⇧ I
|Play from beginning
|Play your project from the beginning.
|⇧⌘ F
|Play full screen
|Play your project from the Playhead’s current position in full screen mode.
|⌥⌘S
|Insert scene
|Create a new blank scene at the end of your animation.
|K
|Insert Pin
|Insert a new Pin at the Playhead’s location. This will toggle Pin Mode on.
|⇧ K
|Toggle Pin Mode
|Enter or exit Pin Mode.
|M
|Morphing Elements
|Add the Morph effect between two or more elements. You must have more than one element currently selected.
|S
|Toggle Skimming
|Turn skimming on or off. While skimming is on, you can use the cursor to preview the animations in your timeline by hovering over them.
|V
|Selection Tool
|Activate the Selection Tool.
|A
|Node Tool
|Activate the Node Tool.
|T
|Text Tool
|Activate the Text Tool.
|R
|Rectangle (Shape Tool)
|Activate the Shape Tool and automatically select the Rectangle option.
|O
|Oval (Shape Tool)
|Activate the Shape Tool and automatically select the Oval option.
|L
|Line (Shape Tool)
|Activate the Shape Tool and automatically select the Line option.
|Z
|Zoom Tool
|Activate the Zoom Tool.
|⌘+ (or Z + click)
|Zoom in
|Zoom in on your canvas.
|⌘- (or Z + option + click)
|Zoom out
|Zoom out on your canvas.
|⌘0
|Zoom to fit
|Scale and center your view to show your entire canvas. This will only work if you are currently focused on the canvas (e.g. you have something on the canvas selected).
|⇧ + Click & drag node
|Scale proportionally
|When scaling an element by clicking and dragging on one of its nodes, hold down Shift ⇧ to maintain the element’s original proportions.
|⇧ + Click & drag element
|Move along axis
|When moving an element by clicking and dragging it, hold down Shift ⇧ to keep the X axis or Y axis constant, depending on the direction of movement.
|⇧⌘P
|Previous tool
|Switch back to the most recent previously selected tool.
