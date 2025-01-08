Top 10 design apps for iPad to boost your creativity

Whether you're a graphic designer, UX specialist, or a casual user, the iPad allows you to explore your creativity in ways that you probably didn't think were possible. This is all thanks to the wide range of apps that cater to designers' every need — from sketching and prototyping to photo editing and beyond.

In this blog, we’ll share some of the best design apps for iPad, like Adobe Illustrator. But also, options like Linearity Curve and Linearity Move that standout for those seeking powerful yet user-friendly graphic design apps without overspending.

Let's get started!

Gone are the days when high-quality design work required a bulky desktop setup. Today, iPads deliver an immersive experience thanks to the huge range of advantages they offer, such as:

Nowadays, you can take your work from the office to your home or even to your favorite coffee shop.

The Apple Pencil unlocks a new level of accuracy for sketches, illustrations, and vector work.

From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro, these devices handle complex design tasks with ease.

The App Store has a variety of design software for every need and skill level. This makes it ideal for both casual users and professional designers seeking an efficient workflow. Many of these apps provide insights and tutorials, helping you gather inspiration and refine your projects.

Here are some of the best design apps that make the iPad a designer’s dream tool:

If you’re looking for an intuitive yet user-friendly design app, Linearity Curve is a top contender.

Perfect for vector design, this app has a simple interface with powerful editing features, but here’s what really makes it stand out:

Ease of use: Designed with both beginners and professionals in mind, Linearity Curve is intuitive and user-friendly. Navigating drawing tools and features is such a breeze, and it allows you to focus entirely on your creativity.

Designed with both beginners and professionals in mind, Linearity Curve is intuitive and user-friendly. Navigating drawing tools and features is such a breeze, and it allows you to focus entirely on your creativity. Precision tools: Create complex vector designs effortlessly, thanks to smart snapping, auto-alignment, and path editing. These features make it possible to craft professional-grade illustrations and layouts with incredible accuracy, and just have fun with complex design ideas. After all, designing is all about having fun!

Create complex vector designs effortlessly, thanks to smart snapping, auto-alignment, and path editing. These features make it possible to craft professional-grade illustrations and layouts with incredible accuracy, and just have fun with complex design ideas. After all, designing is all about having fun! Cloud integration: Access your work from any device via iCloud. You can start a project on your iPad and continue working on the desktop version without missing a beat.

Linearity Curve comes with a library of templates, making it easy to jump-start your projects and save time.

Free (and affordable Pro options): No need to pay for expensive subscription, as most of the features are free, with affordable premium upgrades for additional capabilities.

For motion design enthusiasts, Linearity Move is the ultimate companion app. It simplifies animation and allows you to create dynamic content without steep learning curves. Thanks to its numerous features, creating motion art has never been simpler!

But here’s where Linearity Move truly shines:

Drag-and-drop simplicity: Easily animate elements and bring designs to life with just a few taps. The intuitive interface allows even beginners to produce engaging animations effortlessly.

Easily animate elements and bring designs to life with just a few taps. The intuitive interface allows even beginners to produce engaging animations effortlessly. Real-time previews: Get instant feedback on your animations, and fine-tune details if necessary, to make everything flow perfectly before finalizing your work.

Get instant feedback on your animations, and fine-tune details if necessary, to make everything flow perfectly before finalizing your work. Integration with Linearity Curve: Import vector designs for animation, and transition from static graphics to dynamic motion content.

Import vector designs for animation, and transition from static graphics to dynamic motion content. Cost-effective: Enjoy professional animation tools without hefty subscription fees.

Enjoy professional animation tools without hefty subscription fees. Great app for beginners: With Move, storytelling becomes a breeze. You can create fun and engaging content for social media, presentations, or UX animations using the animation presets or auto animate feature.

A favorite among illustrators and artists is Procreate, a great app known for its powerful tools and creative possibilities. Here’s why it’s so popular:

Customizable brushes: With thousands of custom brushes to choose from and the ability to create your own, Procreate offers the flexibility you need for digital painting and sketching.

With thousands of custom brushes to choose from and the ability to create your own, Procreate offers the flexibility you need for digital painting and sketching. Layering system: The app’s advanced layering system allows you to create complex compositions, manage adjustments, and refine every detail of your artwork.

The app’s advanced layering system allows you to create complex compositions, manage adjustments, and refine every detail of your artwork. Time-lapse recording: You can record your process, and easily create satisfying time-lapse videos to share with your creative network.

You can record your process, and easily create satisfying time-lapse videos to share with your creative network. Optimized for Apple Pencil: The app leverages the full potential of the Apple Pencil, something that provides exceptional responsiveness and pressure sensitivity for an authentic drawing process. Plus, you can use custom tools, such as personalized brushes and textures, for a better creative flow.

Affinity Designer is a versatile graphic design and digital illustration app that caters to both vector and raster images. It's a favorite on any list of software that supports a wide variety of file formats, including PSD, SVG, and EPS, to ensure better compatibility with other tools.

Key features include:

Desktop-class performance: Affinity Designer offers a professional-grade experience, delivering smooth and lag-free performance even when handling large files.

Affinity Designer offers a professional-grade experience, delivering smooth and lag-free performance even when handling large files. Great workflow: With features like artboards, grids, and snapping tools, it’s easy to stay organized and precise while working on all types of designs.

With features like artboards, grids, and snapping tools, it’s easy to stay organized and precise while working on all types of designs. One-time purchase model: Unlike subscription-based apps, Affinity Designer comes with a one-time fee.

Unlike subscription-based apps, Affinity Designer comes with a one-time fee. Work with export formats: The ability to work with export formats means your work is always ready to be shared or further refined in other applications.

Canva is a friendly design app that simplifies the creation of visual content. It’s especially popular for its user-friendly approach, ready-to-use templates, and other features like:

Drag-and-drop editor: Canva’s intuitive interface makes graphic design, presentations, and social media posts quick and hassle-free.

Canva’s intuitive interface makes graphic design, presentations, and social media posts quick and hassle-free. Collaboration features: Share your designs with teammates and collaborate in real time. That's especially helpful for group projects or marketing campaigns.

Share your designs with teammates and collaborate in real time. That's especially helpful for group projects or marketing campaigns. Cross-platform accessibility: Canva is a handy tool to access your designs from any device, whether an iPad, phone, or desktop.

Adobe Fresco is a digital painting and drawing app, specifically designed for digital artists. Built for iPad and iPhone, it fully supports the Apple Pencil, offering a smooth and intuitive experience for creating detailed artwork. Key features include:

Live brushes: Mimic the behavior of real-world watercolors and oils for a natural painting experience.

Mimic the behavior of real-world watercolors and oils for a natural painting experience. Vector and raster support: Switch seamlessly between raster and vector brushes for versatile designs.

Switch seamlessly between raster and vector brushes for versatile designs. Layer capabilities: Organize your artwork with layers, masks, and blend modes for maximum control.

Organize your artwork with layers, masks, and blend modes for maximum control. Cloud sync: Save your work in Adobe’s Creative Cloud and access it from other devices or Adobe apps.

Autodesk’s Sketchbook is a highly regarded app for designers, concept artists and really, everyone who loves to draw! Here’s what it offers:

Extensive brush library: Powerful brush tools you can choose from, including pencils, markers, and airbrushes.

Powerful brush tools you can choose from, including pencils, markers, and airbrushes. Precision tools: Utilize guides, rulers, and predictive strokes to create clean, professional drawings.

Utilize guides, rulers, and predictive strokes to create clean, professional drawings. Simple interface: The uncluttered workspace lets you focus solely on your artwork.

The uncluttered workspace lets you focus solely on your artwork. Free for personal use: Access the basic features for free, and enjoy creating art!

Concepts is a unique app designed for flexible sketching and design. With its precise drawing tools and the ability to scale designs, it’s widely used for creating floor plans, architectural layouts, and technical drawings.

Infinite canvas: Work on an unlimited canvas that allows you to pan, zoom, and scale without constraints.

Work on an unlimited canvas that allows you to pan, zoom, and scale without constraints. Vector-based workflow: Create clean, scalable sketches and designs.

Create clean, scalable sketches and designs. Customizable tools: Tailor the interface and tools to match your workflow.

Tailor the interface and tools to match your workflow. Color palettes: Easily manage and apply colors for cohesive designs.

Adobe Illustrator brings its iconic vector design tools to the iPad. Illustrator for iPad is a must-have for professionals who rely on Adobe’s ecosystem. Thanks to its advanced grade feature for fine-tuning gradients and colors, this app has pretty much everything you need to create cool designs on your iPad.

Key features include:

Pen and pencil tools: Create precise paths and freehand sketches with ease. Experiment with abstract shapes, and other cool designs based on the project you’re working on.

Create precise paths and freehand sketches with ease. Experiment with abstract shapes, and other cool designs based on the project you’re working on. Type tools: Work with typography, applying effects and adjustments to text elements.

Work with typography, applying effects and adjustments to text elements. Seamless integration: Sync design projects with Adobe Illustrator on desktop for a unified workflow.

Sync design projects with Adobe Illustrator on desktop for a unified workflow. Touch optimized: Designed specifically for the iPad’s touch interface and Apple Pencil.

ArtRage Vitae is a natural painting simulator that replicates the look and feel of traditional media. From blending oils to sketching with pastels, this app creates an artistic process that feels almost like a meditative experience. Whether you're using color wheels for precise adjustments or experimenting with brushes, Fresco gives you exactly what you need from a design app: the freedom to create.

Features include:

Realistic paint textures: Work with oils, watercolors, and pastels that behave like their real-world counterparts.

Work with oils, watercolors, and pastels that behave like their real-world counterparts. Custom canvas settings: Adjust textures and grain for a personalized experience.

Adjust textures and grain for a personalized experience. Tracing and reference tools: Import images as references or tracing layers to assist your process.

To maximize your productivity when working on your iPad, consider these tips our expert designers suggest:

Precision is essential when designing, and the Apple Pencil is an invaluable tool for achieving accuracy. Its responsiveness and pressure sensitivity make it ideal for detailed work, whether you're sketching, drawing, or retouching images. Having the right tool will enhance your creative process and make your designs come to life more naturally.

Pairing your iPad with a Magic Keyboard is a game-changer. With access to keyboard shortcuts, you’ll be able to perform tasks faster and more efficiently, saving time when switching between apps or working on complex projects. It’s a small adjustment that can make a big difference in your productivity.

It might seem like a not-so-important step, but in fact it is! Keeping your projects organized is crucial for staying on top of your work. Use folders, tags, and labels to categorize and prioritize your designs. This way, you can quickly locate files and keep your creative space clutter-free, allowing you to focus on what matters most — your project.

Many apps, such as Linearity Curve, offer built-in tutorials that guide you through their extra features and tools. These tutorials can be incredibly helpful for mastering new techniques or exploring functions you might not have used before.

The iPad has transformed how we approach design, and with the design apps for iPad mentioned in this blog, creating professional-quality designs on the go has never been easier.

Ready to dive into the world of mobile design? Download Linearity Curve and Linearity Move today and experience the future of creative design.

