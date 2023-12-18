Packaging is the unspoken hero of marketing. Your product's success often lies in the subtle details: the design's visual appeal and the tactility of your packaging material create a memorable unboxing experience.

One of the brands most famous for providing a great unboxing experience is Apple. Many brands try to emulate these soft-touch white boxes with their characteristic snug-fit gliding lids. Inside, each component is compartmentalized for added appeal.

"Steve and I spent a lot of time on the packaging . . . I love the process of unpacking something. You design a ritual of unpacking to make the product feel special. Packaging can be theater, it can create a story.”—Jony Ive (former Senior Vice President of Industrial Design at Apple) in Steve Jobs (2011) by Walter Isaacson

This is where custom packaging takes center stage, transforming a mere product into an exclusive experience.

It's about envisioning a package that carries more than a product. Whether you're designing packaging for fragile items like boutique products, a corporate giveaway, or even a personal project, the principles remain the same.

It's a meticulous blend of design thinking , material understanding, and technical precision.

For graphic designers and marketers, the design of a paper box is a critical touchpoint in the customer journey.

In this guide, we'll walk through the steps to design a strong box with an H-lock bottom. This design works well for heavier upright-standing products like cosmetics, ceramics, and candles.

So, let's unfold the possibilities of turning a simple piece of paper into a memorable piece of your brand story.

The art of practical and beautiful paper box design

When we talk about designing paper boxes for product packaging, it's all about finding the right balance between how it looks and how it works. Let's break it down.

Know what a piece of paper can do

First up, think about origami. Paper-folding skills aren't only valuable for kindergarten crafts. They teach us how to make sturdy and functional 3D shapes from pieces of paper.

Understanding paper physics is helpful when designing product boxes because it encourages creativity in how the box is structured and opened.

Choose suitable types of paper for your box design

Let's talk materials. The type of paper you choose makes a big difference. You should choose a sturdy card stock for the box we're designing in this tutorial. A 300GSM paperboard is a suitable thicker paper that can be printed and folded.

The box's design varies depending on what you're packing inside. A simple and sleek rectangular box shape works for most people, while others may want a more complex type of paper box.

What’s most important is that the design protects your product and reflects your brand's personality

You should also consider waste. Sustainability is critical, especially because consumers are green-savvy and buy from brands that reflect their values. Choose eco-friendly paper and ink.

Minimize packing materials as much as possible. And make sure most, if not all, parts of your product and packaging are recyclable.

What's more beautiful than taking care of the environment?

Shape a product experience

Lastly, never underestimate the power of a well-designed box. It’s the first thing a customer sees and touches before deciding to buy the product. So, it should set the tone for what’s inside.

This moment of unveiling is an opportunity for your brand to connect emotionally with your customer, leaving a lasting impression beyond the product itself.

Providing a memorable unboxing experience can make the whole product feel more special. It’s like giving your customers a small gift before getting to the main deal. Customer satisfaction guaranteed.

Designing a paper box is a mix of art and practicality. It’s not just a box—it’s part of your customer experience. Ready to start our step-by-step box design tutorial?

H-lock paper box tutorial: step-by-step instructions with screenshots

For this tutorial, we'll use Linearity Curve on iPad. Download the .curve template below before you start the tutorial:

Step 1

Open your paper box template file

Go to the downloaded files folder on your device and tap on the .curve template you just downloaded.

It'll automatically open Linearity Curve and appear in your Homescreen Gallery .

You'll notice it's on an Artboard with the dimensions of an A3 paper size. Learn more about managing Artboards in Curve.

Tap on the document to open it and head to the Layers tab in the Inspector on the right. The template contains three image layers:

Cutting lines layer: Contains the outline where the design must be cut. This layer doesn't get printed but can be used to make a cutting die. Fold lines layer: Shows the guidelines for making the structural creases. This layer doesn't get printed. Print design layer: This layer contains the background color, design pattern, and all the other design elements that will be printed.

You can unlock any of the layers by tapping on the lock icon next to each one. You can also toggle their visibility on and off when you tap on the eye icon.

Step 2

Create a customized H-lock paper box

Unlock the Print design layer to make it editable.

To adjust the measurements to fit your product, you can use the Node Tool to select and move points.

For example, you can adjust the measurements of the base rectangles in the Fold lines layer.

Then, use the Node Tool to conform the Cutting lines and Print design shapes to the new measurements.

For this tutorial, we're keeping the template size. Once your custom size is ready, go ahead and change the background color and pattern.

Apply your brand's color scheme using the Selection Tool to select the background shape. Tap on the Fill well in the Toolbar on the left and select the color or create a color gradient .

Remember that RGB colors look different when printed in CMYK on different paper types.

Remove the template's brand elements using the Selection Tool in Multi Select Mode.

Tap on each item you'd like to remove and then tap on the Trashcan icon in the Quick Actions Toolbar below your selection or at the top of the screen.

Add your logo and any brand images or decorative items. Ensure your logo is positioned prominently.

You can also add more layers to manage the different design elements effectively.

Use the Text Tool to edit or remove the text and add more Text boxes as needed.

Choose fonts that align with your brand's identity. Make sure the text is legible and well-placed.

Step 3

Bonus step: how to add print bleed

Now that you've customized your paper box template with your own design, we'll show you how to add some bleed for the printer.

Print bleed creates a safe area for your design in case the print and cut lines don't match up 100%. This ensures you won't have thin white lines on your final packaging.

Use the Node Tool in the same way you did to change the dimensions of the box.

Make sure the Fold lines and Cutting lines layers are locked.

Then, drag the Node Tool over the outer edge areas in the Print design layer and tap and drag one of the nodes. It will move the entire selection.

Do this with one edge at a time. You can also use the Node Tool's Multi Select Mode to select each node separately.

Don't worry too much about the glue flap and H-lock bottom. These aren't visible once the box is assembled.

Step 4

Finalize for print

We recommend you print your design on a paper similar to your final choice. Carefully cut along the solid lines and fold along the dotted lines to assemble the box.

Using a bone folder will help you make neat fold line creases and create a crisp shape.

Test the prototype for fit, durability, and ease of assembly. Make any required adjustments to your design in Linearity Curve.

Once your design is complete, it's time to send it to the printer.

Save your design in a widely accepted printable file format that's easy for printers to use, such as .pdf or .jpeg.

Most often, .pdf files work well because they can hold image layer information. This capability enables your printer to toggle the fold and cutting lines on and off as needed.

Tap on the File name menu item and open the Export dropdown.

Select your file format and save.

Wrapped: your next steps in packaging design

In this guide, we've journeyed through the essentials of customizing a paper box for product packaging.

The key to a great design lies in experimentation and personal creativity. Every product has its story, and your box design is a crucial part of telling that story. So, don't hesitate to think outside the box (pun intended) and infuse your unique style and ideas into your designs.

We encourage you to share your paper box creations with our Linearity Curve community . It's a fantastic way to gain insights, receive feedback, and be inspired by fellow designers. Plus, seeing how different minds approach the same challenge can be a good learning opportunity.

Remember to sign up for Linearity Curve. Learn more about our introduction of pricing tiers (and how you can save).

Frequently asked questions

What are the best materials for paper box design? The best material depends on your product and brand. Consider sturdy cardstock for durability and lighter-weight paper for delicate designs. Always think about sustainability and reducing waste.

Do you have any tips on choosing the right printing techniques? Digital printing works well for complex designs and smaller runs. Offset printing is ideal for higher quantities and offers excellent color accuracy. If you're a home business owner, you'll print smaller runs and should consider digital printing.

What are common design challenges in paper box design? Balancing aesthetic appeal with practicality can be challenging when designing packaging. Ensure your design is attractive, functional, and easy to assemble. Stick to minimalist patterns so that your logo and text take center stage and are legible. It won't matter that you have good-looking packaging if your customers struggle to read about the product inside. Make sure to choose the right paper. Remember, your box must be printed on a single sheet of paper, and different paper stocks have different sheet sizes available. If you're going to have special printing effects applied, such as gold foil or spot UV, there may also be paper size limitations.

Do you have any advice for beginners in paper box design? Start simple. Focus on mastering basic folds and cuts before moving to more complex designs. Also, keep an eye on current trends for inspiration. Relying on a template like our H-fold paper box will simplify the process and make creating custom packaging easier.