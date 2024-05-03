Every year, we set aside special days to honor and celebrate one of the most important figures in many of our lives: our mothers.
This commemorative day is rooted in a history of gratitude and appreciation. It reminds us to express our love and thanks to those who've shaped us.
We’re celebrating moms with you.
We’ve created a selection of free templates designed to help you craft heartfelt Mother’s Day cards. With our diverse designs, ranging from classic to contemporary, you can be as creative as your heart desires.
Customize a card that perfectly captures your relationship with the mother figures in your life.
Whether you’re a graphic designer, marketer, or educator looking to inspire creativity, you can use our free, professionally designed templates to make homegrown Mother’s Day cards.
Classic Mother’s Day cards
Celebrate the joy and warmth of Mother’s Day with our classic card templates.
Crafted to deliver a heartfelt message with a playful twist, the cards are set against soft-colored backdrops. They feature phrases like "thank you, mom" in vibrant, multicolored fonts.
They’re perfect for occasions like Mother’s Day, her birthday, or simply as a spontaneous token of appreciation.
With Linearity Curve's flexibility, you can effortlessly tailor these designs to add an extra personal touch. Adjust the background to match your mom's favorite color or with a simple background fill update, or swap out the fonts to mirror her style.
Want to take your card to the next level? With Linearity Move, you can easily animate the text for digital cards with a dynamic effect. You could even add subtle movements like fluttering hearts to make them even cuter.
Retro Mother’s Day cards
Take a trip down memory lane with our retro-inspired Mother’s Day greeting card templates. With their vintage aesthetic and nostalgic charm, these cards are perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your Mother’s Day memories.
Whether you're reminiscing about cherished memories or celebrating the timeless bond between mother and child, these templates are sure to bring a smile to your mom's face.
Collage-style Mother's Day cards
Weave together your special memories with your mom into a digital collage. You can scan and import old photos, pressed flowers, and cut-out paper elements to create a unique Mother's Day card.
Adding a plain or textured background will give it that nostalgic look, or you can opt for a more contemporary feel with flat colors or holographic gradients.
Colorful Mother’s Day cards
Bring a burst of color and creativity to this special day with our colorful hearts Mother’s Day card templates. Featuring vibrant designs adorned with playful and cheerful colors, they’re a great way to express your love and appreciation.
Whether you're celebrating a mother's unconditional love or honoring the bond between parent and child, these cards are sure to make mom feel uplifted.
Floral Mother’s Day cards
Nothing says ‘I love you mom’ like a bunch of flowers, but why stop there? Embellish your Mother’s Day greetings with our floral patterned card templates.
Featuring elegant floral motifs and more elegant fonts, these cards provide a more timeless, classic way to show your appreciation.
Whether you're sending warm wishes to your own mother or celebrating a special maternal figure in your life, the below templates are sure to convey your heartfelt sentiments with grace.
Cute Mother's Day cards
If you're looking for a design that's more light-hearted and joyful, take your pick of our cartoon-inspired Mother's Day card templates.
These templates feature cute characters and sentimental one-liners that will warm the heart of the mother figure in your life. You can update the text and colors, or swap out the characters with your own hand-drawn illustrations.
Bring it in for a hug
Whether your mother chooses to proudly display her card on the refrigerator, safely tucked away in a drawer, or even just in her device’s folders, these personalized cards will remind her of your love and appreciation.
