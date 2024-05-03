Every year, we set aside special days to honor and celebrate one of the most important figures in many of our lives: our mothers.

This commemorative day is rooted in a history of gratitude and appreciation. It reminds us to express our love and thanks to those who've shaped us.

Mother’s Day, originally conceived as a day of maternal appreciation by Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century, has evolved into a global celebration of the nurturing and selfless love of mothers everywhere.

We’re celebrating moms with you.

We’ve created a selection of free templates designed to help you craft heartfelt Mother’s Day cards. With our diverse designs, ranging from classic to contemporary, you can be as creative as your heart desires.

Customize a card that perfectly captures your relationship with the mother figures in your life.

Linearity has thousands of template designs for you to use for any number of commemorative events or special presentations.

Whether you’re a graphic designer, marketer, or educator looking to inspire creativity, you can use our free, professionally designed templates to make homegrown Mother’s Day cards.

Classic Mother’s Day cards

Celebrate the joy and warmth of Mother’s Day with our classic card templates.

Crafted to deliver a heartfelt message with a playful twist, the cards are set against soft-colored backdrops. They feature phrases like "thank you, mom" in vibrant, multicolored fonts.

They’re perfect for occasions like Mother’s Day, her birthday, or simply as a spontaneous token of appreciation.

Here’s how to use Linearity Curve Templates: Browse our collection in Linearity Curve, select your favorite, click 'Use Template,' and your chosen design will open in the Editor.

With Linearity Curve's flexibility, you can effortlessly tailor these designs to add an extra personal touch. Adjust the background to match your mom's favorite color or with a simple background fill update, or swap out the fonts to mirror her style.

Want to take your card to the next level? With Linearity Move , you can easily animate the text for digital cards with a dynamic effect. You could even add subtle movements like fluttering hearts to make them even cuter.

Retro Mother’s Day cards

Take a trip down memory lane with our retro-inspired Mother’s Day greeting card templates. With their vintage aesthetic and nostalgic charm, these cards are perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to your Mother’s Day memories.

The far-out aesthetics of the ‘70s made a lasting impression, and many of today’s graphic designers are looking back to the colorful era for inspiration. Why not try to capture the ‘70s retro vibe in your graphic designs?

Whether you're reminiscing about cherished memories or celebrating the timeless bond between mother and child, these templates are sure to bring a smile to your mom's face.

Collage-style Mother's Day cards

Weave together your special memories with your mom into a digital collage. You can scan and import old photos, pressed flowers, and cut-out paper elements to create a unique Mother's Day card.

Adding a plain or textured background will give it that nostalgic look, or you can opt for a more contemporary feel with flat colors or holographic gradients.

💡 Want that cut-out look? Linearity Curve has a neat AI-powered Background Removal feature that enables you to remove image backgrounds in one click.

Colorful Mother’s Day cards

Bring a burst of color and creativity to this special day with our colorful hearts Mother’s Day card templates. Featuring vibrant designs adorned with playful and cheerful colors, they’re a great way to express your love and appreciation.

Whether you're celebrating a mother's unconditional love or honoring the bond between parent and child, these cards are sure to make mom feel uplifted.

Floral Mother’s Day cards

Nothing says ‘I love you mom’ like a bunch of flowers, but why stop there? Embellish your Mother’s Day greetings with our floral patterned card templates.

Featuring elegant floral motifs and more elegant fonts, these cards provide a more timeless, classic way to show your appreciation.

Whether you're sending warm wishes to your own mother or celebrating a special maternal figure in your life, the below templates are sure to convey your heartfelt sentiments with grace.

Cute Mother's Day cards

If you're looking for a design that's more light-hearted and joyful, take your pick of our cartoon-inspired Mother's Day card templates.

These templates feature cute characters and sentimental one-liners that will warm the heart of the mother figure in your life. You can update the text and colors, or swap out the characters with your own hand-drawn illustrations.

If you haven’t found something you like, explore our collection of static and animated templates for every occasion. From classic designs to modern twists, we have a template for every mom.

Bring it in for a hug

Whether your mother chooses to proudly display her card on the refrigerator, safely tucked away in a drawer, or even just in her device’s folders, these personalized cards will remind her of your love and appreciation.

With so many options, you’ll soon find you’re hungry for more design opportunities. With commemorative events like Teacher’s Appreciation Week and Father’s Day, get started with Linearity today and bring your creative ideas to life.

Explore the power of animation for sharing special messages. Linearity Move , our intuitive animation software, makes animating easier than ever before. You can open any of your card designs in Move and animate them with one click.

