How to convert PNG to SVG with Linearity Curve

You’ve probably come across online converters promising to turn PNG into SVG files. But if we want to get super technical, converting a PNG to SVG isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. That’s because PNGs are raster images — made up of tiny pixels — while SVGs are vector graphics, defined by mathematical paths.

Unlike raster images, vectors aren’t just another file type; they’re an entirely different way of storing and displaying graphics. For example, a PDF or AI file often contains built-in vector data, making them naturally scalable.

When converting from raster to vector, like PNG to SVG, you’re not just swapping formats — you’re fundamentally recreating the image in a new form. This process is called vectorization.

With Linearity Curve , you can vectorize PNG files directly in your workspace using Auto Trace , creating clean, editable vector paths in seconds — think of it as a converter tool that is also the full-design-package. Below, we’ll break down how it works and how you can make it part of your workflow.

To trace a PNG images, you can use tools like the Pen or Bezier tool to outline shapes, adjust paths, and recreate the image as scalable vector graphics.

However, manually tracing a PNG involves more than just drawing over the image. For best results, you’d also have to enhance the image quality by adjusting brightness, contrast, and sharpness to make edges more distinguishable. Additionally, splitting the image into layers can make a complex image feel less overwhelming, helping you focus on one section at a time.

Node placement is another important skill to master during the tracing process. Fewer nodes result in smoother curves, while careful placement reduces the need for additional changes later, saving time in the long run.

After tracing, you must edit the nodes and clean up the paths to improve the design and to ensure it’s scalable and compatible with other software.

Linearity Curve's features are built to simplify the tedious parts of design and illustration. For example, you can clean up with the Magic Eraser or isolate your image with Background Removal . And Auto Trace lets you skip the manual tracing and jump straight into refining your design.

Using machine learning, Auto Trace has been trained on thousands of manually traced examples to recognize and reproduce paths, shapes, and colors just like a human artist. This allows it to handle noise, compression artifacts, and varying image complexities with ease. As the algorithm evolves, it becomes more accurate and versatile, adapting to different design needs and image types.

Open your project in Curve and import your PNG file. You can drag and drop it onto your workspace or use the file menu to bring it into the vector editor.

Once your image is in place, click or tap on it to activate the Auto Trace panel in the toolbar. This panel has all the conversion options you’ll need for tracing.

Select your desired mode — Sketch, Photography, Illustration, or Basic Shapes — based on your design needs, then click the Auto Trace button. In seconds, your image is instantly vectorized, giving you a clean and editable SVG to work with.

Sketch Mode: Generates a clean, black-and-white vector output.

Photography Mode: Designed for photos, this mode emphasizes smooth gradients and detailed color shapes.

Illustration Mode: Best for colorful, flat designs or artwork, maintaining clean paths and color fills.

Basic Shapes: Best for simple designs, this mode focuses on minimalism and clean, easy-to-edit shapes.

Depending on the mode you select, you can control:

Detail Level: Adjusts how much detail is captured in the tracing.

Color Precision : Ensures vector colors match the original image.

: Ensures vector colors match the original image. Gradient Smoothness : Balances gradient steps and layers for smoother transitions.

: Balances gradient steps and layers for smoother transitions. Simplify Path : Reduces node count for cleaner, simpler designs.

: Reduces node count for cleaner, simpler designs. Keep Source Image : Retains the original image as a separate layer for reference.

: Retains the original image as a separate layer for reference. Ignore White: Erases white areas in Sketch Mode.

When you switch from manual tracing to an automated solution, the way you design changes. Here’s why this feature improves PNG to SVG conversion:

Typically, speed comes at the cost of quality when it comes to tracing images. That’s not the case here. Our technology is powered by a machine-learning algorithm trained on thousands of carefully curated examples of manually traced vectors. This ensures the results meet the high standards of designers. You get precision, clean lines, and accurate colors — all in seconds — without having to compromise on the quality of your design.

Auto Trace adapts to the specific needs of your project, offering different modes for various types of artwork, from hand-drawn sketches to vibrant illustrations and minimalist designs. Customizable sliders let you adjust detail, color precision, and gradient smoothness, making it easy to create highly detailed vector images or clean, simplified shapes. These options ensure your designs maintain their unique style while meeting the requirements of your creative process.

Everything happens in one seamless workspace — from vectorizing your PNG to refining and editing the final vector format. There’s no need to switch between tools or deal with exporting and importing files, saving you time and keeping your process smooth. It’s all designed to help you focus on your creativity without interruptions.

Auto Trace is a powerful feature, but to make the most of it, you need to approach it with intention and attention to detail. Here’s how you can maximize its potential and create SVG images without loss of quality:

Start preparing your image by removing any unnecessary elements or distractions so the focus is on the shapes and details you want to vectorize. Simplify the background if possible, as busy or noisy backgrounds can confuse the tool and lead to imprecise results. Increasing the contrast and sharpness can make edges more distinct, helping the algorithm better define paths and shapes. Ultimately, preparation is about making your image as clear as possible.

The fewer nodes your vector has, the easier it will be to edit. After tracing, review the paths. Activate the “Simplify Path” setting during tracing to reduce unnecessary nodes automatically, then manually refine areas where precision matters. This ensures a clean, professional-quality design that’s easier to scale or modify later.

By separating elements such as the background, main subjects, and intricate details into individual layers, you allow Auto Trace to process each component independently. This reduces the risk of overlapping paths and ensures that each element is accurately represented in the final vector output. Layers also make editing easier as each layer can be adjusted separately without affecting the overall composition.

When working with monochromatic designs, sketches, or line art, enabling the "Ignore White" feature in Auto Trace, which automatically omits white areas from the vectorization process. This means that only the black lines or elements are traced, effectively removing the white background and eliminating the need for manual cleanup afterward. By focusing solely on the darker components, this setting ensures that your final vector graphic has sharp lines and no unwanted white shapes.

It’s helpful to retain the original PNG image as a layer beneath the vectorized output. This lets you compare the traced vector to the original image as you refine details. It’s especially useful for maintaining accuracy in essential areas of the design.

Auto Trace isn’t just a standalone feature — it’s a tool that seamlessly fits into your larger design projects. Here’s how it can streamline your process and make collaboration easier:

Smooth transitions from raster to vector. Whether you’re refining a logo, cleaning up hand-drawn sketches, or converting client assets, Auto Trace transforms your PNG files into fully editable SVGs without disrupting your workflow. This means no jumping between software or worrying about inconsistent results.

Whether you’re refining a logo, cleaning up hand-drawn sketches, or converting client assets, Auto Trace transforms your PNG files into fully editable SVGs without disrupting your workflow. This means no jumping between software or worrying about inconsistent results. Effortless collaboration. With our shared workspace and layers system, your entire team can jump in to make edits. From modifying vector paths to colors, everyone stays on the same page — literally. Changes update in real-time, keeping feedback loops efficient.

With our and layers system, your entire team can jump in to make edits. From modifying vector paths to colors, everyone stays on the same page — literally. Changes update in real-time, keeping feedback loops efficient. Fits any stage of the project. Working on branding? Auto Trace simplifies converting sketches into polished logos. Designing marketing materials? Use it to turn photos into vectorized assets ready for large-scale printing. The flexibility makes it a go-to tool for diverse creative needs.

Working on branding? Auto Trace simplifies converting sketches into polished logos. Designing marketing materials? Use it to turn photos into vectorized assets ready for large-scale printing. The flexibility makes it a go-to tool for diverse creative needs. Customizable for precision. The adjustable parameters ensure your vectors meet project specs, whether you’re aiming for an elaborate or minimalist style. This keeps the final output and file format aligned with your creative vision.

By integrating PNG to SVG conversion through Auto Trace, you’re enhancing the quality and flow of your design projects, all while keeping the team synced and productive.

Turning a PNG into an SVG might sound like a tedious process, but with Auto Trace, it’s anything but. From detailed illustrations to simple vector shapes, Auto Trace streamlines vectorization and puts the control back in your hands. No complicated steps, no clunky transitions — just smooth, editable results that fit into your workflow.

If you're curious about how much easier your projects could be, why not give it a try?

