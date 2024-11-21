Vector graphics have come a long way since their start in the 1950s, originally powering radar screens and evolving over the years to iconic games like Asteroids in the arcade era.

While raster images gained popularity for detailed visuals, vectors remained valuable for design use cases requiring precision and scalability. Today, vectorized images are essential for digital design, keeping graphics crisp and adaptable at any size.

In this guide, we’ll show you how easy it is to vectorize an image with Linearity Curve .

💡 TL;DR

• Discover how Linearity Curve makes vectorizing images simple and intuitive, helping you create clean, scalable graphics for any design project.

• Explore the

• Follow a step-by-step guide for refining your vectorized images, from simplifying paths to using tools like the Pen and Shape Builder for precise adjustments.

Understanding vectorization

In graphic design, images are typically either vector or raster, each serving different purposes. Raster images — like .jpeg and .png files — are pixel-based, making them ideal for photography and detailed digital art. However, they’re limited by resolution; if you enlarge them too much, they often become blurry or pixelated.

Vectors , on the other hand, are built from mathematical formulas that define shapes and lines. Each vector shape is made up of coordinates — a circle isn’t a fixed shape but rather a set of instructions that define its radius, position, and color.

When you resize a vector, the software recalculates these instructions to create the shape at the new size, without any loss of quality. This scalability makes vectors especially useful for logos , product packaging , branding, and web graphics.

💡 Explore our design resources and start creating your own versatile vector art!

Getting started with Linearity Curve

Our features are designed to let you bring any idea to life:

Auto Trace – Quickly transforms images into vector shapes.

– Quickly transforms images into vector shapes. Background Removal – Instantly removes backgrounds for a clean, isolated image.

– Instantly removes backgrounds for a clean, isolated image. Shape Builder – Merges and sculpts shapes to refine your vector.

– Merges and sculpts shapes to refine your vector. Brush Tool – Adds a freehand touch to your vector images.

– Adds a freehand touch to your vector images. Pen Tool – Offers precise control over paths and curves for detailed illustrations.

Linearity Curve makes professional-grade vector tools accessible to artists and designers of all skill levels with its intuitive UI. Cloud integration also lets you access your work from any Apple device, adding flexibility to your workflow.

Start vectorizing your images with ease!

Download the app , exclusively on the App Store. Tap Get Started to create an account with Google, Apple, or email. Log in, and you’re ready to dive in!

Preparing your image for vectorization

Choosing the right image makes a big difference in vectorization. Simple images with one main subject work especially well, but if you want to try something more complex, go for it! Just keep in mind that highly detailed scenes, like landscapes, might lose some finer details in the process.

Look for JPG, GIF, or PNG images with clear edges and minimal noise, ideally on a white or transparent background. For resolution, low-to-medium quality actually works well here: enough clarity to define shapes without excessive detail that could complicate the process.

Before you start vectorizing, take a moment to prep your image using the background removal feature . This feature clears out any unwanted elements, crops in to focus on your subject, and adjusts contrast to make the edges stand out.

Step-by-step guide to vectorizing an image in Linearity Curve

Step 1

Importing your image

To get started, import your image using any of the supported formats, including .jpeg, .png, .tiff, .webp, .pdf, .svg, .sketch, and .ai. You can easily bring in your file by either dragging and dropping it into the workspace or selecting “Import” from the file menu.

Step 2

Tracing and refining the image

Using Auto Trace features

Auto Trace uses AI to convert various types of images into vector artwork, with four distinct modes to suit different image types: Sketch, Illustration, Photo, and Basic Shapes.

Sketch Mode : Can turn pencil sketches or technical drawings into clean vector shapes. Complexity: Controls detail in the traced image. Use lower values for simpler sketches and higher values for detailed ones. Contrast: Sets the black/white threshold, useful for adjusting line sharpness. Additional Options: Simplify Path reduces nodes for cleaner lines; Ignore White erases white areas from the sketch for a more refined vector.

: Can turn pencil sketches or technical drawings into clean vector shapes.

0:00 / 0:05 1×

Illustration Mode : Designed to convert hand-drawn or digital illustrations into vivid, vectorized graphics. Detail Level: Adjust to capture complex design elements or simplify for a cleaner look. Color Precision: Controls how closely colors in the vector match the original illustration. Gradient Smoothness: Smooths gradients, great for shaded illustrations.

: Designed to convert hand-drawn or digital illustrations into vivid, vectorized graphics.

0:00 / 0:06 1×

Photography Mode : Best for transforming photos into vector shapes with a painting-like quality. Detail Level: Higher settings capture finer details, while lower settings simplify the image. Color Precision and Gradient Smoothness: Enhance color fidelity and smooth out gradients for a cohesive, artistic finish.

: Best for transforming photos into vector shapes with a painting-like quality.

0:00 / 0:05 1×

Basic Shapes Mode : Focuses on low-detail images, producing fewer shapes for simpler editing. Detail Level and Simplify Path: Keep shapes minimal to reduce complexity, ideal for icons or basic shapes.

: Focuses on low-detail images, producing fewer shapes for simpler editing.

0:00 / 0:03 1×

Manual adjustments for precision

Additional options like Simplify Path help reduce node count, making paths smoother and easier to edit, while Ignore White removes white areas in Sketch mode.

Once you’ve auto-traced your image, manual tweaks help refine details and smooth out lines. Use the following tools for precision adjustments:

Pen Tool : Allows you to add or adjust anchor points and curves. Perfect for smoothing jagged lines or refining custom shapes in logos and illustrations.

: Allows you to add or adjust anchor points and curves. Node Tool : Helps with adding, removing, or moving nodes along a path. Great for fine-tuning shapes, smoothing edges, and making subtle adjustments.

: Helps with adding, removing, or moving nodes along a path. Path Simplification : After adjusting nodes, use path simplification to reduce the number of points, which smooths out lines while keeping the essential shape.

Simplifying complex shapes and paths

For images with many overlapping or complex shapes, simplifying the vector can keep it clean and organized:

Shape Builder Tool : Merge or erase intersecting areas to streamline your design. Merge Mode : Combines selected overlapping shapes into one cohesive element. Erase Mode : Removes unnecessary overlapping parts, simplifying complex designs.

: Merge or erase intersecting areas to streamline your design. Boolean Operations : Use Unite, Subtract, Intersect, Divide, or Exclude to control how shapes interact. Unite : Merges two selected shapes into one. Subtract : Removes the top shape from the underlying shape. Intersect : Keeps only the overlapping area of shapes.

: Use Unite, Subtract, Intersect, Divide, or Exclude to control how shapes interact.

By using these features, you can simplify complex paths, clean up unnecessary elements, and create a polished, editable vector that’s ready for any scale or application.

Step 3

Saving and exporting your vector image

Once you’re done, you can export the vector in several formats, depending on your needs. For web or social media, JPG and PNG work great.

For editable, high-quality options, go with PDF or SVG. And if you’re using Adobe Illustrator, there’s a handy “Send to Adobe Illustrator” option to open it directly there.

Your work is auto-saved as you go, so you can easily export anytime from the Gallery or within the document.

0:00 / 0:14 1×

Tips and tricks for effective vectorization

Keep details balanced : Look for just enough detail to capture the essence without clutter. If an element doesn’t add value, simplify it.

: Look for just enough detail to capture the essence without clutter. If an element doesn’t add value, simplify it. Use layers for easy editing : Break down your design into layers to make edits easier. This way, you can lock or hide sections as needed, keeping things organized and allowing quick tweaks without disrupting the whole design.

: Break down your design into layers to make edits easier. This way, you can lock or hide sections as needed, keeping things organized and allowing quick tweaks without disrupting the whole design. Limit anchor points : Fewer anchor points lead to cleaner, smoother paths. Too many points can make lines look jagged, so aim for the minimum points necessary to capture your shapes.

: Fewer anchor points lead to cleaner, smoother paths. Too many points can make lines look jagged, so aim for the minimum points necessary to capture your shapes. Think about scale : Ensure your design scales smoothly. Avoid using raster elements or effects that may distort or pixelate when resized.

: Ensure your design scales smoothly. Avoid using raster elements or effects that may distort or pixelate when resized. Stay consistent with colors : Choose a unified color palette, and check colors carefully if converting from raster to vector to prevent unexpected shifts.

: Choose a unified color palette, and check colors carefully if converting from raster to vector to prevent unexpected shifts. Export in common formats: Stick to widely compatible formats like SVG, PDF, or AI for easy sharing and use in other software, ensuring your work stays accessible across platforms.

Your images, our vectors — vectorizing with Linearity Curve

Vectorizing images with Linearity Curve is streamlined, intuitive, and lets you work faster with precision and ease. As you get comfortable with each feature and setting, remember that vectorization is as much an art as it is a process. Experiment , practice, and see how different adjustments affect your results.

Have any questions, or want to share your experience? Head over to the Linearity community to connect with fellow designers and ask away!

Ready to vectorize your images? Download Linearity Curve and get started for free.

Resources to keep you creating

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to level up, we’ve got resources to fuel your vector journey.