💡 Key insights Motion graphics can boost your audience’s message retention from 10% to 95%. 4

Animation can improve your engagement anywhere from 38% to 300%, depending on the channel. 4,6

87% of marketing professionals agree that adding motion graphics to your marketing provides a significant ROI. 3

70% of marketing professionals say that motion and video generate more conversions than other content types. 3

88% of consumers say that motion and video make them more likely to purchase a product or service. 3

Why are motion graphics important for marketing?

In today’s digital world, attention is revenue.

Or rather, it’s the prerequisite for revenue. No one’s going to buy your product or service if they’re not aware of it.

But people’s attention is a finite resource, now more than ever. When we’re all spending hours online every day, normal advertisements tend to fade into the background. People just scroll past things that aren’t interesting without seeing them.

Interactions like this are losing you money. When someone scrolls past your static ad 0.3 seconds after it appears on their feed, they probably didn’t even process the copy or content beyond a few colors and shapes. They’re no closer to becoming a customer, but you still got charged for the “impression.”

Today, it’s not enough just to have a static advertisement. You need a hook, something that grabs the attention. If you’re not making your marketing materials stand out, you’re already behind.

This is where motion graphics come in. Making your advertisements move is one of the most powerful upgrades you can make to your marketing strategy. However, commissioning motion graphics from an external design studio for every marketing campaign you do can be expensive.

With Linearity Move, you can boost your marketing ROI for a much lower investment.

Don’t believe me? I’ll prove it.

Are motion graphics worth the investment?

Business owners seem to think so, because they’re investing more resources into motion graphics every year.

In 2023, 86% of businesses reported using motion graphics in their marketing materials, up from 63% in 2017.1 Furthermore, the use of motion graphics in social media marketing is expected to increase by 40% by 2027 due to its positive impact on conversions.2

And the satisfaction with motion and video is also high. In one survey, 87% of marketers affirmed that using video in their marketing materials gave them a good return on their investment.3

The benefits of adding motion graphics to your marketing strategy

There’s three main benefits to making your static marketing visuals move:

Improved information retention

Using animation in your marketing strategy profoundly affects your audience’s information retention.

When consumers view a video advertisement, 95% of them retain the ad's main message, compared to only 10% retention when the message is read in text.4 If your ad messaging is communicated through static text, you’ve already lost most people.

Animated visuals are much more likely to be remembered than content that’s just static. This is down to psychology: Our brains can remember moving objects more easily than things we’ve read. And if there’s an auditory element involved, that adds to the retention. If your brain takes a message in through visual and audio channels at the same time, your brain layers the two together, forming a stronger memory.5

Higher engagement

Motion draws the eye, and the data shows that motion boosts engagement across the board, regardless of channel.

Research has shown that video posts on Instagram have a 38% higher engagement rate than image posts.4 In email marketing campaigns, video content causes a 300% increase in click-through rates.6

And the data says that customers prefer video when they’re making purchase decisions. According to a recent survey, 73% of customers listed video as their preferred way to learn about a new product or service.3

That’s why animation is perfect for product overviews or explainer videos. Motion graphics can simplify complex tech concepts into a more accessible form. This can reduce the number of times you need to “touch” a potential customer and accelerate your sales cycle.

Increased conversions

At the end of the day, this is the metric that we really care about.

If your reach is huge and your engagement is off the charts, but none of those clicks and comments are turning into conversions and sales, what’s the point?

Motion helps solve that, too. Animated CTAs or advertisements have been shown to be extremely effective in driving user actions and conversions.

According to surveyed marketing professionals, 70% of them affirm that motion and video generate more conversions than other content types.3

And on the consumer side, about 88% of people report being convinced to purchase a product or service through motion and video.3 Video is the perfect medium to communicate your product to an interested consumer. And what better way to create a video explaining your product than through animation?

How can you integrate motion graphics into your marketing strategy?

Investing in motion graphics has both short and long-term benefits for your business.

In the short term, you can boost your message retention, user engagement, and conversions by simply adding motion to the static brand assets your team has already created.

In the long term, motion graphics will lend legitimacy and professionalism to your brand, building customer trust and loyalty.

Reach more people for less across all your channels with Linearity

Linearity’s suite of tools is the perfect software choice to help your team maximize your marketing ROI. They’re designed to work perfectly together.

Any asset you create in vector design software, such as Linearity Curve or another tool, can be used in Linearity Move. And with Move’s Design Mode and vector tools, you can edit those assets directly in Move, as well as create new ones from scratch.

If you have branded assets that you use often, like logos and icons, you can upload them to your Linearity software in your Asset library, which is synced automatically across both Curve and Move. Then, those assets can be added to any new project with just a click.

Linearity is easy to integrate into your existing design team. With Linearity Curve’s intuitive UI, designed from the ground up for the Apple ecosystem, your team can make the switch without investing much time into training. Our Academy and other learning materials are free and easy to understand.

And with Linearity Move, your team of existing designers can add motion to your marketing without needing to train or hire a motion designer. With our library of templates and dozens of animation presets, you can upskill your existing design team members with very little investment.

If you'd like to get in touch with our sales team and book a demo, don't hesitate to contact us.

