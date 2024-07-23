Are you trying to find the right size for your Spotify profile picture, album covers, or playlist covers?

In this comprehensive Spotify size guide, we'll give you all the info you need to ensure your images are perfectly sized and optimized for the popular music and podcast platform.

If you're an indie musician or a designer working with bands and podcasters, this guide's for you.

Spotify image sizes table

Image type Size Max file size Accepted formats Profile avatar 640 x 640px (min), 750 x 750px (recommended) 20MB TIF, JPEG, PNG Header image 690 x 500px (min), 6000 x 4000px (recommended) 20MB JPEG, PNG Playlist cover 300 x 300px 4MB JPEG, PNG Cover art for tracks and albums 2400 x 2400px N/A JPEG, PNG, TIF Gallery images 690 x 500px 20MB JPEG, PNG Podcast cover 3000 x 3000px (minimum 1400 x 1400px) 512KB JPEG, PNG Episode cover art 3000 x 3000px (minimum 1400 x 1400px) 512KB JPEG, PNG Canvas 1080 x 1920px (9:16 aspect ratio) 3–8 seconds MP4, JPG

Spotify profile picture size

Your Spotify profile picture, also known as your avatar, should be 750 x 750px. This square image will appear cropped in a circle next to your name on your Spotify profile and playlists.

Choose a photo or logo that represents you or your brand effectively, as it will be the first thing users see when they come across your profile.

Spotify also has some extra guidelines you must follow to ensure your image won't be removed. Your avatar should:

Be free from offensive imagery

Not include text

Not promote products or upcoming releases

Not have a busy background

Keep to Spotify's copyright policy

Spotify playlist cover size

Playlists can be private or shared with other users on Spotify. You can also add it to your profile, so if you want to keep a consistent aesthetic across your Spotify account, consider creating a custom visual that aligns with your brand.

The playlist cover art size should be minimum 300 x 300px. This smaller size still allows for high-quality images that showcase the theme or mood of your playlist.

Make sure the cover art reflects the content and makes it easily recognizable.

Spotify album cover size

When uploading music to Spotify, your album cover should be a minimum of 2400 x 2400px. It must be square without borders or letterboxing (black borders at the top and bottom, like a widescreen effect).

This high-resolution size ensures your album art looks crisp and clear on all devices, from smartphones to computers. Make sure to use an image that represents your music well and captures the attention of potential listeners.

Image source: Spotify

Spotify header image size

The Spotify header image should be at least 690 x 500px, with a recommended size of 6000 x 4000px for optimal quality.

This large banner will appear at the top of your artist profile page and is a great opportunity to showcase your brand or latest release.

Remember to keep important information within the safe zone (the center of the image) to ensure it's visible on all devices.

Spotify podcast cover size

For your podcast profile avatar, a size of 750 x 750px is recommended to make your image clear and eye-catching. This square image will be displayed next to your podcast name on Spotify, so choose a photo or logo that effectively represents your podcast.

For podcast covers, the recommended size is 3000 x 3000px, with a minimum of 1400 x 1400px. This image will be the main visual representation of your podcast on Spotify, so make sure it reflects the theme and content of your show.

Let's look at some eye-catching podcast covers and figure out why they work so well design-wise.

Empire podcast

Image source: Spotify

In this podcast cover, the title spans across the entire image width and the font is bold. The background is somewhat busy but brings across the idea of old maps, flags, and war imagery without overshadowing the title text.

The diary of a CEO podcast

Image source: Spotify

This podcast takes an unconventional approach and uses portrait photography to put the host front and center. The host is a former CEO and interviews various CEOs about their experiences and insights into some of the most contentious topics in business.

Each episode cover also features a portrait photo of the interviewee with the same dark background. Using the same background with different images helps create a podcast brand or aesthetic that's instantly recognizable.

Philosophize this! podcast

Image source: Spotify

An educational podcast focused on introducing the listener to the foundational concepts of philosophy today, Philosophize this! has a simple vector illustration of Plato in a calm color palette. All the episodes have the same cover.

Its simplicity draws your attention and evokes the aims of the podcast: to simplify philosophy for those who aren't studying it at tertiary level.

Canvas guidelines

Spotify's Canvas feature enables you to upload a looping video of three to eight seconds long. This visual can be viewed on mobile and is meant to enhance the listening experience on mobile.

You can create your canvas visual in SD (720p) or HD (1080p). It must have a 9:16 portrait aspect ratio.

Try to keep the looping visual in line with your brand and also help tell the story of the track the user is listening to.

Design for other platforms

Using the correct image sizes on Spotify is essential for a professional and visually appealing presence on the platform. Whether you're a musical artist, designer, or just a music lover creating playlists, following this size guide will help you create stunning visuals that stand out to your audience.

Frequently asked questions

Can I use a photo for my podcast cover on Spotify? Yes, you can use a photo for your podcast cover on Spotify. Ensure the image is high quality and follows the recommended size guidelines of 3000 x 3000px.

Do all episodes of my podcast need to have the same cover? It's not necessary for all episodes of your podcast to have the same cover, but having a consistent aesthetic can help create brand recognition and make your podcast easily identifiable to listeners.

What's a Spotify Canvas visual? The Spotify Canvas visual is a unique opportunity to enhance your audience's mobile listening experience. By uploading a looping video with a 9:16 portrait aspect ratio, you can add an extra layer of visual interest to your tracks. When designing your Canvas visual, consider how it aligns with your brand and the story of the track being played. Keeping it in line with your overall aesthetic.