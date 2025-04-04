Move Features

Lightning Fast Motion Design

You don't need to be an expert to transform your illustrations, brand promotions or social media assets into dynamic motion graphics.

A simpler and faster After-Effects

ic-check icon

The intuitive features make professional animation accessible to every designer, including beginners

ic-check icon

Instantly apply complex movements to elements on your canvas using animation presets

ic-check icon

Customise everything. Full control with layers, node editing and pinning

ic-check icon

Export MP4, MOV, GIF, & transparent background. Coming Soon: Lottie Export.

ic-cut icon

Drop animation costs by 90%

ic-export icon

Boost production with fast turnarounds

ic-house icon

Stop outsourcing and bring it in-house

ic-brush-editor icon

Jump in without a learning curve

Create stunning animations on-the-fly

Join the Lottie Export feature waitlist to be the first to try it!

ic-check icon

Easily convert static assets into beautiful animations in seconds

ic-check icon

Import your static graphics from Linearity Curve, Figma, or Adobe Illustrator, and let Auto Animate generate transitions between artboards

ic-check icon

Import your MOV and MP4 files and apply powerful effects

ic-check icon

Compatible with Apple MacOS and iPad platforms

ic-loop-playback icon

Coming Soon Lottie File Export!

Convert your animations directly into Lottie format for scalable animations for web and mobile

Your all-in-one graphics and animation suite 

Edit and animate design properties in a unified interface with Linearity Move’s dual modes—Design and Animate. No more switching softwares for small changes.

ic-merge-mode-sb icon

Smoothly morph one of two selected objects into the other by pressing the “M” key.

ic-keyframe icon

Craft animations right on your canvas by moving or tweaking elements directly. Each adjustment triggers an automatic keyframe in the timeline.

ic-pinning icon

Easily animate your designs by pinning start and end points within your chosen time range.

ic-doc-templates icon

Try the impressive DPI options, which make it the ideal tool for vector-first designs.

Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.

Motion graphics don’t just look cool, they have a high ROI and drive results.

30%

CTR Increase

80%

CVR Increase

50%

CPC Saved

Eye-catching animations. Jaw-dropping detail 

ic-check icon

Get access to over 6 million royalty-free, high resolution Unsplash images.

ic-check icon

Export vector-native videos and animations in up to 8K resolution in; Figma, Adobe, and SVG formats.

ic-check icon

Precisely control the pace and directions of your transitions with custom timing curves.

ic-check icon

Export your videos and animations keeping their sounds.

ic-check icon

Choose your preferred language from: English, Spanish, Turkish, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Top 50 design products

G2 Top 50 design products

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Scale your branded content, without sacrificing quality or budget

Turn ideas into posts in minutes. Our templates are easily customizable for every project.

Template image

Promo Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Post Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Template image

Business Advertisement Animated

Illustrative animation post with pastel colors and vector design looking like page of a notebook, creative animation and simple typography

Ads Animated

ic-quote icon

The learning curve has been great. I started with limited animation experience and in a few hours was able to deliver multiple animated ad sets"

Image

Dawn

Senior Brand Designer at Sumup

ic-quote icon

I love Linearity Move, it makes everything super easy and fast! I am a UI/UX designer and mostly use linearity to animate screens and certain interface elements for Instagram and LinkedIn posts"

Image

Julija

UI / UX Designer at Eleven Space

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move”

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Easy Workflows

ic-check icon

Effortlessly import, drag, or copy and paste your Linearity Curve files into Linearity Move as animation-ready scenes

ic-check icon

Enhance your precision and productivity with Apple Pencil support

ic-check icon

Collaborate on animation projects with shared Workspaces

ic-check icon

Linearity Move’s toolbar features key tools such as the Selection Tool, Node Tool, Shape Tool, and Text Tool

ic-check icon

Seamlessly add motion to your Figma projects using the Linearity Figma plugin

Get an instant boost with free tutorials

Use your your Linearity Move account to access dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. With the same account download Linearity Curve to never have to switch softwares again.

Alt images

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

Alt images

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

Integrations

Linearity Move is compatible with Adobe After Effects and Sketch. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.
Coming Soon: Lottie Export. Join the waitlist to try it before everyone else!

illus.png

Available on App Store

Enjoy a seamless experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision. Linearity Move is only available for Apple devices.

frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Start animating today!

