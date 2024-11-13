Welcome to the festive world of custom wrapping paper design! With Christmas around the corner, now is the perfect time to add a personal touch to your beautiful gifts.

Whether you're a graphic designer, marketer, or a creative hobbyist, designing custom gift wrapping paper is a unique way to showcase your creativity.

Linearity Curve’s template integration makes it easier than ever to create your own holiday wrapping paper with pre-designed festive templates.

In this step-by-step guide, we'll walk you through each step of creating your own custom design so you’re ready to impress this holiday season.

Let’s get started!

Design ideas for Christmas wrapping paper

Before we dive into our step-by-step holiday wrapping paper design tutorial, consider a few elements that will shape your design.

Paying attention to these details will help create a beautiful, festive result that’s just right for the season.

Theme

The theme is the heartbeat of your wrapping paper design. Whether you go for an elaborate and colorful design or stick to minimalist shapes , it sets the mood and tone for your creation.

When deciding on a theme, consider what Christmas means to you and how you want to express it.

Do you lean towards the traditional elements like candy canes and mistletoes, or do you prefer a modern twist with abstract patterns and geometric shapes ? Maybe your style is more whimsical, filled with playful Santas and reindeers.

Or perhaps you're celebrating a summer Christmas in the Southern Hemisphere and want to convey this feeling with flowers and fruit.

Christmas wrapping can incorporate a wide range of themed ideas to bring across the "warm and fuzzies" of the holiday season.

Color scheme

Colors are powerful. They evoke emotions and create ambience. The color scheme you choose for your Christmas wrapping paper should complement your theme.

Classic reds and greens are a safe bet for a traditional look, paired with gold or silver ribbons for a touch of elegance.

But don't be afraid to experiment with unconventional palettes, like bright pink or warm yellow.

A monochromatic color scheme will bring across minimalist sophistication, while a colorful design can convey playfulness and whimsy. The key is consistency and harmony within your chosen palette.

Pattern repetition

The magic of gift wrap paper lies in its pattern. A well-designed pattern brings a sense of rhythm and infinite flow to your paper.

Think about how fun details like snowflakes, gloves, socks, stars, or pine trees will repeat across the paper. A good pattern should be seamless and continuous without jarring breaks or awkward overlaps.

This enhances the aesthetic appeal and ensures that it always presents your design beautifully, no matter how you cut and fold your festive wrapping paper sheets.

Your audience

Finally, consider the end receiver of your special holiday gifts. The design should resonate with them. For children, opt for playful and colorful designs that spark joy and excitement. Think bright colors, fun characters , and lively patterns.

For adults, we suggest elegant, sophisticated, or contemporary designs. Subtle patterns, refined colors, and a touch of luxury can elevate the gift-giving experience. Your wrapping paper is the prelude to the cherished gift inside.

Step-by-step Christmas wrapping paper design tutorial

Are you ready to get festive? For this tutorial, we're going to use Linearity Curve on iPad. But you can find all the steps for Mac in our Academy user guide .

Step 1

Choose a Curve template for your holiday gift wrapping paper

Open Linearity Curve and tap on “All Templates” in the Start Creating section at the top.. You’ll access our library of 4,000+ free design templates directly in the app.

Browse the selection and tap on a festive pattern that catches your eye — it doesn't even have to be a Christmas wrapping paper template. We chose the Geometric Birthday Card (it has versatile elements we can use for our Christmas-themed custom wrapping paper).

Click on the greeting card you want to edit, then tap the orange button that reads “Use Template.” This will directly open the template in the editor view.

Step 2

Customize your template

With vector design, you have endless customization options. You could also add your own images to the template to make it truly unique.

You can add or delete elements, such as shapes and text. To edit the text in the template, double-tap on it with the Selection Tool in the Toolbar on the left and type the new text.

Tap on the various template elements and apply your chosen color scheme by changing the Fill and Stroke colors . Experiment with different shades and tints, or add some gradients (they're trending ).

Step 3

Resize the Artboard

Once you're happy with your base design, you can resize your Artboard to your custom wrapping paper print size.

To do this, select your Artboard by tapping its name at the top left corner. Then, tap on the Style Tab in the Inspector on the right-hand side of your screen.

Here, you can see your Artboard editing options, including the size. We changed ours to A1 paper size (841 x 594mm or 33.1" x 23.4") for printing.

Step 4

Create the pattern

Arrange your elements to fit your updated Artboard size. Before resizing our base design, we turned the text into outlines. This allows the text to resize along with the other vector elements.

Select one text box at a time and tap the Create Outlines from Text button in the Style Tab to do this.

Drag the Selection Tool over the entire design area and choose Group in the Quick Actions Toolbar that appears below. Grouping will make resizing and repeating your base design easier.

To repeat the base design pattern, choose Duplicate Mode and drag your selection to create a copy.

Keep duplicating and customizing your base design until you've covered the entire Artboard area.

Note that this method doesn't create an infinitely repeating pattern—it's only suitable for one sheet of paper and won't fit seamlessly onto a paper roll.

Follow our step-by-step tutorial to design a repeating pattern for Christmas wrapping paper from scratch.

Step 5

Export your wrapping paper design for print

Your wrapping paper sheet is print-ready. Tap on the File name menu item and expand the Export To dropdown.

Choose a suitable file format for printing, such as .jpeg, .tiff, or .pdf, then tap Export.

And that's a wrap: your next steps in gift wrapping paper design

Congratulations, you've designed a custom festive wrapping paper! Your unique design reflects your creativity and care and will add a special festive touch to every gift you wrap this holiday season.

As you move forward from here, remember that the world of surface design is vast and full of possibilities. The Christmas design you made today is just an example of what you can create.

Here are a few extra steps to consider as you continue to explore and create custom designs:

Keep learning and exploring: The world of graphic design is constantly evolving. Keep up with the latest trends, tools, and techniques. Platforms like Linearity Curve offer not only the tools you need to create but also a design community to learn from .

The world of graphic design is constantly evolving. Keep up with the latest trends, tools, and techniques. Platforms like offer not only the tools you need to create but also a design . Experiment with different materials: Go beyond the standard white paper and consider printing your designs on different materials for a varied texture and feel. Explore metallic paper options, eco-friendly options like recycled materials, tissue paper, or even fabric. Printing on unconventional gift wrap materials can offer a unique unwrapping experience.

Share your designs: Don't keep your beautiful designs to yourself. Share them on social media , or consider selling them online . A community of like-minded individuals and potential customers would love to see and use your creations.

Don't keep your beautiful designs to yourself. Share them , or consider . A community of like-minded individuals and potential customers would love to see and use your creations. Collaborate with others: Collaboration can bring new perspectives to your work. Partner with other designers, artists, or local businesses to create limited-edition wrapping paper designs. It’s a great way to expand your portfolio and reach new audiences.

Collaboration can bring new perspectives to your work. Partner with other designers, artists, or local businesses to create limited-edition wrapping paper designs. It’s a great way to expand your portfolio and reach new audiences. Create custom gift-wrapping projects for all occasions: Why stop at Christmas? Offer your clients personalized wrapping paper, gift boxes, gift bags, or gift tag designs. These can make corporate gifts extra special. A custom wrapping set is also the perfect gift for stationery lovers.

Why stop at Christmas? Offer your clients personalized wrapping paper, gift boxes, gift bags, or gift tag designs. These can make corporate gifts extra special. A custom wrapping set is also the perfect gift for stationery lovers. Keep pushing the boundaries of your creativity: Each design is a gift in itself — a piece of art that wraps another’s joy. Here’s to many more designs, celebrations, and wrapped gifts in your future.

Frequently asked questions

What's the best file format for printing wrapping paper? For professional printing, it's recommended to use high-resolution .pdf or .tiff formats. These formats preserve the quality and details of your design, ensuring that colors and patterns are reproduced accurately and vividly on the final printed product. For the best results, set your design to 300 dpi (dots per inch), the standard for printing, to avoid any loss in quality.

Can I use photographs in my wrapping paper design? Absolutely. Incorporating photographs into your wrapping paper design can add a personal and unique touch. Whether it's a family photo, a scenic landscape, a memory with friends, or any other meaningful image, photographs can elevate your design. It’s important to ensure these photographs are high resolution to avoid pixelation when resized and printed. Ideally, photos should be 300 dpi at the size they'll be printed. This ensures that your images look crisp and clear.

How can I ensure my wrapping paper pattern repeats seamlessly? To create a seamless repeating pattern, you must adjust and align your design elements for a continuous flow. The elements on the edges of your design should line up perfectly at each side to ensure a seamless transition. Experiment with the spacing and arrangement of elements. With patience and attention to detail, you can ensure your pattern is flawless and ready for printing.

How can Christmas wrapping paper be reused or recycled? Reusing or recycling wrapping paper is a great eco-friendly practice. You can reuse wrapping paper for DIY projects, such as book covers, or for future gift wrapping. Check if your local facility accepts wrapping paper for recycling, as some types (especially metallic or glittery paper) may not be recyclable.

Who invented Christmas wrapping paper? Christmas wrapping paper originated in the early 20th century. It gained popularity when the Hall brothers (who founded Hallmark Cards) began selling decorative envelope liners as wrapping paper in 1917. This innovation came about after they ran out of traditional white, red, and green tissue paper during the holiday season. However, the origin of gift wrapping goes back much further than the 20th century. Some of the earliest forms of gift wrapping were done with fabric, not paper. For example, the Japanese tradition of furoshiki (wrapping gifts in cloth) dates back to the 1600s. Wrapping paper became more popular and affordable in the West as printing technology improved and paper cards became widespread. Today, Americans spend billions of dollars on wrapping paper each year.