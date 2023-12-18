In 2023, the graphic design world embraced a blend of retro nostalgia and modern minimalism. Orion Pictures' rebrand, featuring a liquid gradient logo, exemplified this trend with its Y2K aesthetics and contemporary minimalism. This year also saw the rise of candy pastels and radiant gradients, reflecting a post-pandemic zest for creativity and positivity.

Brands like Fenty Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics showcased extreme minimalism, favoring clean and user-friendly designs. This approach contrasted sharply with the maximalism evident in other sectors, highlighting the diversity of current design strategies. The shift towards 2D logos also marked a preference for simplicity and adaptability in digital mediums, as seen in recent car company logo updates.

💡 emerging design tendencies. At Linearity, we've undergone our rebranding this year , aligning with these evolving trends. Our experience offered unique insights into balancing brand personality with

As we anticipate 2024, these trends hint at an exciting future for graphic design, where aesthetic appeal meets deeper audience engagement.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Graphic design trends vs design trends

Graphic design trends specifically focus on visual elements in branding, advertising, and digital media. They encompass typography, color palettes, illustration styles, and layout techniques .

Conversely, design trends can be broader, encompassing visual aspects and functional and experiential elements in various fields like interior design, fashion, product design , and architecture.

For example, consider the trend of minimalism. In graphic design, minimalism might manifest as clean, uncluttered layouts with ample white space, simple color schemes, and sans-serif typography.

This style aims to convey messages clearly and elegantly, often seen in brand identities and web design. In contrast, minimalism in interior design focuses on sparse furnishings, functional spaces, and a monochromatic color palette, prioritizing functionality and simplicity in living environments.

This distinction highlights how a single trend can be interpreted and applied differently across various design disciplines. While graphic design trends directly influence how brands and messages are visually communicated, broader design trends impact our lifestyle, environment, and overall experience with products and spaces.

Unleash your creative potential. Discover the endless possibilities of design. Learn how our tools can help you create bespoke digital illustrations and marketing assets. Get started

What are the graphic design trends for 2024?

Here's our master list for 2024 design trends:

Incorporating Peach Fuzz (Pantone's Color of the Year 2024)

AI assistance

Sustainable design

Bold minimalism

Illustration and animation

Retrofuturism

Monochrome and duochrome design

Glassmorphism

Use of video content

Natural inspiration

Tactile design

1. Incorporating Peach Fuzz (Pantone's Color of the Year 2024)

At the heart of 2024's design trends lies Peach Fuzz, Pantone's Color of the Year , a hue we adore. This velvety, gentle peach isn't just a color; it's a feeling of warmth, comfort, and a sweet embrace of modern elegance.

Last year, Viva Magenta captivated us with its bold spirit. Its influence was unmistakable, from vibrant fashion to dynamic interior designs. As we transition to the softer Peach Fuzz, we carry forward the courage and vibrancy of Viva Magenta​.

During a captivating discussion with our design team, the topic of color —its significance and application in their work—took center stage. It became abundantly clear that the Color of the Year is not just a fleeting trend but a pivotal element in the design landscape.

As Nastya Kuliábina, Designer and Marketer, eloquently puts it:

"Color is the essence of our design narrative. It's how we speak without words, how we touch hearts and minds, and how we leave an indelible mark on the user's experience. It's not just about the visual appeal; it's about the stories we tell and the emotions we evoke."— Nastya Kuliábina, Designer and Marketer

This insight underscores the vital role of color in design and its profound ability to influence perception and emotional response, making it an indispensable aspect of creative expression and communication.

How companies are incorporating Peach Fuzz:

Beauty and personal care : We're thrilled to see Peach Fuzz in the beauty industry. Its ethereal quality adds a rosy glow that's simply flattering. Imagine the soft warmth it brings to makeup palettes, inspiring a range of products from lipsticks to blushes, all echoing our love for this tender shade.

: We're thrilled to see Peach Fuzz in the beauty industry. Its ethereal quality adds a rosy glow that's simply flattering. Imagine the soft warmth it brings to makeup palettes, inspiring a range of products from lipsticks to blushes, all echoing our love for this tender shade. Fashion with a heart : In fashion, Peach Fuzz is more than a color—it's a statement of personal style. We're seeing everything from charming canvas sneakers to snug turtlenecks in this delightful hue. Brands like Cariuma and Everlane are channeling the innocent romance of Peach Fuzz, and we can't help but fall in love with each piece.

: In fashion, Peach Fuzz is more than a color—it's a statement of personal style. We're seeing everything from charming canvas sneakers to snug turtlenecks in this delightful hue. Brands like Cariuma and Everlane are channeling the innocent romance of Peach Fuzz, and we can't help but fall in love with each piece. Home decor and tech with a peachy twist: Bringing Peach Fuzz into our homes and workspaces adds a layer of coziness. From elegant tall candles to chic tech accessories, this color transforms everyday objects into sources of joy and comfort.

Image source: Cariuma Products

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance. A shade that resonates with compassion offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”— Leatrice Eiseman , Executive Director at Pantone Color Institute

Leatrice's perspective highlights the color's role in nurturing tranquility and promoting relaxation and personal growth in various design spaces.

We encourage you to dive into the world of Peach Fuzz. Let this color inspire your designs in fashion, beauty, or interiors. There's a whole spectrum of possibilities waiting to be explored.

As you work with Peach Fuzz, remember the emotions it evokes . It's a medium to convey warmth, comfort, and connectivity.

2. AI assistance

The trend of AI ( artificial intelligence ) assistance in design is an evolving and crucial aspect of the industry, especially in 2024.

However, the reception of AI in design is mixed. While some designers see AI as a valuable ally in the creative process, others express concerns about its limitations and potential negative impacts.

For instance, Mélanie Hubert-Crozet, Creative Director at Monopo London, views AI as a new tool for creativity, offering designers more time to focus on thinking and exploring concepts rather than just making​​.

“For designers, AI doesn’t need to be the whole creative output. AI is not the idea but a component within the story you are trying to communicate, which is always multidisciplinary by essence. Isn’t it so exciting to be at the beginning of a new visual tool where what we decide to do with it is yet to be explored?”— Mélanie Hubert-Crozet , Creative Director

On the other hand, some designers feel that AI still lacks in areas like emotional design intelligence, a critical component of human-centered design​​. Concerns have also been raised about the potential for AI to make certain design activities and jobs less labor-intensive, impacting employment in the industry.

Regarding AI's capabilities, diffusion models powered by tools like DALL-E 3 have outcompeted older models like GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) in terms of accuracy. These models can generate original images from prompts, highlighting the importance of specific and concrete prompting for better outputs​​.

Image generated with DALL-E AI is effective in tasks like sketching, basic logos, web design, palette brainstorming, image enlargement or enhancement, and product shots. But it still falls short in packaging, visual identity, motion design, environmental design, and high-definition original art​​. We love the potential of AI to revolutionize the design process . AI's capability to handle repetitive and mundane tasks can free up designers to engage in more meaningful, creative work. Linearity Curve’s AI-powered tools, like Auto Trace and Background Removal, enhance efficiency and creativity.

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates. Linearity Curve offers templates for every social media platform and various use case templates for posters, business cards, slides, app store screenshots, and more. Get started

It's important to view AI as a tool that complements human creativity, not replaces it . As AI continues to evolve, staying informed and adaptable will be key to leveraging its full potential in design.

3. Sustainable design

Sustainable design is reshaping how companies approach branding and product development. Forward-thinking companies worldwide are adopting this eco-conscious approach, integrating sustainability into their branding designs.

Major corporations like Apple and Adidas have committed to sustainable product design and branding practices. Apple's focus on using recycled materials and renewable energy sources and Adidas's sustainable footwear lines showcase this commitment.

Sustainable design is inspired by a growing recognition of environmental issues and a collective responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint.

Brands like Patagonia have long championed sustainability, proving that eco-friendly practices can be profitable and resonate with consumers.

Examples of sustainable design in graphic design

Eco-friendly packaging : Using recycled or biodegradable materials for packaging.

: Using recycled or biodegradable materials for packaging. Digital-first approaches : Reducing print materials and focusing on digital branding to minimize waste.

: Reducing print materials and focusing on digital branding to minimize waste. Sustainable typography : Fonts that require less ink for printing.

: Fonts that require less ink for printing. Minimalist design: Reducing design elements to save resources while maintaining aesthetic appeal.

According to sustainability expert Tyson, the key to creating sustainable products lies in considering every aspect of their lifecycle, from manufacturing to consumer use, including hardware, packaging, and disposal.

“Always consider the different aspects of a product through to consumer usage (hardware, packaging, disposal, etc.). The emphasis here is on how to create long-term value in a product beyond its traditional lifecycle.”— Tyson Fogel , Designer & Sustainability Advocate

Embrace sustainability in your design practices. Whether selecting eco-friendly materials, optimizing digital designs, or innovating with sustainable methods, every step counts. By adopting sustainable design, you're making a statement and contributing to a healthier planet.

4. Bold minimalism

This trend was making waves in 2023. It redefined industrial design with its clean, simple lines and shapes, all while emphasizing functionality and keeping decorations minimal. We have no doubt it’ll continue in 2024.

Bold minimalism focuses on essential features without compromising on visual impact. It's a response to our overly complex and visually cluttered world, offering a breath of fresh, uncluttered air.

Image source: Pentagram

Companies are keenly adopting this trend in their product designs and branding strategies. The approach is to strip down to the essentials but make those essentials stand out. This can be seen in product design, packaging, and digital interfaces like websites and apps.

As we forge ahead, the principles of bold minimalism are expected to influence design choices more profoundly, especially in our increasingly digital world.

Bold minimalism has been embraced by various companies across different industries, creating a strong visual impact with their simple yet striking designs.

Mastercard : One of the most iconic examples is Mastercard. Their logo, featuring simple red and orange circles, is a staple of minimalist design, signifying connectedness and seamlessness. This logo has become so recognizable that it can be used without any text and still convey the brand identity effectively​.

: One of the most iconic examples is Mastercard. Their logo, featuring simple red and orange circles, is a staple of minimalist design, signifying connectedness and seamlessness. This logo has become so recognizable that it can be used without any text and still convey the brand identity effectively​. Helix Sleep : Another example is Helix Sleep. Their referral cards, designed by Stefanie Brückler, utilize contrasting colors and clean font, achieving a sleek and functional design while maintaining a unique visual identity​​.

: Another example is Helix Sleep. Their referral cards, designed by Stefanie Brückler, utilize contrasting colors and clean font, achieving a sleek and functional design while maintaining a unique visual identity​​. Pixite: Designed by Peter Komierowski, Pixite's nature-inspired shapes for their app Fragment showcase a fun, aesthetically pleasing design with simple, cohesive lines forming various shapes, playfully embodying minimalism.

Image source: Alina Kuptsova

For those in the design world, it's crucial to reassess current designs and brand strategies. Think about how you can simplify while making a focused and more potent impact. Remember, bold minimalism is not just a style; it's a statement!

5. Illustration and animation

Our team members highlight this trend. Pyae Phyo Hlaing, a Junior Marketing Designer at Linearity, notes an uptick in mixed media, including analog art forms like collage and animated typography . Maie Escorial, our Senior Product Designer, emphasizes the rise of vibrant colors and the increasing prevalence of illustration and animation.

“Vibrant colors, experimental typography, rise of illustration and animation”— Maie Escorial, Senior Product Designer at Linearity

Artists are merging analog sketches with digital enhancements, creating a unique blend that retains the authenticity of traditional media while embracing digital versatility.

For example, Simon Prades' work showcases this trend, where tactile textures of analog art coexist with digital precision​.

Image source: Simon Prades Dropbox and The Outline are real-world examples of companies embracing these trends in digital design. Dropbox's rebranding with bold and contrasting colors and a simplified logo reflects a minimalist yet vibrant approach. The Outline's website design uses bright typography and accents on a black-and-white scheme, embodying colorful minimalism​​. These trends demonstrate a move towards more interactive, engaging, and visually complex forms of digital design. It’s a blend of tradition and innovation to create unique and memorable visual experiences. Animation and illustration trends are by several factors, such as the rise of social media platforms, advancements in technology, and the growing need for interactive and immersive user experiences. These developments make animation essential for storytelling, branding, and marketing.

Recognizing this trend, we’ve equipped Linearity Curve with features like AI Background Removal and Auto Trace. These features are designed to streamline the design process, making it easier and faster for you to transform your ideas into animated content.

Our platform ensures you're well-equipped to meet this trend head-on. And now, we're taking a step further with Linearity Move. This new feature is tailored specifically for designers like you, aiming to enrich your creative process by adding fluid, intuitive animation capabilities to your design arsenal.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get started

6. Retrofuturism

Retrofuturism is shaping into a popular trend for 2024, blending nostalgic elements from the past with futuristic concepts. This trend is a fascinating mix of retro Seventies vibes and futuristic patterns, creating a unique and fresh interior style.

It's rooted in the 1960s and continues to evolve, often revisiting and reinterpreting the concept of "what the future looks like" through different eras. This style is not just about aesthetics; it's a narrative that combines nostalgia with utopia. It offers comfort and inspiration through the past while looking toward the future.

Key features of retrofuturism include:

Sinuous silhouettes : Fluid shapes that convey a futuristic appearance while connecting interior design with a more organic aesthetic. Think rounded edges, half-moon sofas, and pebble-shaped furniture.

: Fluid shapes that convey a futuristic appearance while connecting interior design with a more organic aesthetic. Think rounded edges, half-moon sofas, and pebble-shaped furniture. Metallic accents : Shiny elements inspired by the latest fashion trends, using materials like chrome, silver, and steel juxtaposed with tactile and warm finishes for new visual effects.

: Shiny elements inspired by the latest fashion trends, using materials like chrome, silver, and steel juxtaposed with tactile and warm finishes for new visual effects. Sculptural lighting: Lighting that goes beyond functionality, taking on new, exciting forms inspired by mystic shapes and orbits.

These elements work together to create a futuristic and nostalgic style, offering a unique interpretation of design that's both forward-looking and yet rooted in the past.

This trend reflects a broader design movement that values both the past and the future, offering designers an exciting playground to explore and innovate.

Adí Aviram, who's all about Marketing Development and SEO at Linearity, dropped this insightful nugget about emerging design trends:

"You know, there's this sort of 'fake 70s' vibe going on with all the bright colors and vector decorations popping up everywhere. And, is it just me, or are purple gradients making a comeback from 2018?"— Adí Aviram, Marketing Development and SEO at Linearity

Adí’s comment reflects a broader trend in design where the past (70s style and purple gradients) is not just being revived but also being combined with contemporary or futuristic elements.

This blend is at the core of retrofuturism, which cherishes the past while simultaneously pushing the boundaries towards the future.

As you delve into the world of retrofuturism, consider how Linearity Curve's features can aid in bringing these imaginative and nostalgic elements to life in your designs.

7. Monochrome and duochrome design

Monochrome design utilizes various shades of a single color and can effectively convey a range of emotions and atmospheres, from serenity to intensity.

It’s increasingly prominent in the design landscape of 2024, reflecting a shift towards simplicity and elegance in visual aesthetics.

For example, photography uses monochrome effects to create a contemporary twist on classic elegance. Techniques such as adjusting exposure and contrast, fine-tuning tones and highlights, and enhancing texture and detail are crucial to making monochrome photos stand out.

As the design world continues to evolve, monochrome and duochrome designs will likely remain popular for their ability to create powerful visual statements with minimal elements. Their versatility and timeless appeal make them suitable for a wide range of applications, from photography and interior design to branding and digital media.

For designers exploring this trend, Linearity Curve is a valuable tool. With upcoming features like AI-enhanced color manipulation and design templating, it’ll be instrumental in creating effective monochrome and duochrome designs.

Examples of monochrome and duochrome:

Calendly : Known for its scheduling software, Calendly's website is an example of a modern corporate site that uses white as its primary color, accented with touches of blue, the main color in its branding.

: Known for its scheduling software, Calendly's website is an example of a modern corporate site that uses white as its primary color, accented with touches of blue, the main color in its branding. Kiramoon : A beauty company, Kiramoon's website employs a red-pink color scheme that reflects the colors of its products, creating a cohesive and meticulously planned experience. They cleverly use different levels of color saturation to differentiate page regions and elements​​.

: A beauty company, Kiramoon's website employs a red-pink color scheme that reflects the colors of its products, creating a cohesive and meticulously planned experience. They cleverly use different levels of color saturation to differentiate page regions and elements​​. The Clove Club : This restaurant's website uses a single color—blue—to create a minimal and focused design. The background animation adds visual texture while maintaining the monochromatic theme​​.

: This restaurant's website uses a single color—blue—to create a minimal and focused design. The background animation adds visual texture while maintaining the monochromatic theme​​. Olfaction: Specializing in scented candles and oils, Olfaction's website uses a shade of merino white for its background, interspersed with product photos, creating a soothing and easy-on-the-eyes experience​​.

The key to leveraging these design trends effectively lies in understanding the emotional impact of color and using it to create compositions that resonate with your audience.

Whether you're working in photography, interior design, or digital media, the monochrome and duochrome trends offer a world of creative possibilities to explore.

8. Glassmorphism

Glassmorphism is a trend that's been making significant waves in the design world and is set to continue in 2024. This style is characterized by the use of transparency, light, and shadows.

It creates a sleek, modern look that feels like it's made of glass. Glassmorphic shapes float on top of the background, giving an illusion of depth and adding a unique 3D element to designs.

Characteristics of glassmorphism:

Translucent or transparent elements : This balances light and shadows, giving designs a unique 3D look.

: This balances light and shadows, giving designs a unique 3D look. Faded bright colors : These emphasize parts of the "glass," adding to the aesthetic appeal.

: These emphasize parts of the "glass," adding to the aesthetic appeal. Sleek and modern appearance: The style stands out from traditional flat designs, giving interfaces a futuristic look.

Adoption by major apps

Glassmorphism has been widely adopted by significant apps, further testifying to its popularity and functionality. For instance:

Instagram uses translucent elements and subtle shadows, creating a modern and attractive interface.

uses translucent elements and subtle shadows, creating a modern and attractive interface. WhatsApp has adopted glassmorphism to create a clean, user-friendly interface.

has adopted glassmorphism to create a clean, user-friendly interface. Spotify embraces this style for a sleek, stylish interface that enhances user experience.

Despite emerging design trends like neubrutalism , glassmorphism remains relevant due to its versatility and ability to bring a fresh, modern look to user interfaces. Its combination of transparency, light, shadows, and color caters to a significant niche in the tech world, making it a favorite among tech founders and UI designers.

Glassmorphism's continued relevance and adoption by leading apps indicate its staying power in the design world. Its unique blend of modernity and functionality makes it an essential style for designers to master in 2024 and beyond​​​​.

9. Use of video content

Incorporating insights from Nastassia Rybak, Templates Team Lead at Linearity, the upcoming year in design is poised to be shaped by three major trends: the continued dominance of video content, a growing emphasis on mixed media, and an increased need for collaboration among individuals and teams.

Speaking specifically to the increased use of video content , several key video content trends are set to redefine the landscape in 2024.

Short-form videos: The popularity of platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts has catapulted short-form videos into the spotlight. These quick, engaging videos cater to viewers' short attention spans and have a high potential for driving brand engagement and purchases. AI-generated video content: AI is set to revolutionize video production by automating and streamlining processes from scriptwriting to editing. Tools like ChatGPT and Adobe's generative AI enable the creation of fully animated videos with minimal human effort, making video production more efficient and cost-effective. Influencer explainer videos: Influencers create in-depth, detailed explainer videos akin to online courses and tutorials. This approach offers a more authentic and focused way to educate audiences about products and features. Seamless loop and behind-the-scenes videos: Seamless looping videos have gained popularity for their mesmerizing, replayable nature. Behind-the-scenes videos also continue to be an effective way of building brand trust and transparency, though they now require a more creative and engaging approach. Interactive video content: Interactive video, allowing viewers to engage directly with the content, is growing in popularity. This form of video content is becoming a best practice, especially for organizations like nonprofits, educational institutions, and healthcare providers.

Nastassia also shares her attitude towards these trends:

“As for me, I’m gonna be a trendy designer next year as we launch our powerful animation tool that I can use with graphics created in Curve, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Figma. I’m inspired by upcoming creative experiments, collaboration with my team, and unlimited possibilities.”— Nastassia Rybak, Templates Team Lead at Linearity

These trends indicate a shift towards more dynamic, interactive, and personalized video content, offering brands novel ways to connect with audiences and narrate their stories.

The emphasis on video content in the upcoming years underscores the need for designers and companies to adapt and innovate. Leveraging the powerful combo of Linearity Curve and Linearity Move to create assets with animated content will be crucial for producing fresh, on-trend designs​​​​​​.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

10. Natural inspiration

This trend reflects a growing affinity for nature-infused aesthetics. Natural inspiration embraces natural geometry, textures, and vibrant yet serene color schemes, aims to create visually captivating and soothing spaces.

Nature-inspired design elements include:

Organic shapes and textures : Curved lines, rounded furniture, and natural materials like rattan and jute are key. These elements bring a tactile and earthy feel, adding a sense of playfulness and visual interest.

: Curved lines, rounded furniture, and natural materials like rattan and jute are key. These elements bring a tactile and earthy feel, adding a sense of playfulness and visual interest. Vibrant hues and serene neutrals : Natural color palettes mix jewel tones like emerald greens and royal blues with soft pastels, creating a dynamic yet tranquil ambiance. Nature-inspired greens connect interior and digital spaces with the outdoors, promoting harmony and rejuvenation.

: Natural color palettes mix jewel tones like emerald greens and royal blues with soft pastels, creating a dynamic yet tranquil ambiance. Nature-inspired greens connect interior and digital spaces with the outdoors, promoting harmony and rejuvenation. Biophilic patterns: Biomorphic patterns inspired by natural elements add depth and visual interest to surfaces, emphasizing the connection with the natural world.

This visual trend aligns with the broader movement towards sustainability and eco-consciousness in design discussed earlier. It reflects a deeper appreciation for our natural surroundings and a desire to bring these elements into our living spaces. Integrating these trends into your designs fosters a sense of comfort and well-being, resonating with the modern lifestyle​​.

In graphic design, brands use natural motifs and earthy color palettes in their branding and marketing materials.

To follow this trend, companies can:

Introduce nature-inspired elements into product design and branding.

into product design and branding. Use abstract shapes, textures, and biophilic patterns in their marketing materials.

in their marketing materials. Embrace sustainable practices and materials that reflect a commitment to the environment.

This trend offers a way to create designs that aren’t only aesthetically pleasing but also resonate with the growing consumer preference for sustainability and connection with nature.

11. Tactile design

Tactile design is emerging as a key trend in the design world, particularly as we move into 2024. This trend responds to our digital-centric lives with a growing desire for physical and sensory experiences. Designers are increasingly seeking to create visually appealing designs that invite touch and interaction.

Examples of tactile design:

Neptune by Adela Hatic : A speaker designed to make listening to music a physical experience as well as an emotional one, using foam to create deep vibrations from the bass​​.

: A speaker designed to make listening to music a physical experience as well as an emotional one, using foam to create deep vibrations from the bass​​. Rubber Rest by Isabella Bergstrøm: This handmade hammock, made from a rubber-braided body, is unique for its elasticity and tactility. It's designed to adjust to the user's body shape and weight, offering a comfortable and relaxing experience​​.

This trend is part of a broader move towards Maximalism in 2024, which embraces bold colors, patterns, and textures to create visually stimulating and personalized spaces. This approach encourages mixing and matching different patterns, textures, and colors to create unique spaces​​.

As seen at Milan Design Week, the tactility trend emphasizes the need for textures and materials that connect with the audience’s physical senses. It's about creating a sensory experience in a world dominated by smooth digital surfaces​​.

As you explore tactile design, consider how different textures and materials can be integrated into your projects. Think about how these elements can enhance the user's experience visually and through touch.

Experiment with different materials, textures, and forms to create designs that are not only visually appealing but also invite interaction and engagement.

Wrapped: 2024 graphic design trends

The graphic design world is buzzing with exciting trends that promise to redefine our visual experiences.

These trends aren’t only aesthetic shifts. They're about making powerful statements and connecting with audiences on deeper levels. As a designer, it's your playground to explore, innovate, and express.

Ready to try your hand with these trends? Linearity Curve is your perfect companion. Its user-friendly interface and powerful tools make it the ideal platform to bring design trends to life.

Whether it's bold minimalism or tactile transparency, Linearity Curve will help you take your designs to the next level. Start creating with Linearity Curve and shape the future of design .