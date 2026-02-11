Procreate is still the most common app for drawing on iPad, but it’s a raster-first tool. In 2026, Linearity Curve is the best choice for artists who need vector artwork that can be reused, resized, and shared beyond a single file.

Procreate does exactly what it sets out to do. It focuses on drawing and painting, and it avoids becoming something else.

It does not try to be:

A vector design tool

A full animation system

A cross-device production app

Some artists eventually reuse drawings as logos, brand elements, interface assets, or motion work. When that shift happens, Procreate can start to feel restrictive. That is often the point where artists begin looking for another tool.

Linearity Curve is often the next step when drawings need to become usable design assets.

It works well in that role because:

It is a vector design app available on iPad and Mac

Tools are designed to work naturally with Apple Pencil

The interface follows familiar Apple design patterns

Files can be stored locally without relying on cloud sync

One subscription covers unlimited files, exports, artboards and AI-tools

A common workflow is to sketch in Procreate and then refine the project in Curve. Curve suits artists who still draw by hand but need their work to scale cleanly or be reused across projects.

Adobe Illustrator remains the most complete vector design tool available.

It continues to be used because:

It is widely accepted by agencies and printers

It offers detailed control over complex vector work

Files are compatible across many professional workflows

For artists working primarily on iPad, the downsides are more noticeable:

A Creative Cloud subscription

A dense interface that takes time to learn

An iPad app that feels secondary to the desktop version

Illustrator can handle almost any vector task. Most iPad-first artists do not need that level of depth.

Adobe Fresco is also built for drawing within Adobe’s ecosystem.

It works best when:

You already use Creative Cloud

You want raster and vector brushes in the same app

Files need to move easily to desktop Adobe tools

Its limits are clear:

It requires a subscription

It feels like part of a larger system rather than a focused iPad app

Fresco makes sense as an extension of Adobe tools. On its own, it does not replace Procreate or Illustrator.

Affinity Designer is free on desktop and includes the full set of core design tools. It covers vector work, raster editing, and basic layout in a single application.

The iPad app is still in development and there is no clear release timeline.

Affinity is a strong option for desktop work. It is not currently a practical Procreate alternative on iPad.

Amadine is a lightweight vector app for iPad. It’s easy to pick up and works well for straightforward tasks like clean illustrations, simple icons, and basic layouts.

However, Amadine isn’t built for larger projects or more complex design workflows.

Sketchbook is a straightforward drawing app. It’s good for quick sketches and loose ideas when you just want to draw without setup or structure.

That simplicity is also its limit. Once drawings need to be organized, scaled, or exported consistently, Sketchbook becomes limiting.

Pixelmator Pro is an image editing and design app available on both Mac and iPad. It lets you edit photos, work with layers, draw vector shapes, and mix text and graphics in the same project. It is now part of Apple’s Creator Studio suite, which brings Pixelmator Pro together with other creative apps like video and music tools in a single subscription.

Pixelmator Pro handles well image editing and illustration with vector support, but it doesn’t focus on production-level vector design in the way dedicated vector tools do.

Most people looking for Procreate alternatives are trying to answer one question. What does this work need to become?

Common answers look like this:

Illustration and sketching: Procreate

Procreate Adobe-based workflows: Fresco

Fresco Vector and graphic design: Linearity Curve

Linearity Curve Free desktop-focused work: Affinity Designer

There is no single best app. The iPad is no longer used for just one kind of work. The right tool depends on whether the work stays as illustration or needs to scale, animate, or be reused.

Procreate remains the standard for drawing. Adobe tools continue to matter in established workflows. Affinity offers depth without a subscription for desktop users. When work needs to move beyond raster drawing and into scalable vector design on iPad and Mac, Linearity Curve is often the most practical option.

About the blog author

Nadya Kunze runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.