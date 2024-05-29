Linearity for Business

Empower your team to take their ideas from static assets to polished animations in record time.

See what your team can do with Linearity

Scale and accelerate your asset production with Linearity’s 2-in-1 design and animation suite. Save time and money.

Take control of your design and animation operations

Linearity makes it easy for teams of all sizes to design and animate professional-quality digital assets.

Team slider card image

Startups

Team slider card image

Marketing Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Teams

Team slider card image

Creative Agencies

Team slider card image

Tech Companies

Businesses in every industry are using Linearity to build their brands

From mobility and finance to marketing and consulting, Linearity is helping companies increase their productivity while lowering their bottom line.

Watch how your brand grows with Linearity

Building your brand with stunning graphics and animations pays off. Here’s how Linearity makes it happen.

90%

Animation/minute costs saved

230

Hours of design time saved per month

30%

Productivity increase

20%

Content creation increase

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Create professional content at a fraction of the time and cost

Linearity Move and Linearity Curve make it easy to design, create, and animate professional-quality assets in-house. Slash your CPC and CPL while reducing your overhead with productivity-boosting AI-powered tools.

One subscription, two great products

  • Seamlessly toggle from Design mode to Animate mode and back again.
  • A single subscription empowers your team to start designing and animating on day one.
  • Access thousands of tutorials and free templates to accelerate your production.
illus.png
ic-cut icon

Drop animation costs 90%

ic-pen icon

Increase production speed 4x

ic-duplicate icon

30% faster content production

ic-ai-format icon

Save time with AI tools

Professional tools at your fingertips

Linearity’s powerful features make designing and animating your assets a cinch. No matter the asset, you can create—and animate—it with Linearity.

ic-animated icon

Auto Animate

ic-ai-format icon

AI-powered background removal

ic-auto-trace icon

AI-powered Auto Trace

ic-doc-templates icon

3k+ free templates

illus.png

Create professional content in minutes with B2B templates

Linearity’s tailored B2B templates make it easy to create branded content for instagram, newsletters, Tiktok, and more.

Explore all templates

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

