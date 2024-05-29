Linearity for Business
Empower your team to take their ideas from static assets to polished animations in record time.
See what your team can do with Linearity
Scale and accelerate your asset production with Linearity’s 2-in-1 design and animation suite. Save time and money.
Take control of your design and animation operations
Linearity makes it easy for teams of all sizes to design and animate professional-quality digital assets.
Startups
Marketing Teams
Creative Teams
Creative Agencies
Tech Companies
Businesses in every industry are using Linearity to build their brands
From mobility and finance to marketing and consulting, Linearity is helping companies increase their productivity while lowering their bottom line.
Watch how your brand grows with Linearity
Building your brand with stunning graphics and animations pays off. Here’s how Linearity makes it happen.
90%
Animation/minute costs saved
230
Hours of design time saved per month
30%
Productivity increase
20%
Content creation increase
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.
Daria
Co-founder at Salesroom
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
Create professional content at a fraction of the time and cost
Linearity Move and Linearity Curve make it easy to design, create, and animate professional-quality assets in-house. Slash your CPC and CPL while reducing your overhead with productivity-boosting AI-powered tools.
One subscription, two great products
- Seamlessly toggle from Design mode to Animate mode and back again.
- A single subscription empowers your team to start designing and animating on day one.
- Access thousands of tutorials and free templates to accelerate your production.
Drop animation costs 90%
Increase production speed 4x
30% faster content production
Save time with AI tools
Professional tools at your fingertips
Linearity’s powerful features make designing and animating your assets a cinch. No matter the asset, you can create—and animate—it with Linearity.
Auto Animate
AI-powered background removal
AI-powered Auto Trace
3k+ free templates
Create professional content in minutes with B2B templates
Linearity’s tailored B2B templates make it easy to create branded content for instagram, newsletters, Tiktok, and more.
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on AppStore
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.