5 Best Adobe Express Alternatives for Marketing Designers in 2024

💡 Key insights Adobe Express is apowerful non-designer softwarefor creating marketing assets.

Linearity, Canva, VistaCreate, Visme, and Piktochart offer unique strengths in design, animation, and data visualization, providinggreat alternativesfor different needs and skill levels.

Linearity stands out with its advanced vector design and animation tools, intuitive interface, and seamless collaboration, making it the best alternative for beginners through to professionals and teams.

Transform your creative workflow, enhance productivity, and deliver professional-quality designs for social media, ads, announcements, and more. Find out why Linearity is thetop choice for marketing designers. Find out why Linearity is the top choice for marketing designers and a strong Adobe Express and Adobe Illustrator alternative.

Adobe Express, formerly Adobe Spark, is a powerful tool for creating stunning graphics and designs, but it may not be the perfect fit for everyone.

Are you looking for a more affordable option, missing specific features, or just wanting to scout out other marketing design software? In this post, we'll explore four excellent Adobe Express alternatives.

Adobe Spark, a suite of design tools for creating graphics, web pages, and videos, was rebranded to Adobe Express in 2021. This change was part of Adobe's effort to streamline its product offerings and enhance user experience.

The product was renamed for several reasons:

Unified branding:the rebranding to Adobe Express aligns the product more closely with Adobe’s broader suite of creative tools, creating a more cohesive brand identity.

Enhanced features:additional features and improvements, such as more templates, design assets, and enhanced editing capabilities.

Simplified user experience:Adobe aimed to simplify the user experience by providing a more intuitive interface and making powerful design tools more accessible to users of all skill levels.

The main improvements of the rebrand include:

Expanded template library

AI-powered features like automated design suggestions

Share projects and work together in real-time

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Improved cross-platform compatibility

The transition from Adobe Spark to Adobe Express was a significant upgrade, with Adobe focusing on enhancing usability, expanding features, and integrating AI-powered tools. This rebranding aimed to provide a more powerful, unified, and user-friendly design experience.

Image source: Adobe Express

As part of Adobe Creative Cloud’s extensive suite of tools, Adobe Express is designed to simplify creating high-quality graphics, videos, and web pages for social media and other applications.

Aimed at beginners and professionals, Adobe Express combines ease of use with image editing features, making it a versatile tool for various basic design projects.

Here are some of its core features:

Template library:vast library of customizable templates, providing a quick starting point and allowing users to create polished designs without starting from scratch.

User-friendly interface:intuitive drag-and-drop interface accessible to all skill levels. This approach allows designers to learn the platform quickly and create professional-quality content with minimal training.

Basic editing tools:text tools for adding and customizing fonts, colors, and styles. Basic image editing capabilities, including cropping, resizing, filters, and effects. Tools for trimming, splitting, and adding transitions and effects to video content.

AI image generation:this feature utilizes Adobe Sensei AI to automatically generate and enhance images, providing intelligent design suggestions and personalized image recommendations.

Asset library:access to Adobe’s extensive library of stock photos, graphics, icons, and fonts.

Branding tools:create and manage brand kits that include logos, colors, and fonts to ensure consistency across all designs.

Collaboration features:share projects with team members, allowing real-time collaboration and feedback.

Cross-platform compatibility:work across multiple devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud:As part of the Adobe ecosystem, Adobe Express integrates smoothly with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro. This integration allows users to leverage the full power of Adobe’s creative tools and enhance their workflow.

Image source: Adobe Express

With a thorough overview of Adobe Express's capabilities, let's consider the pros and cons of using this design software at your company.

Adobe's suite of products provides a wide range of tools for digital creators, including image editing with Photoshop, digital illustration with Illustrator, and motion graphics with After Effects. These tools offer extensive capabilities and seamless integration, but they necessitate training and can be resource-intensive.

Image source: Adobe Express

If you need access to more Adobe CC tools in the future, this can lead to increased expenses over time.

Wide range of templates and assets.

User-friendly interface suitable for non-designers.

Basic editing tools for quick design turnaround.

Image and design generation tools powered by AI.

Seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud.

Strong collaboration features for real-time feedback and design iterations.

Must buy into the Adobe CC ecosystem.

Web-based application requiring internet access and browser resources.

"Adobe Express is a popular photo editing application, but it does come with some limitations and drawbacks. One of the main disadvantages of using Adobe Express is that it has a limited set of editing tools compared to more advanced software, which may not be sufficient if you require complex editing capabilities."—Eli, Adobe Express user on Capterra quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Let's compare all the main features of Adobe Express and alternatives in the table below, then expand on each tool. We'll share our insights and user reviews to give you a comprehensive overview of each platform.

Feature Adobe Express Linearity Canva VistaCreate Visme Piktochart Template library Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes User-friendly interface Yes Yes Yes, sometimes buggy Yes, sometimes buggy Yes, may need some training Somewhat difficult to navigate Basic editing tools Text and image editing, video trimming Comprehensive vector design and animation tools Basic design and video editing tools Static and animated design tools Data visualization tools Design tools for infographics and reports AI image generation Automated design suggestions, image enhancement AI-powered Background Removal. AI Background Replacement coming soon. AI-powered design suggestions No Generate text, images, and presentations Text-to-infographic generator Asset library Templates, presets, stock photos and videos, graphics, icons, fonts Templates, presets, stock photos, icons, fonts, reusable assets integrated across the platform Templates, presets, stock photos and videos, graphics, icons, fonts Templates, presets, stock photos and videos, graphics, icons, fonts Templates, themes, stock photos and videos, graphics, icons, fonts Templates, presets, stock photos and videos, graphics, icons, fonts Collaboration features Real-time collaboration Cross-device cloud storage and collaboration. Collaborative workspaces coming soon. Real-time collaboration Real-time collaboration Real-time collaboration Commenting Cross-platform compatibility Desktop, tablet, smartphone Mac, iPad, and iPhone Web and mobile Web and mobile Web-based Web-based Integration with other tools Adobe Creative Cloud Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Procreate Social media integration API integration Many third-party integrations, including YouTube and Google Analytics Google Sheets, Excel, Powerpoint Pricing Free version, Single App pricing starts at $9.99/month Free version, Education discount, Pro plan starts at $9.99/month Free version, premium plans start at $12.99/month Free version, Pro plan starts at $10/month Free version, premium plans start at $12.25/month Free version, premium plans start at $14/month

Looking for an Adobe Illustrator Alternative? If you’re also exploring options beyond Adobe Illustrator, you might want to check out our detailed guide on Adobe Illustrator alternatives. It highlights powerful vector design tools that can complement or replace Illustrator for various creative workflows. Read more here

Now, let's examine each software's core features, pros, and cons for you to consider as an alternative to Adobe Express.

Linearity is a robust vector design and animation software suite tailored for professional designers and marketers.

With its advanced tools and intuitive interface, Linearity empowers designers and marketers at any level to create high-quality social media posts, online and print ads, announcement posts, and more.

Linearity's pros:

Comprehensive vector design tools for static assets and animation storyboarding, including a Pen Tool for drawing complex shapes and masks.

for static assets and animation storyboarding, including a Pen Tool for drawing complex shapes and masks. Advanced animation platform , including one-click Auto Animate feature.

, including one-click Auto Animate feature. Integration with other design software like Figma and Adobe Illustrator.

with other design software like Figma and Adobe Illustrator. Intuitive, user-friendly interface with no training required to get started.

with no training required to get started. Seamless workflow between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move with cross-device cloud storage and collaboration.

between Linearity Curve and Linearity Move with cross-device cloud storage and collaboration. 3,000+ customizable templates to fast-forward your design and animation process.

to fast-forward your design and animation process. Regular updates with new features and fixes.

with new features and fixes. Priority support on the Pro plan and a dedicated account manager on the Org plan.

on the Pro plan and a dedicated account manager on the Org plan. Special pricing for students, teachers, and education organizations.

Linearity's cons:

Limited features with free version.

Online forum communities are still developing.

Why choose Linearity? Linearity is perfect for professionals who need powerful vector design and animation capabilities. Its seamless integration with other tools and regular updates make it a top choice for serious designers and marketers.

"Using Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) has significantly cut down time spent on vector drawings. I feel artistic skill is still needed to create successful graphics, but even if you have a minimal amount of experience, this program can help to fill the gaps and speed up the process."—Aiesha, Linearity Curve user on G2 quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get Started

Image source: Canva

Canva is a user-friendly design tool that works well for students, hobbyists, and beginners. With a wide range of professionally designed templates, easy-to-use editing tools, and an extensive library of assets, Canva makes design accessible to everyone.

Canva is one of the most popular marketing design platforms. It features a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, brand management tools, and a variety of design elements like fonts, illustrations, photos, and icons.

It’s accessible on web and mobile platforms and incorporates AI technology to provide smart design suggestions.

What it gains in simplicity, it lacks in potency. Canva's features are too basic for advanced professional designers who need more control. The pricing plans may also limit customization and feature access. The templated designs can sometimes appear generic.

Canva's pros:

Drag-and-drop interface built with non-designers in mind.

built with non-designers in mind. Thousands of templates and design elements to create design quickly.

to create design quickly. Team collaboration tools for real-time feedback and changes.

for real-time feedback and changes. Integration with social media platforms like Facebook, X, and LinkedIn for fast publishing.

like Facebook, X, and LinkedIn for fast publishing. Basic video editing and effects.

Canva's cons:

Limited advanced features compared to Adobe Express and Linearity.

Many assets and features require a premium subscription.

Mobile app version can be buggy.

Why choose Canva? Canva is ideal for those who need to create professional-quality designs quickly and easily. Its collaborative features also make it a great choice for teams working on projects together.

"Canva"s advanced features will not feel limited to non-professional designers. Customization options for templates are somewhat restricted, and the performance speed can be slower when handling complex designs."—Ash, Canva user on Capterra quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Image source: VistaCreate

VistaCreate, formerly known as Crello, offers a robust set of tools for creating engaging visuals. It’s particularly strong in creating animated designs, making it a good choice for social media marketers and content creators.

One of its standout features is its ability to create animated designs, making your content more dynamic and eye-catching.

VistaCreate's pros:

Templates that cater to various design needs, from social media posts to marketing materials.

that cater to various design needs, from social media posts to marketing materials. Animated design capabilities for adding movement to designs with ease.

for adding movement to designs with ease. Rich library of static and animated assets to enhance projects.

to enhance projects. Drag-and-drop interface that's easy to navigate.

that's easy to navigate. Integrated web and mobile app versions.

VistaCreate's cons:

Features are too basic for more complex projects and can be buggy.

Limited customization options compared to Adobe Express and Linearity.

Limited integrations compared to other design platforms, which might affect design workflow.

Web-based version for desktop requires a stable internet connection.

Why choose VistaCreate? Its specialized social media design tools make it an excellent alternative to Adobe Express. VistaCreate's user-friendly interface and extensive template library make it a go-to for social media marketers looking to create engaging visuals quickly and efficiently.

"I use VistaCreate for our Thumbnails and Cutouts. I particularly like the fonts and that they"re categorized, e.g., vintage, serif, etc. The ease of maneuvering the different elements, and also being able to change the colors if I want on that little circle at the top. And the cutouts are extremely useful to us for our YouTube channel."—Verified VistaCreate user on TrustPilot quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Image source: Visme

Visme is a versatile design tool aimed at creating visual content for presentations, infographics, and more. It’s a great choice for marketers who need to convey large chunks of information visually.

The platform is particularly valuable for marketers and educators who frequently need to present data and information in a compelling and visually appealing manner.

Its robust data visualization tools and extensive template library make it a powerful tool for transforming complex information into engaging visuals.

Visme's pros:

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to create professional designs without prior design experience.

makes it easy to create professional designs without prior design experience. Wide variety of templates for presentations , infographics, reports, and more.

, infographics, reports, and more. Advanced data visualization tools enabling users to create charts, graphs, and maps.

Visme's cons:

May present a longer ramp-up time for new users.

May require a subscription to download designs, which can be a drawback for budget-conscious users.

Complex data export can be buggy.

Web-based platform that requires a stable internet connection.

Not best-suited for other marketing design use cases besides presentations.

Why choose Visme? Visme excels at creating informative and visually appealing content, making it a good choice for marketers who need to present data effectively. If you're focused on infographics and presentations, Visme's robust data visualization tools will help you convey complex information clearly and attractively.

"Learning Visme was easy. There are a variety of templates, and the template I chose was easy to modify . . . I used the free product through the development of an eBook and then switched to the paid version to download the eBook for distribution. I had a relatively hard time placing objects exactly on the page. Also, I had an issue with text being cut off."—Michael, Visme user on G2 quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Image source: Piktochart

Piktochart is another tool for non-designer professionals to create infographics and presentations. It’s designed to help users turn complex information into engaging visuals.

It offers a web-based, drag-and-drop interface with a strong focus on infographic creation, which is particularly useful for marketers and educators. You can import and link data from Google Sheets and Excel files to create captivating images and explainer videos.

Your content can also be repurposed for social media posts and other use cases.

Piktochart's pros:

Tailored templates for infographics, presentations, and reports .

. Brand management features to create customized, branded content.

to create customized, branded content. Enables non-designers to create professional-quality visuals.

to create professional-quality visuals. Vast library of icons and images , helping users visualize their data.

, helping users visualize their data. Automatic video subtitles available in 60 languages.

available in 60 languages. Teams can collaborate with comments on projects, providing feedback and making revisions in real-time.

Piktochart's cons:

While Piktochart excels at infographics, it doesn't offer the full range of graphic design tools that professional designers require.

Some users find the interface cumbersome, experiencing difficulty with resizing objects and working with large files.

Template designs may not be up to date with current design trends .

Extremely limited free version (only 5 active visuals, 2 downloads, and 100 MB of cloud storage).

Higher price point for premium features and more downloads.

Web-based platform requiring a stable internet connection.

Why choose Piktochart? If your primary focus is on creating infographics and data-driven content, Piktochart provides the tools you need to create professional and engaging visuals. Its digital presentation and collaboration features make it a viable choice for teams and individuals looking to present information clearly and effectively.

"When I need to do infographics, Piktochart is the software I use. It"s online and has the right tools to create professional graphics that look great. It"s not a task I do frequently, but when I do, I use this software. I don"t have deep knowledge of design or code, and with this application, I"ve been able to make infographics and presentations that look professional."—Arlette, Piktochart user on Software Advice quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Choosing the right design tool can significantly impact your workflow and the quality of your final product. We've explored various alternatives to Adobe Express, each with its strengths and unique features:

Canva offers simplicity and a vast template library.

VistaCreate excels in animated content.

Visme works well for animated data visualization.

Piktochart specializes in infographics.

But if you’re looking for a comprehensive design platform, Linearity may be your best bet.

💡 It"s the powerful combination of Linearity Curve"s professional-grade vector design tools and Linearity Move"s robust, easy-to-use animation tools.

Why Linearity stands out:

Powerful vector design and animation: Linearity software offers all the tools you need for vector design and animation, making it ideal for creating complex, high-quality graphics and dynamic content.

Linearity software offers all the tools you need for vector design and animation, making it ideal for creating complex, high-quality graphics and dynamic content. Intuitive user interface: designed with ease of use in mind, Linearity's intuitive interface caters to both beginners and experienced designers, ensuring a smooth and efficient design process.

designed with ease of use in mind, Linearity's intuitive interface caters to both beginners and experienced designers, ensuring a smooth and efficient design process. Extensive Asset Library : with an expansive library of templates, icons, Unsplash stock images, and design elements, you have everything you need to bring your creative vision to life.

with an expansive library of templates, icons, Unsplash stock images, and design elements, you have everything you need to bring your creative vision to life. Cross-device collaboration: with seamlessly integrated cloud-based file management, Linearity empowers teams to work together effortlessly, share feedback, and make revisions on the fly.

with seamlessly integrated cloud-based file management, Linearity empowers teams to work together effortlessly, share feedback, and make revisions on the fly. Affordable and flexible pricing: the Linearity software suite offers competitive pricing plans that provide great value, ensuring you get the most out of your investment. Get started for free, or pay as little as $9.99/month for the Pro plan.

Transitioning to Linearity means embracing a tool that enhances your creativity, productivity, and overall design experience. Don’t settle for less when you can have a powerful, all-in-one design solution that meets all your needs.

Experience the difference Linearity can make for your design projects. You can increase your click-through rate (CTR) by 30% and reduce production costs by 90%. Sign up below to try our innovative software.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get Started