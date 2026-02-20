Export Your Animations as Lottie Files
Bring your animations to life in a lightweight, interactive format. With Lottie export, any animation in Linearity Move can become a crisp, scalable JSON file ready for web, apps or UI design.
Lottie has become a standard for web and app animations
A Lottie file is a JSON-based vector animation format. It keeps your designs sharp, lightweight, and interactive, unlike video or GIFs that can be heavy and pixelated.
Creating Lottie Animations
Move’s intuitive timeline, presets, and templates make Lottie animation simple. Even beginners can create polished, professional-grade motion for web, apps, or UI interactions.
Simply choose the Lottie (.json) option when exporting your projects.
💬 What Our Users Say
“Exporting my UI animations as Lottie keeps everything lightweight and sharp. Perfect for websites and apps I build.”
— Ella, UI/UX Animator
“I make interactive onboarding flows and micro-animations. With Lottie export, I don’t have to wiggle with MP4s anymore.”
— Noah, Motion Designer
“Creating animated icons and lightweight vector loops is so much easier now that I can export straight to Lottie.”
— Priya, Product Animator
“I use Move to iterate quickly and export JSON Lottie files for our mobile app - smooth and efficient.”
— Luis, Mobile App Designer
Features That Make Lottie Export Easy
- Preset animations for fast starts
- Intuitive layer-based editing
- Works seamlessly with Curve, Figma, Illustrator, and Sketch
- Lightweight file size keeps animations fast-loading and smooth
- Keyframes, easing, and timing exported 1:1
- Layer hierarchy and masks fully supported
