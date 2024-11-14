Step-by-step guide on how to make a daily planner

The best way to start a new year is to organize your days effectively. But, with so many methods and productivity hacks available, it can be challenging to find the right approach.

Productivity experts agree that effective time management goes beyond simply filling out a daily schedule template. It focuses on prioritizing your day-to-day life and project tasks. So, why not create a daily planner tailored to your needs?

"New goals don"t deliver new results. New lifestyles do. And a lifestyle is a process, not an outcome. For this reason, all of your energy should go into building better habits, not chasing better results."—James Clear, author and productivity guru quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

All you need is a bit of insight into your workflow, advice from the world's top organizers, and Linearity Curve 's intuitive design tools. Curve is the perfect tool to customize a daily planner template that whips any to-do list into shape and helps build healthy habits.

As a designer, you can turn daily planners into an essential piece of stationery. Marketers can use this design to create branded merchandise, which is perfect for goal-setting at the beginning of the year. And, of course, it’s suitable for personal use, too.

If you’re a business owner, planners provide structured slots for tasks and a clear schedule with times for both personal goals and team activities. To make the most of your time, you can also set a weekly schedule template, a monthly calendar, or meeting agendas.

However, no matter your skill level, whether you're a designer, marketer, or just someone who wants to improve their time management skills, this guide will show you how to easily make a daily planner.

Let’s get the year off to the right start — it’s time to get organized!

TL;DR • Create a personalized daily planner using Linearity Curve’s easy-to-navigate templates, accessible directly within the app. • Choose from a vast library of pre-made templates to quickly design a planner that suits your unique goals and workflow. • Create and adjust custom layouts with features like the Shape Tool and Text Tool. • Add functional elements like checkboxes and rule lines to keep tasks clear and organized. Personalize your planner with pre-made icons from the Iconator gallery. • Export your planner as a fillable PDF to review and update on the go, helping you stay on top of your goals all year long.

Create your next daily planner with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Step 1

Creating a planner starts with knowing there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to planning your day. Try out different productivity strategies to find the one that best helps you organize and prioritize your daily goals.

It's also important to find a personal planner system that works for you. Reflect on your preferred approach to planning. Do you work best with a digital planner, like a fillable PDF, or a printed planner with sticky notes for quick thoughts?

Here are some achievable steps to consider when designing your planner:

Prioritize and break down tasks

Identify 2–3 top priorities: Don't overload your daily schedule. Focus on the most important tasks that will move you closest to your goals.

Don't overload your daily schedule. Focus on the most important tasks that will move you closest to your goals. Break down large tasks: Divide complex projects into smaller, actionable steps to avoid productivity gaps. Breaking tasks down also makes them easier to track. Use the Eisenhower Matrix to categorize tasks based on urgency and importance.

Source: Productivity Matrix Planner Pinterest

Ready to say goodbye to daily planner apps? With Linearity Curve, you can create a planner that’s perfectly customized to your needs. Say goodbye to daily planner apps and design a tool that’s as unique as your schedule. Explore our templates

Schedule realistically

Estimate task duration: Be honest about how long each task will take and allocate specific time slots for each task.

Be honest about how long each task will take and allocate specific time slots for each task. Build in buffer time : Buffer time gives you breathing room and prevents your schedule from falling apart when unexpected situations arise.

: Buffer time gives you breathing room and prevents your schedule from falling apart when unexpected situations arise. Consider your energy levels: Schedule demanding tasks when you're most focused (like in the morning) and simpler tasks for times when your energy dips.

Schedule demanding tasks when you're most focused (like in the morning) and simpler tasks for times when your energy dips. Batch similar tasks: Group similar activities together to minimize context switching and maximize focus.

Group similar activities together to minimize context switching and maximize focus. Schedule breaks: Avoid burnout by taking short breaks throughout the day to refresh your mind and body.

Source: Timeboxing Planner Pinterest

Step 2

If you’ve never used Linearity Curve before, here’s how you can set up a new document quickly and easily.

Look for the plus sign button (+) in two convenient spots: the top right corner of the screen or the "New file" card with a big plus sign in the Gallery. You can also browse Linearity's Template Gallery directly within the Curve app, making the creation process way easier.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Select New Document to open the Document Picker if you want to work on a project with specific dimensions. Then click Custom Size at the top of the window.

Give your document a descriptive name to easily identify it later. Enter your desired width and height using the preferred units (pixels, inches, etc.).

Hit Create to watch your custom canvas come alive.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Template Library: If you don’t want to start a design file from scratch, dive into Linearity Curve’s Template Library, where you’ll find our collection of pre-designed document templates for inspiration and a faster head start.

If you have an existing design document, you can bring your work from another source and give it a Linearity makeover. Linearity Curve is highly compatible with other design software, like Sketch and Adobe Illustrator.

You can also quickly access your five most-used size templates for instant convenience in the Documents menu by selecting the Custom tab.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video.

Make it your own: If you love your new custom size, toggle the option to save it as a template for future projects.

Step 3

With your planning and setup done, it’s time to organize your layout!

Add some blank blocks that allow you to set up priority categories. Create space for how you will connect that with smaller daily task lists and future tasks, individual task meetings, and then maybe somewhere for you to list how that will work according to your typical day.

Make a block for personal priorities and daily activities where you could add appointment slots for doctor's appointments, special events, leisure time, and other important personal timeboxes. You can organize blocks of time designated for personal appointments with cardboard binders.

Add space for notes and inspirational quotes, and leave room to review each day. You can also add a section to prepare for the next day.

Use the Shape Tool and the Text Tool to lay out the separate elements.

Step 4

Now that your layout is set, let’s style it!

Remember, the purpose of a daily planner is to keep you organized. So, try to keep your design simple and clear so it’s easy to navigate and helps you remain focused on your daily agenda.It'll also help you stay organized throughout the entire week.

We set a calm color theme as the base for our document, working with light shades in the background for sections where we’ll add notes. We used darker shades for the primary sections that will contain high-level information. Only use three to four colors (including your accent color) to avoid overwhelming the design.

Pro tip: Choosing your color palette well can significantly impact how you perceive your design. In this tutorial, you"ll learn how color scheme selection plays an important role in the design and how to mix colors harmoniously

You can combine a serif typeface like Plantin (an inspiration and precursor to the infamous Times New Roman typeface) with Helvetica, creating a crossover font pairing that is both classic and contemporary.

Pro-tip: Use our simple step-by-step tutorial on pairing different fonts to get the best outcome for your projects.

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates. Linearity offers templates for every social media platform and various use cases like ads, announcements, posters, business cards, slides, and more. Get started

Step 5

Once your layout is done, it’s time to add some finishing touches. Checkboxes, rule lines, and icons keep things organized and fun.

Add a few boxes next to priority items to check their status, and tick items off your lists when done. Select the Shape Tool, draw a small square, remove the default Fillcolor, and add a Stroke around the shape.

To add rule lines for note-taking, begin with the Shape Builder tool. At this stage, it’s always a good idea to set up Guides to help you precisely align objects on your Artboard and draw evenly-spaced lines.

Now that everything is aligned, add some inspiring quotes and graphic elements to your design. These will bring life to quiet corners and highlight important elements.

You could design these yourselfor take advantage of Linearity Curve’s free Iconator library . You have access to over 80,000 royalty-free icons that can be used in all your projects.

Our daily planner design looks like desk stationery, so we found an elegant bookmark icon and placed it in the bottom-right corner of the design.

Pro tip: Consider adding a time tracker to your daily planner for additional time management.

Step 6

Once you’re done designing, export your planner as a PDF so it’s shareable, fillable, and printable. This way, you can easily review or update statuses regularly.

Click the Export menu at the top right corner of your screen.

From there, access the Export popover. This handy menu holds the keys to various file formats, including PDF.

Click the PDF button. This launches the PDF Preview Options, where you can customize your file export.

Choose your Artboard options, like the single Artboard or all Artboards (which will include every Artboard in your document).

Click Export, and your personal planner is ready to help you take on the year!

A more organized year ahead is only a few clicks away, so keep the #newyearnewme energy going by perfecting your Linearity Curve skills. With hundreds of tutorials, how-tos, and the launch of Linearity Move (could 2025 be your animation year?), there’s something for everyone to learn.

Ready to design your daily planner or work on your weekly planner template? Get started with Linearity Curve for free.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get Started

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Can I customize the size of my daily planner in Linearity Curve?

Yes, Linearity Curve allows you to customize the size of your planner. This guide uses a custom format, and you can easily adjust the dimensions of your document to suit your preferences, too.

Can I save and reuse my daily planner template in Linearity Curve?

Absolutely. Once you create a planner template, you can save it in Linearity Curve and reuse or modify it for future planning.

How can I share my daily planner design with others?

Linearity Curve provides options to share your designs directly through the platform or by exporting your planner as a .pdf or image file, which can then be shared via email or other channels.

I'm new to Linearity Curve. Is it free for beginners?

Yes, Linearity Curve is free for individuals. The Starter provides the basic features of Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, but it has some limitations. Sign up for a free account.

Are there any pre-made daily planner templates available in Linearity Curve?

Linearity Curve offers over 4,000 pre-made design templates, which you can use as a starting point for your planner design. You can customize these templates to fit your specific needs, whether you need a digital calendar, daily time planner, or just a basic template.

How can I print my daily planner design?

After finalizing your planner design in Linearity Curve, you can easily print it using a standard printer. Simply export your design as a .pdf or image file, open the file, and select the available print option.

Can I integrate my Linearity Curve daily planner with digital calendars or apps?

You can manually integrate your planner with PDF readers like Adobe Acrobat, which will allow you to fill in the fields of your planner.

Can I access Linearity Curve and my planner on different devices?

Yes, Linearity Curve is a cross-platform software. You can access and edit your planner on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone.