If you’re a beginner who’s looking to get into the world of animation and video makers, look no further than Linearity Move. If you’ve been intimidated by the complexity of other animation tools, or you just don’t feel like spending hours and hours learning a tool with a hundred different features you don’t need, consider Linearity Move as a the perfect choice. Linearity Move is an amazing animation software that pairs an intuitive interface with a range of tools to enable you to create high quality animations. Our intuitive layout and features mean that you can get started animating fast, and our learning resources will sharply reduce your learning curve. Did we mention it's one of the most affordable options?