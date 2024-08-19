Looking for design software that offers a student discount? We offer special pricing for education professionals, learners, and institutions.

💡 Linearity is a graphic design and animation software suite that’s easy to learn and use. It’s equally ideal for students, teachers, and professional designers.

Compared to non-professional design softwares like Canva, Linearity offers more advanced tools and presets to create stunning posters, plans, and documents.

And if you compare Linearity to other professional design software like Adobe or Figma, you’ll see that it’s more user-friendly but just as powerful.

You can use Linearity’s design platform on Mac, iPad, and iPhone (only Curve).

Linearity teacher and student discount

Educators and students can sign up as individuals or groups smaller than 10 to qualify for our 58% education discount on the yearly Pro plan. For groups of 10+ our team will customize an even bigger discount for you.

💡 This means you can sign up for a year and pay about $4 per month instead of $119.99. This gives you access to the entire Linearity software suite with all the Pro features.

The features you can look forward to include:

Comprehensive, easy-to-use tools for graphic design: make anything from class schedules to hand-drawn digital illustrations with Linearity Curve.

make anything from class schedules to hand-drawn digital illustrations with Linearity Curve. Auto Animate and other smart animation features: quickly and easily create engaging animated content with Linearity Move.

quickly and easily create engaging animated content with Linearity Move. Content-aware AI tools: Background replacement, Background Removal, and Magic Eraser to create the perfect images.

Background replacement, Background Removal, and Magic Eraser to create the perfect images. Over 1 million royalty-free images: the built-in Unsplash Library makes it as easy as drag-and-drop to add stunning photos to your posters, digital flyers, and more.

the built-in Unsplash Library makes it as easy as drag-and-drop to add stunning photos to your posters, digital flyers, and more. 3,000+ free templates: jumpstart your designs with professional templates for presentations, activity pages, schedules, and more.

jumpstart your designs with professional templates for presentations, activity pages, schedules, and more. Linearity Academy: our designers make easy-to-follow tutorial videos to help you ramp up your design and animation skills.

If you’re a design student or lecturer, Linearity is an excellent alternative to industry software like Adobe Illustrator and After Effects. Don’t let bulky software get in the way of learning design and animation.

Are you ready to try new and innovative design and animation software for education? Get verified below to claim your discount:

Linearity education organization discount

We also offer custom pricing packages for educational organizations larger than 10 people. This option includes all the Pro features mentioned above, but we can negotiate the price for your school, college, or university based on your needs.

We know every education organization is different and has specific goals. We want your students and staff to be successful just as much as you do. That’s why our education pricing is flexible.

To learn more about using Linearity at your educational institution, contact our team. Our team will work with your institution to ensure a seamless integration of Linearity into your curriculum.

Why use Linearity design software for school, college, or university?

Linearity is the future of design software. The creative market moves fast, and old software can’t keep up with the pace of creativity.

Why waste time teaching or learning outdated software, when you can jump right in and start designing with Linearity in minutes?

Linearity’s software suite is powerful and intuitive. It has the advanced features design students need to level up their creativity. It’s also easy enough to use for general education use cases, like designing printable teaching aids.

The best of both worlds in one platform.

Get started for free with Linearity

Linearity is a bento box of tools for everyday education design. You can also quickly find support and tutorials if you get stuck.

Whether you're a student just starting in design or an educator looking to enhance your curriculum, Linearity is the all-in-one solution to elevate your education projects.

If you’re not sure you’re ready to sign up for our yearly Pro Plan at 58% discount for education, you can try both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move for free. They both come with 3 files to test and explore all our features.

Frequently asked questions

What design software offers an education discount? Linearity’s design and animation software suite can be purchased at a generous 58% discount on the yearly Pro plan. This discount gives you access to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move. For about $4 per month paid annually, you'll have access to advanced design and animation tools that typically cost a lot more.

Who qualifies for Linearity’s education discount? Individual students and educators and groups up to 10 at schools, colleges, or universities can qualify for Linearity’s education discount. Educational organizations with groups larger than 10 people can also take advantage of this offer. For larger groups, Linearity offers custom pricing packages tailored to your institution’s specific needs, ensuring everyone in your organization benefits from advanced design and animation tools.

How does Linearity compare to other design software? Linearity strikes the perfect balance between ease of use and professional-grade features. While platforms like Canva are great for beginners, they lack the depth and advanced tools that Linearity offers. On the other hand, compared to industry giants like Adobe or Figma, Linearity provides a more intuitive and user-friendly experience without compromising on power or functionality. This makes it an excellent choice for students and educators who need robust tools that are also accessible.

Can I try Linearity design software for free before purchasing? Yes, Linearity offers a basic free plan that gives you full access to our features, with a limit of two files. This allows you to experiment with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, explore our customizable templates, and test out the smart tools before deciding if our Pro or Org premium licenses are right for you. It’s a risk-free way to see how Linearity can transform your creative projects.