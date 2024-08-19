Looking for design software that offers a student discount? We offer special pricing for education professionals, learners, and institutions.
Compared to non-professional design softwares like Canva, Linearity offers more advanced tools and presets to create stunning posters, plans, and documents.
And if you compare Linearity to other professional design software like Adobe or Figma, you’ll see that it’s more user-friendly but just as powerful.
You can use Linearity’s design platform on Mac, iPad, and iPhone (only Curve).
Linearity teacher and student discount
Educators and students can sign up as individuals or groups smaller than 10 to qualify for our 58% education discount on the yearly Pro plan. For groups of 10+ our team will customize an even bigger discount for you.
The features you can look forward to include:
- Comprehensive, easy-to-use tools for graphic design: make anything from class schedules to hand-drawn digital illustrations with Linearity Curve.
- Auto Animate and other smart animation features: quickly and easily create engaging animated content with Linearity Move.
- Content-aware AI tools: Background replacement, Background Removal, and Magic Eraser to create the perfect images.
- Over 1 million royalty-free images: the built-in Unsplash Library makes it as easy as drag-and-drop to add stunning photos to your posters, digital flyers, and more.
- 3,000+ free templates: jumpstart your designs with professional templates for presentations, activity pages, schedules, and more.
- Linearity Academy: our designers make easy-to-follow tutorial videos to help you ramp up your design and animation skills.
If you’re a design student or lecturer, Linearity is an excellent alternative to industry software like Adobe Illustrator and After Effects. Don’t let bulky software get in the way of learning design and animation.
Are you ready to try new and innovative design and animation software for education? Get verified below to claim your discount:
Linearity education organization discount
We also offer custom pricing packages for educational organizations larger than 10 people. This option includes all the Pro features mentioned above, but we can negotiate the price for your school, college, or university based on your needs.
To learn more about using Linearity at your educational institution, contact our team. Our team will work with your institution to ensure a seamless integration of Linearity into your curriculum.
Why use Linearity design software for school, college, or university?
Linearity is the future of design software. The creative market moves fast, and old software can’t keep up with the pace of creativity.
Linearity’s software suite is powerful and intuitive. It has the advanced features design students need to level up their creativity. It’s also easy enough to use for general education use cases, like designing printable teaching aids.
The best of both worlds in one platform.
Linearity is a bento box of tools for everyday education design. You can also quickly find support and tutorials if you get stuck.
If you’re not sure you’re ready to sign up for our yearly Pro Plan at 58% discount for education, you can try both Linearity Curve and Linearity Move for free. They both come with 3 files to test and explore all our features.
Frequently asked questions
What design software offers an education discount?
Linearity’s design and animation software suite can be purchased at a generous 58% discount on the yearly Pro plan. This discount gives you access to Linearity Curve and Linearity Move.
For about $4 per month paid annually, you'll have access to advanced design and animation tools that typically cost a lot more.
Who qualifies for Linearity’s education discount?
Individual students and educators and groups up to 10 at schools, colleges, or universities can qualify for Linearity’s education discount. Educational organizations with groups larger than 10 people can also take advantage of this offer.
For larger groups, Linearity offers custom pricing packages tailored to your institution’s specific needs, ensuring everyone in your organization benefits from advanced design and animation tools.
How does Linearity compare to other design software?
Linearity strikes the perfect balance between ease of use and professional-grade features. While platforms like Canva are great for beginners, they lack the depth and advanced tools that Linearity offers.
On the other hand, compared to industry giants like Adobe or Figma, Linearity provides a more intuitive and user-friendly experience without compromising on power or functionality.
This makes it an excellent choice for students and educators who need robust tools that are also accessible.
Can I try Linearity design software for free before purchasing?
Yes, Linearity offers a basic free plan that gives you full access to our features, with a limit of two files. This allows you to experiment with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move, explore our customizable templates, and test out the smart tools before deciding if our Pro or Org premium licenses are right for you.
It’s a risk-free way to see how Linearity can transform your creative projects.
What hardware can I use with Linearity design and animation software?
Linearity’s platform is highly versatile and available across multiple Apple devices, including Mac, iPad, and iPhone. You can use styluses like the Apple Pencil and Lamy pens to get a pen-and-paper feel when designing. Wacom tablets are also compatible with Linearity software.
This cross-platform availability means you can work on your design projects wherever you are, whether you’re at home, in the classroom, or on the go.
Linearity Curve and Move are seamlessly integrated and your files are stored on the cloud, which means you can start a project on your iPad and finish it on your Mac. Linearity fits the creative flow educational environments demand.
Sharné McDonald
Sharné is a contributing writer for the Linearity Blog. She has 10+ years' experience in graphic design and marketing and holds a Master's degree in Art Education.