It's that time of year.

The post-summer (or winter, depending on where you live) return to school or college. Let's start the new semester with a bang.

This post is for you if:

You're a teacher or lecturer looking for free, professionally designed classroom resources to engage your learners .

. You're a student who wants to quickly whip up visually appealing plans and assignments .

. You're a parent helping your kids organize their homework and school schedules.

To use any of the back-to-school templates below, simply click the link and download the template to your Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Since publishing this article, you can now access our high-quality, professionally designed templates directly within Linearity’s software, eliminating the need to manually download templates as separate files.

Make sure you have Linearity Curve and Linearity Move installed so you can open and edit the templates.

School certificate design templates

Add some fun when you praise students with these colorful certificate templates. Each template is customizable, so you can add your school or college's brand colors and logo.

Learning activity page templates

Putting together your activity pack? You can use these decorative page templates to keep your learners interested and engaged.

College students, you can also use these templates if you're making your own answer sheets or preparing summaries.

Another fun activity you can do with smaller kids in the classroom is to help them draw up their family trees. Use one of the templates below to create your own family tree activity pages.

Classroom poster templates

Whether you're looking for class party posters or educational poster templates to explain concepts, you can edit any of the templates below to create your unique classroom aesthetic.

These templates are also great if you're a student wanting to present information in a neat and concise poster format.

Infograpics templates

Get information across in compelling digital and print visuals. Customize the infographics templates below to make digital images, animations, and posters for your classroom.

These templates are super helpful for educators and students alike. You can report on any kind of statistics, such as population diversity, industry metrics, sustainable energy, and more.

Presentation templates

Presentation is everything. Well, not everything, but it helps to get a message across. A well-designed presentation also enables learners to remember and recall the information later.

Daily planner templates

Being organized is one of the most important skills you learn as a student. And educators use this skill every single day.

Check out the daily planner templates our team of professional designers created for you to customize. You'll own the day, every day.

Calendar and class schedule templates

Keep things running smoothly in your classroom week in and week out. Check out the customizable schedule templates we've made for you.

Sticker templates

Every teacher has their signature sticker style. Whether you prefer plain star and circle shapes, or want to create a unique sticker pack for your class—you'll find free sticker templates in our library of 3,000+ designs.

You can also create animated stickers for your class' WhatsApp Groups or other online communication channels using Linearity Move.

How to get started with Linearity

Linearity's software suite is not only free and easy to use—it produces great results. Whether you're creating digital assets for planning or print assets for teaching materials.

But there's so much more under the hood.

Imagine creating your own animated explainer videos branded with your school or college's badge. Or collaborating with your class to publish an illustrated story. The possibilities are endless.

Linearity's design and animation software is also easy enough for beginners to use, so students can use our platform to make posters, animations, and presentations.

Ready to try new and innovative design software for education? Learn more about our special pricing or get started for free below.