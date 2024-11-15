The countdown to Christmas has already begun, and we’re here for it!

This season is all about spreading joy, and there’s something so special about sharing thoughtfully designed cards and gifts with friends and family.

With Linearity’s collection of Christmas templates , you can bring a touch of magic to every greeting card, gift wrap, and social media strategy.

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates. Linearity offers templates for every social media platform and various use cases like ads, announcements, posters, business cards, slides, and more. Get started

The best part? You don’t need to be a design pro to use them! These Christmas templates are made for everyone. And you can easily adjust them to match your style and preferences.

Ready to dive in and find your favorite?

Ideas and inspiration for using Christmas templates

There are so many ways you can use Linearity’s Christmas templates, but here are three excellent ideas:

Family holiday cards

Customized greeting cards never fail to put a smile on your family members’ faces. Make them extra happy by adding their photo along with a personalized message. You can experiment with fonts and holiday colors to add more warmth to the card.

Personalized gift wrap

Make your gift-giving memorable by customizing wrapping paper with festive icons like reindeers or snowflakes. Create unique designs that match the personality of the person receiving the gifts – smiles are guaranteed at the sight of custom wrapping paper.

Digital holiday invitations

If you’re hosting a holiday event, use the templates to create fun, animated invitations. Take a look at 2D animation software to see how animation can add a sprinkle of magic to your holiday cards. Plus, it’s the perfect format for sharing them on social media as well.

Christmas templates for holiday greetings and wrapping paper designs

Linearity’s Christmas templates are designed to be customized. You can change colors, add text, and even animate elements to create a one-of-a-kind holiday experience.

Let’s explore some of our favorite templates.

Customizable Christmas greeting card templates

Winter-themed greeting cards

Our winter-inspired greeting card templates are designed to capture the beauty of the season, inspired by motives like snowfall, pine forests, Christmas crystal balls, and wreaths.

They bring that “Let it Snow” magic right into your holiday greetings, perfect for sharing them with your family, friends, or colleagues.

Each template evokes a winter wonderland feel, but you can adjust the different design elements to make it even more personal.

Use Linearity Curve to adjust fonts or play around with the color schemes and Linearity Move to add animated touches, like falling snow or a glowing effect on the crystal ball.

Classic Christmas greeting cards

Celebrate the timeless spirit of Christmas with these classic greeting card templates.

Designed in traditional reds, greens, and golds, they’re the perfect editable templates to represent the warmth of the holiday season.

Festive elements like holiday wreaths, Christmas trees, and warm greetings like “Merry Christmas”, add a familiar feeling to your cards. You can always modify them to add a dose of your own magic, like a personal text, sprinkles, festive icons, or other elements that stand out.

Playful and fun greeting card templates

Who said Christmas cards can’t be playful and fun? These cool templates bring a unique twist to your holiday greetings.

With candy cane stripes, colorful Christmas socks, and cheerful texts, these designs are a way to express excitement through a single card. They’re bright, eye-catching, and ideal for kids, friends, or really anyone who loves the playful side of the holidays.

Want to have even more festive templates? Personalize the colors or add animations for a touch of magic that brings your card to life.

Christmas wrapping paper templates for unique gifts

Sharing gifts is an exciting experience we all look forward to during the holiday season, but there’s something especially magical about the wrapping as well. The anticipation, the joy, and the desire to make your loved ones happy, all come together in this process.

These wrapping paper templates are designed with that feeling in mind. You can adjust each one of them before printing, so each wrapping paper represents something unique for those receiving the gifts.

Learn how to create repeating patterns , if you’re interested in creating unique designs from scratch.

Festive Christmas icons for wrapping paper

Decorated with classic icons like snowflakes, pine trees, bows, and confetti, these designs bring that festive “holiday season” vibe to the presents.

Choose a bold mix of patterns for a lively, vivid feel, or stick to a minimal design for an elegant aesthetic. With the freedom to customize colors and layouts, you can make every wrapped gift feel as special as the surprise inside.

Classic Christmas wrapping paper designs

If you want to add a touch of tradition to your gifts, these classic wrapping paper templates are just the thing. They’re designed with cute and timeless elements, like candles and candy canes that are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also bring a nostalgic feel to every gift.

The classic green-and-yellow and red-and-white make the templates pop and perfectly match the holiday feel.

Adjust colors for a twist on the traditional. For example, you can use green and white or green and gold for a luxe look, or you can play around with monochromatic color choices.

Playful wrapping paper designs

Add a fun vibe to your wrapping paper with our doodle-style and reindeer Christmas icon wrappings.

These designs include fun patterns like ornaments, stars, stockings and snowflakes and they make the perfect gift wraps for kids. These elements give your package a lighthearted and whimsical holiday look.

You can also experiment with geometric patterns to give your designs a more modern feel.

Best practices for printing your Christmas designs

To make the most of your printed Christmas designs, follow these tips:

1. Ensure each design is set to high resolution before you print your customized templates.

2. Quality paper makes all the difference. Glossy paper works best for a more vivid festive look, while matte paper is best for a more sophisticated, elegant finish.

3. Always print a test sample to check how the color looks like in “real life”. Adjust the color accuracy as needed in Linearity Curve.

4. Consider using eco-friendly alternatives. This is optional, but you can use recycled paper for eco-conscious recipients.

How to personalize your Christmas templates with Linearity Curve

Editing and customizing templates on Linearity Curve is a simple and intuitive task. Let’s walk through it step by step.

Download and open Linearity Curve. Click on “explore all available templates” in your Workspace and browse our collection. Select your favorite template. Click on "Use Template.” Your chosen design will open in the Editor. Now you can adjust the colors, add a personal message that reflects your holiday spirit, modify the background, or incorporate unique design elements.

It’s that simple! But if you want to give your design an extra spark, you can use Linearity Move to get creative and add animated touches to your templates. You can easily turn static designs into lively, dynamic ones using the Auto Animate feature.

Want to learn the ins and outs of Linearity Curve? Visit our Academy for free design courses. Get started

Add a touch of magic to your holiday greetings with Linearity

Card design templates, wrapping papers, social media posts, posters , you name it — Linearity’s Christmas Template Gallery has everything you need for this holiday season.

Customize these templates with ease adding new shapes with the Shape Builder , or drawing freely with the Brush Tool .

Ready to start feeling the holiday spirit? Try out Linearity Curve and explore our template gallery for free .