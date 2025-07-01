Black Friday Deal: Pro for Just $39/Year
By Nadya Kunze
1 minute
A Black Friday Deal You Don’t Want to Miss
Good news: from November 21–December 1, you can get Linearity Curve and Move for only $39/year (normally $79).
That’s less than $4 a month to design, animate, and create without limits.
And yes, you can still try Linearity free, no account required.
Why Linearity Pro Rocks
Design should feel simple, not stressful. You don’t have to worry about limits or roadblocks, here’s what you unlock with Linearity Pro:
- Unlimited files and exports → no caps, no restrictions.
- Unlimited AutoTrace → instantly turn sketches or images into vector graphics.
- Background Removal → clean cutouts with one click.
- Magic Grab + AI Grab → select and edit objects in your design without headaches.
- Same-day support → stuck on something? We’ll get back to you fast.
Designed To Fit Right In
- Figma plugin → import straight into Curve without losing a pixel.
- Built-in resources → templates, Unsplash images, and Icons8 icons ready to drop in.
- Looks Great in Liquid Glass → Curve supports Apple’s latest Liquid Glass design style, so your app and designs feel right at home.
Output That Just Works
- Export to SVG, PDF, PNG, AI, GIF, MP4, Lottie — any resolution, anytime.
- Print-ready with CMYK support.
Always Getting Better
We ship updates and fixes every month. On the way:
- Local file storage
... and plenty more rolling out every month 👀
Try It Free, No Sign-Up Required
Not ready to commit? No problem. You can try Linearity free for 7 days — no account needed.
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now’s the moment.
Unlimited files, exports, AI tools, and priority support. Everything you rely on to create without limits.
See you on the Pro side?
Nadya Kunze
Customer Support & Operations Manager
Nadya runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.