Editable layered file Open the result and change any element directly. ✓ Via Figma or Canva export

Real vector paths and live type Scales from a social post to a billboard with no quality loss. ✓ ✕

Print-ready export SVG, PDF, and PNG straight from the canvas. ✓ PDF and PPTX

Pixel-perfect manual control Nudge, align, and fine-tune by hand when it matters. ✓ Spacing and color knobs

Icons and vector illustration Draw, edit, and reuse icon sets inside the file. ✓ As code, not a file