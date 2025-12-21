Christmas Special: Linearity Pro for $39/Year
Treat your creativity with a little gift! Unlock unlimited files, exports, AI tools, AutoTrace, local files, and same-day support with 50% OFF Linearity Pro.
By Nadya Kunze
1 minute
Treat yourself this Christmas with tools that last all year 🎄✨
Linearity Pro gives you full access to Curve and Move, with no limits on files, exports, or tools.
For $39/year (normally $79), you unlock Linearity Curve and Move with full Pro power. That’s under $4/month to design, illustrate, and animate freely.
And yes, you can still try Linearity free, no account required.
Why Linearity Pro Is the Perfect Gift
Design should feel joyful. With Linearity Pro, there’s nothing standing between you and your ideas:
- Unlimited files and exports → no caps, no restrictions.
- Save files locally → your work, always accessible.
- Unlimited AutoTrace → instantly turn sketches or images into vector graphics.
- Background Removal → clean cutouts with one click.
- Magic Grab + AI Grab → select and edit objects in your design without headaches.
- Same-day support → stuck on something? We’ll get back to you fast.
Designed To Fit Right In
- Figma plugin → import straight into Curve without losing a pixel.
- Built-in resources → templates, Unsplash images, and Icons8 icons ready to drop in.
- Looks Great in Liquid Glass → Curve supports Apple’s latest Liquid Glass design style, so your app and designs feel right at home.
Exports That Work (Every Time)
- Export to SVG, PDF, PNG, AI, GIF, MP4, Lottie — any resolution, anytime.
- Print-ready with CMYK support.
Better Every Month
We ship new features, improvements, and fixes every month — because great tools should keep getting better.
Try It Free — No Sign-Up Required 🎁
Not ready to unwrap the full gift yet?
You can try Linearity free — no account needed.
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now’s the moment.
Unlimited files, exports, AI tools, local files and priority support. Everything you rely on to create without limits.
See you on the Pro side?
Nadya Kunze
Customer Support & Operations Manager
Nadya runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.