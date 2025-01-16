Motion graphics for social media: a practical guide with Linearity Move

Motion graphics for social media are short animated visuals, typically 3–15 seconds, used for feed posts, Stories, Reels, ads, and announcements. In 2026 they consistently outperform static images in reach and engagement across every major platform. This guide covers why motion graphics work on social, what makes them effective, platform-specific considerations, and a practical step-by-step workflow for creating social media motion graphics in Linearity Move.

The mechanics are straightforward: social feeds are designed to stop scrolling. Movement catches the eye before a static image does — it triggers an involuntary visual response that static content can't replicate. Platforms reinforce this algorithmically, giving animated and video content broader distribution than equivalent static posts because users engage with them longer.

The practical numbers vary by platform and account, but the pattern is consistent: animated content drives more saves, shares, and click-throughs than static equivalents across Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X. For paid social, animated ads almost universally outperform static image ads on cost-per-click and conversion rate.

The barrier that kept most designers from producing motion content was tool complexity — After Effects has a steep learning curve, and most social motion doesn't justify the time investment it requires. Tools like Linearity Move change this by making the motion graphic workflow fast enough that it competes with the time it takes to design a static post.

[IMAGE PLACEHOLDER: A social media feed showing two posts side by side — one static image post with lower engagement metrics, one animated post with higher engagement metrics. Caption: "Animated social posts consistently drive higher engagement than static equivalents — the movement catches the eye before the content is read."]

Animated feed posts. A static design — product card, quote graphic, announcement — with elements that move: text fading in, shapes sliding, backgrounds cycling. Typically 3–6 seconds, looping or one-shot. The most common type of social motion graphic and the easiest to produce.

Story and Reel animations. Full-screen vertical (9:16) animations designed for immersive viewing. More cinematic than feed posts — the full screen gives more visual canvas. Used for product launches, behind-the-scenes content, and brand storytelling.

Animated ads. Purpose-built for paid social. Usually 6–15 seconds, with a clear visual hook in the first 2 seconds (when most viewers decide to keep watching or skip) and a CTA at the end. The animation draws attention; the copy does the conversion work.

Announcements. A specific format: event, product launch, sale, or news — animated text, logo, and supporting imagery timed to make the announcement feel like an event rather than a notification. These are the most structured type of social motion graphic because the content hierarchy is fixed (what → when → why).

Animated logos and brand idents. Short loops (1–3 seconds) showing the brand mark in motion — used as outro sequences in Reels, profile picture animations, and brand consistency across social touchpoints.

Kinetic typography. Text-led animations where the movement of letters and words carries the message. Particularly effective for quotes, statistics, and short-form copy that benefits from emphasis and rhythm.

Platform Instagram Feed post 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) Stories / Reels 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Safe zone Keep content within central 1080 × 1420 px Max duration 60 sec (feed), 90 sec (Reels) Platform TikTok Feed post 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Stories / Reels 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Safe zone Avoid top 15% and bottom 20% Max duration 10 min Platform LinkedIn Feed post 1200 × 627 px (landscape) or 1080 × 1080 px (square) Stories / Reels — Safe zone Keep text out of outer 10% Max duration 10 min Platform X (Twitter) Feed post 1200 × 675 px (16:9) Stories / Reels — Safe zone Keep text centred Max duration 2 min 20 sec Platform Facebook Feed post 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) Stories / Reels 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Safe zone Avoid top 14% and bottom 35% Max duration 240 min Platform YouTube Shorts Feed post 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Stories / Reels — Safe zone Central 1080 × 1420 px Max duration 60 sec Platform Feed post Stories / Reels Safe zone Max duration Instagram 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Keep content within central 1080 × 1420 px 60 sec (feed), 90 sec (Reels) TikTok 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Avoid top 15% and bottom 20% 10 min LinkedIn 1200 × 627 px (landscape) or 1080 × 1080 px (square) — Keep text out of outer 10% 10 min X (Twitter) 1200 × 675 px (16:9) — Keep text centred 2 min 20 sec Facebook 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Avoid top 14% and bottom 35% 240 min YouTube Shorts 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) — Central 1080 × 1420 px 60 sec

Set your artboard in Linearity Move to match the target platform before starting. Working at the correct dimensions from the start means compositional decisions are made for the actual output — not approximated and cropped later.

For full platform specifications, the social media image sizes guide covers every platform in detail.

Hook in the first two seconds. Most platforms give you two seconds before a viewer keeps scrolling or skips. The first frame needs to communicate enough visual interest to earn the next frame. A strong static first frame with immediate movement — something changing, appearing, or revealing — hooks faster than a slow build-in.

Design for muted viewing. The majority of social video is watched without sound. This means the animation itself needs to carry the message — text overlays, on-screen copy, and visual storytelling that doesn't require audio. Add sound where it enhances the experience; don't rely on it.

Keep it short. For feed posts and ads, 3–6 seconds is the sweet spot — long enough to communicate, short enough to loop without the viewer noticing the repeat. For Stories and Reels, 8–15 seconds works well for announcements; longer formats need a strong narrative reason to hold attention.

Consistent timing and easing. Amateur motion graphics feel rushed or jerky because timing is arbitrary. Good social motion graphics use consistent easing — elements ease in and ease out rather than cutting in and out — and timing that gives each element enough screen time to register before the next one appears.

One clear focal point per moment. Don't animate everything at once. If text, a logo, and a background shape all move simultaneously, the viewer's eye doesn't know where to look. Stagger the animations — background settles first, then the key visual, then the text — so there's always one thing drawing attention.

Loop cleanly. Feed post animations that loop should cut cleanly from the last frame back to the first. If the loop is visible, the animation feels unfinished. Either design a seamless loop from the start or make the animation long enough that most viewers won't see it repeat.

This workflow is based on the Linearity Academy tutorial by Maddy Zoli — creating an animated social media post from scratch in Linearity Move.

Create eye-catching social media animations with Linearity Move In this step-by-step tutorial, you will learn how to create social media animated posts to share with your followers or to use as ads for your brand. Maddy Zoli

Step 1 — Create a new file at the correct dimensions. Open Linearity Move and create a new project. Set the canvas to a square format (1080 × 1080 px) for a versatile feed post, or 1080 × 1350 px for portrait. Set the frame rate to 30 FPS — the standard for social video and the setting used in Maddy's tutorial.

Step 2 — Build your design in Design Mode. Switch to Design Mode and build the static version of your post. Treat this as you would any Linearity Curve design — shapes, text, images, brand colours. The key discipline at this stage is naming your layers clearly. Consistent naming is essential for keeping the timeline readable when you switch to Animate Mode.

Design Mode in Linearity Move: build the static version of your post first, with clearly named layers. Layer naming makes the timeline manageable.

Step 3 — Switch to Animate Mode and set your scene duration. Switch to Animate Mode. Set the scene duration — for a 4-second animation, drag the scene end marker to the 4-second mark on the timeline. Four seconds is a solid default for feed posts: long enough to read, short enough to loop.

Step 4 — Set keyframes for each element. Select the element you want to animate. Move the playhead to the point where you want the animation to start, then set a keyframe for the element's initial state (position, opacity, scale). Move the playhead to where you want the animation to end, then set a keyframe for the final state. Move fills in the motion between the two keyframes.

For a text element fading in: set opacity to 0 at 0 seconds, then opacity to 100 at 0.5 seconds. The text fades in over half a second.

For a shape sliding in from the left: set its X position off-canvas at 0 seconds, then at its final position at 0.5 seconds.

Step 5 — Adjust timing with keyframe handles. Select a keyframe and use the handles in the timeline to adjust easing. Easing in (slow start, fast end) works well for elements appearing. Easing out (fast start, slow end) works well for elements stopping. Maddy's tip: a slight ease on every keyframe immediately makes an animation feel more polished than linear motion.

Step 6 — Create a wavy offset effect. For background rectangles or repeating shapes, stagger the keyframe start times by 0.1–0.2 seconds across each element. This creates a ripple or wave effect — each shape starts its animation slightly after the previous one. In Maddy's tutorial this is used on offset rectangles to create a rolling wave effect that adds energy to the background without distracting from the foreground content.

Step 7 — Duplicate keyframes and groups for repeated effects. If you want an element to animate in and then animate out the same way, duplicate the in-animation keyframes and place them at the end of the timeline reversed. In Design Mode, you can duplicate groups to create double animation effects — the same element appearing twice with different timing.

Step 8 — Trim and preview. Trim the scene to remove any dead time at the end. Use the preview to check the animation plays smoothly and that each element's timing feels right. Watch it three times — the first time you're checking whether it works, the second time you're checking timing, the third time you're checking whether it would stop your scroll.

Announcements have a specific visual job: make the viewer feel like something important is happening. This workflow is based on the Linearity Academy tutorial — how to animate logos, photos, and text for a social media announcement.Discover these straightforward steps for animating your social media assets with ease in Linearity Move.

How to animate a social media announcement Discover these straightforward steps for animating your social media assets with ease in Linearity Move. Maddy Zoli

Import your static assets. Start by importing the static files you need — logo, product photo, background image. In Move, go to File → Import and bring in your Linearity Curve file or any supported image format. Each imported element becomes a layer you can animate independently.

Set up your scenes. For an announcement, structure the animation as a sequence of moments: scene 1 — brand context (logo, background), scene 2 — the announcement itself (headline, key visual), scene 3 — the CTA (link, date, action). Each scene gets a duration on the timeline.

Use animation pins. Animation pins lock an element's position at a specific point in the timeline. Pin your logo at its final position from the start so it stays fixed while other elements animate around it. Pins are particularly useful for announcements where the brand mark needs to be stable while the announcement content moves.

Animate position, scale, and opacity. Set keyframes for each element's entrance:

Position — slide elements in from off-canvas for a directional feel

— slide elements in from off-canvas for a directional feel Scale — scale up from 80% to 100% for a pop-in effect

— scale up from 80% to 100% for a pop-in effect Opacity — fade from 0 to 100 for a soft reveal

For text, animate each line separately with a 0.1–0.2 second stagger between lines — this creates a cascading text effect that feels intentional rather than all text appearing at once.

Copy and paste animations. Once you've set keyframes for one element, you can copy those keyframes and paste them onto another element with the same timing. This is the fastest way to create visual consistency across multiple elements — animate one correctly, then propagate that timing.

Add transitions between scenes. Use opacity keyframes or position offsets to transition between scenes. A simple fade-out of the first scene before the second builds in creates a clean scene change without jump cuts.

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Once your animation is complete, export from File → Export. Choose the format based on where the animation will be posted:

Format MP4 (H.264) Best for All social platforms Notes The universal social format — works on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube Format GIF Best for Email, Slack, platforms without video support Notes Larger file size, limited colour, no audio — use MP4 where possible Format Lottie (JSON) Best for Web and app integration Notes Lightweight, scalable, interactive — not for direct social posting but for embedding animations in digital products Format Best for Notes MP4 (H.264) All social platforms The universal social format — works on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube GIF Email, Slack, platforms without video support Larger file size, limited colour, no audio — use MP4 where possible Lottie (JSON) Web and app integration Lightweight, scalable, interactive — not for direct social posting but for embedding animations in digital products

Export settings for social:

Frame rate: 30 FPS — matches the standard set during project creation

30 FPS — matches the standard set during project creation Resolution: export at 1× your canvas size. A 1080 × 1350 px canvas exports at 1080 × 1350 px

export at 1× your canvas size. A 1080 × 1350 px canvas exports at 1080 × 1350 px Quality: high quality — social platforms re-compress uploads, so start with the highest quality file Move produces

high quality — social platforms re-compress uploads, so start with the highest quality file Move produces Duration: check the export preview matches your intended duration before confirming

For Reels and TikTok specifically, export as MP4 and check the file is under 4GB (Move's exports will be well within this for standard social animation lengths).

Both tutorials referenced in this guide are free in the Linearity Academy, presented by Maddy Zoli:

Motion graphics for social is part of a broader animation and motion design practice. If you want to understand how social animation connects to longer-form motion design work — principles, formats, and professional workflows — the animation and motion design guide covers the full landscape.