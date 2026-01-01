AI Facebook post generator
Turn a campaign brief into editable visuals for announcements, events and feed posts. Refine message, contrast and brand before you publish.
AI-assisted branded visuals for Facebook posts
Solstice
Autumn blend is here.
Small-batch roast, back for a limited time.
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What is an AI Facebook post creator?
- Iced coffee
- Sneaker
- Logo
- Illustration
- Ceramics
- Logo
- Illustration
- 3D render
Ready to use in any design
Create visuals for recurring Facebook content
Solstice
Autumn blend is here.
Small-batch roast, back for a limited time.
Order now
How to develop a Facebook post visual
- Step 1:
Separate message from artwork
Write the post first.
- Step 2:
Generate a few routes
Literal, editorial and abstract.
- Step 3:
Apply the brand system
Type, colors and logo as editable layers.
- Step 4:
Review the real context
Check it beside the post copy, on mobile.
Example prompt
“Optimistic editorial illustration for a small-business webinar announcement, diverse team collaborating around a table, simple geometric environment, navy and bright yellow palette, professional but approachable, open area on the left for event title”Try this prompt
Balance recognition, context, and accessibility
- Image and post copy do not repeat each other.
- Names, dates and claims are accurate and editable.
- The main idea is clear in a mobile feed.
- Contrast and text size are accessible.
Design compositionAI vector generation and editingAI design guide
- Image versus post copy
- Mobile-first legibility
- Share-safe meaning
Coming soon
Post straight to X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook
Publish
- X
Auto-postNext
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Summer drop
The Aero 2 is here.
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ResizeOne design, recomposed for every format.
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Summer drop
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夏の新作
Aero 2 登場。
今すぐ購入
TranslateThe same design in another language.
Vector 1The Linearity model that lays out every design.
Questions about Facebook posts
Can AI generate a complete Facebook post?
AI can generate the visual foundation. Final post copy, typography, brand application, accessibility checks, and placement-specific adjustments still require deliberate editing.
What should go on the image versus in the post text?
Keep the image focused on the primary visual idea and only essential display copy. Put supporting details, context, and longer calls to action in the accompanying post text.
Can I reuse a Facebook visual on other platforms?
Yes, but recompose it for the new placement instead of simply stretching or cropping it. Preserve the campaign idea while adjusting hierarchy and framing.
How should I review an AI-generated Facebook visual?
Check factual and visual accuracy, brand consistency, representation, contrast, cropping, text legibility, and whether you have the right to use all included material.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing