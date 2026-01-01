AI can generate the visual foundation. Final post copy, typography, brand application, accessibility checks, and placement-specific adjustments still require deliberate editing.

Keep the image focused on the primary visual idea and only essential display copy. Put supporting details, context, and longer calls to action in the accompanying post text.

Yes, but recompose it for the new placement instead of simply stretching or cropping it. Preserve the campaign idea while adjusting hierarchy and framing.

How should I review an AI-generated Facebook visual?

Check factual and visual accuracy, brand consistency, representation, contrast, cropping, text legibility, and whether you have the right to use all included material.