AI post generator
Turn a short brief into editable post designs for social and digital campaigns. This is about the visual, not caption writing.
Editable visual post concepts created with AI
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What does an AI post generator produce?
Made with Linearity Vector 1
Generate visual posts without flattening the process
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How to turn a brief into a post design
- Step 1:
Lock the message
Audience, claim, copy and action.
- Step 2:
Explore the visual territory
Several concepts for one message.
- Step 3:
Build the editable layout
Add real text and tidy the layers.
- Step 4:
Create the asset family
Adapt it to each placement.
Example prompt
“Minimal editorial visual for a productivity report, abstract layers moving from scattered to organized, deep blue and electric coral palette, crisp geometric forms, premium technology aesthetic, generous empty space for headline and source”Try this prompt
A practical framework for judging generated directions
- The visual traces back to an approved brief.
- Claims, names and dates are real editable text.
- The file has a clear hierarchy and tidy layers.
- Exports match placement, crop and resolution.
Color palettesImage and vector generation workflowsAI design guide
- Message fit
- Layout potential
- Production resilience
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Post straight to X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook
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More AI tools
Social postsPosts for every channel, from one prompt.
App Store screenshotsA full screenshot set from your app's own screens.
SlidesDecks from Claude or ChatGPT, in your brand.
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ResizeOne design, recomposed for every format.
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TranslateThe same design in another language.
Vector 1The Linearity model that lays out every design.
Questions about post designs
Is this an AI caption generator?
No. This page focuses on generating and editing visual post designs. Captions and campaign copy should be developed and reviewed as a separate content workflow.
What should I prepare before generating a post design?
Prepare the audience, objective, final message, call to action, required format, and relevant brand constraints. These decisions make visual prompting more focused.
Can generated post artwork remain editable?
Yes. Vector generation in Linearity produces editable shapes, paths, colors, and layers. Raster imagery can also be resized, cropped, masked, and combined with editable layout elements.
How do I turn one post into a campaign?
Define which elements make the concept recognizable, then recompose those elements for each placement. Keep typography, color, graphic devices, and visual tone consistent.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing