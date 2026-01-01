AI Instagram post generator
Turn a brief into feed posts, carousels and stories. Generate the artwork in Linearity, then refine type, crop and brand before you publish.
AI-assisted visual designs prepared for Instagram posts
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What makes an effective AI Instagram post?
Kiln & Co
Throw your frist pot.
- A typo you cannot fix
- Not your font
- Not quite your orange
Use AI across the Instagram content mix
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How to make an Instagram post with AI
- Step 1:
Choose one goal
Announce, explain, inspire or sell.
- Step 2:
Generate the visual
Subject, mood, palette and empty space.
- Step 3:
Add real type and brand structure
Editable text, approved fonts and logo.
- Step 4:
Test the sequence
Check it at phone size, slide by slide.
Example prompt
“Playful editorial collage for an independent coffee brand, overhead cup and abstract botanical shapes, warm terracotta and cream palette, tactile paper texture, strong central focal point, uncluttered space above for a two-line headline”Try this prompt
Make the Instagram format part of the idea
- The first frame reads at phone size.
- Text contrast and size hold up in the feed.
- Carousel slides share a grid and an order.
- Stories are vertical with safe spacing.
Typography systemsAI image generation and editingAI design guide
- Feed clarity
- Carousel pacing
- Story-safe composition
Coming soon
Post straight to X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook
Publish
- X
Auto-postNext
More AI tools
Social postsPosts for every channel, from one prompt.
App Store screenshotsA full screenshot set from your app's own screens.
SlidesDecks from Claude or ChatGPT, in your brand.
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ResizeOne design, recomposed for every format.
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TranslateThe same design in another language.
Vector 1The Linearity model that lays out every design.
Questions about Instagram posts
Can AI create Instagram carousel designs?
AI can help establish the visual direction and supporting artwork. Build the carousel itself as an editable sequence so typography, pacing, and visual continuity remain consistent across slides.
Should Instagram post text be generated inside the image?
It is generally better to add final wording as editable text. This gives you control over spelling, typeface, hierarchy, accessibility, and later revisions.
Can one design work for both an Instagram post and story?
The same concept can work, but it should be recomposed for each placement. A vertical story needs different cropping, hierarchy, and safe-area decisions than a feed post.
How do I keep AI Instagram posts on brand?
Use a defined palette, typography system, image direction, logo treatment, and layout rules. Treat AI output as raw creative material and apply those brand decisions during editing.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing