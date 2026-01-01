AI can help establish the visual direction and supporting artwork. Build the carousel itself as an editable sequence so typography, pacing, and visual continuity remain consistent across slides.

It is generally better to add final wording as editable text. This gives you control over spelling, typeface, hierarchy, accessibility, and later revisions.

Can one design work for both an Instagram post and story?

The same concept can work, but it should be recomposed for each placement. A vertical story needs different cropping, hierarchy, and safe-area decisions than a feed post.