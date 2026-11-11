MCP (Model Context Protocol) for design is an open standard that lets AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT connect directly to design tools, so they can use your brand assets and create real, editable design files instead of flat images. For designers, that means you can brief a campaign in a chat and get on-brand layouts, vector graphics and images you can keep refining by prompt or by hand. Design tools such as Linearity, Figma and Canva now offer MCP servers, each built for a different part of the design workflow.

MCP lets the AI assistant you already use work directly inside your design tools. Connect Linearity to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or Codex, and you can ask for an on-brand Instagram post or a set of campaign assets in plain language. The result is a real Linearity design, not a picture, that you can keep refining by prompt or open and edit by hand.

MCP stands for Model Context Protocol. It's an open standard, introduced by Anthropic in late 2024, that gives AI assistants one common way to connect to other apps. Before MCP, every AI product needed a custom integration for every tool. Now a tool builds one MCP server, and any compatible assistant can use it.

For developers, MCP mostly means connecting code editors to databases and docs. For designers, it means something more practical: you can stay in the chat where you're already planning a campaign, and have the assistant produce the actual design files, using your brand's logos, colors and fonts.

Prompts for turning a campaign brief into editable Linearity designs.

Most AI assistants can already generate images. The problem shows up on the second request.

Ask a chatbot for a launch post and you get a picture with the headline baked into the pixels. Change one word, and you generate the whole image again. Need the same post as a Story and a LinkedIn banner? Generate again, and hope it looks consistent. Brand colors come out close, but rarely exact.

Design work doesn't end at the first result. It ends after the feedback round, the resize, the translation and the final export. That only works when the output is structured: a headline that stays text, a logo that stays a movable object, illustrations that stay editable vector paths.

That's the gap MCP fills for Linearity. Your assistant doesn't paint a picture. It creates a design in your Linearity workspace, built from your brand design guide, with every layer still editable.

An editable multi-format campaign created in Linearity.

Once connected, your assistant can work with the same brands, designs and files you can access in Linearity. It can't see anything you don't already have access to.

Area What you can ask for Brands List your brands, read a brand’s design guide, and set up a new brand by importing it from a website, including logos, colors, fonts and imagery Complete designs Generate full layouts as Linearity files, such as social posts, ads, banners and slides, with live text, placed logos and your brand colors Vector assets Generate standalone SVG graphics: icons, illustrations, stickers and other assets you can scale and edit Images Generate raster images for photos, scenes and textures Files Find, organize, rename and move designs and folders in your workspace, and import existing SVG files

Every design stays editable. You can keep refining it with follow-up prompts in the chat, or open it in Linearity and change it by hand, with the same tools you'd use on any other file.

The brand design guide is what keeps the output on brand. When your assistant creates a design, it uses the guide you or your team already set up in Linearity, so you don't have to paste hex codes and font names into every prompt. If you haven't set one up yet, see how to set up your brand.

You may have seen Linearity as a plugin in ChatGPT and wondered how it relates to MCP. The short answer: the plugin is the easiest way in, and MCP is the connection underneath it that works everywhere else.

Think of MCP as the plug socket and the plugin as a ready-made cable for one specific device. The ChatGPT plugin is a packaged, one-click version of the Linearity connection, listed in ChatGPT's own directory. You find it, click Connect, sign in, and you're done, with no URL or settings involved. That's the right choice if ChatGPT is where you already work.

The MCP server is the same connection in its open form. Because MCP is a shared standard, one server works across many assistants and tools: Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Antigravity and anything else that supports it. You add it with a single URL instead of searching a directory. That makes it the better fit for designers who switch between assistants, and for teams who want agents to create brand assets as part of a larger workflow.

ChatGPT plugin MCP connection Where it works ChatGPT Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Antigravity and other MCP clients How you add it One click from ChatGPT’s plugin directory Paste the server URL, or use Connect to… in Linearity Sign-in Browser sign-in Browser sign-in What it can do Create and refine on-brand, editable designs The same, in whichever assistant or agent you use Best for ChatGPT users who want the quickest setup People who use several assistants, or build agent workflows

Either way, the designs end up in the same place: your Linearity workspace, fully editable. If you used the older Linearity desktop extension for Claude, the MCP connection replaces it.

For more on the ChatGPT side, see how the Linearity ChatGPT plugin works.

Create editable designs from your AI assistant

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The fastest way is from inside Linearity: open Connect to…, choose your AI tool, then follow the instructions. ChatGPT, Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and Antigravity all use browser sign-in, so there are no API keys or tokens to copy.

The Linearity MCP server URL is https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp.

Open Linearity in ChatGPT and choose Connect. Sign in to Linearity and approve access. In a conversation, type @ and select Linearity.

On ChatGPT Enterprise or Edu, your workspace admin may need to enable Linearity first.

Open Customize → Connectors, then + → Add custom connector. Paste the MCP server URL and leave the OAuth client fields empty. Click Connect, sign in to Linearity and approve access. Turn on Linearity from + → Connectors in your conversation.

On Claude Team or Enterprise, an owner adds the connector first under Organization settings → Connectors.

claude mcp add --transport http linearity "https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp"

Then run /mcp , select Linearity and authenticate in your browser.

Quicker option: in Linearity, choose Connect to… → Claude Code, copy the setup prompt and paste it into Claude Code.

codex mcp add linearity --url "https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp" codex mcp login linearity

Add this to Cursor's MCP configuration, reload the server, then authenticate:

{ "mcpServers": { "linearity": { "url": "https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp" } } }

Add this to Antigravity's MCP configuration, then reload the server:

{ "mcpServers": { "linearity": { "serverUrl": "https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp" } } }

Open Agent Settings → Customizations and click Authenticate next to Linearity. Sign in to Linearity and approve access in your browser. Copy the authorization code from your browser, paste it into Antigravity's settings panel and click Submit.

Linearity works with any tool that supports MCP, such as VS Code, Windsurf or Gemini CLI. In Linearity, choose Connect to… → Other: it creates an access token and opens the configuration with the token ready to copy into your tool. Full steps for every client are in the setup guide.

To check it worked, ask your assistant: "List my Linearity brands."

Good prompts name the brand, the format, the copy and the mood. Here are a few to start with.

Social post

Create an Instagram post for my coffee brand announcing a new seasonal blend. Use our brand design guide and the headline "Meet your new morning ritual."

Campaign set

Using our brand, create a product launch set: one square post, one Story and one LinkedIn banner. Headline: "Spiced Maple is back." Keep the same layout style across all three.

Vector asset

Generate a set of four simple line icons in our brand colors for coffee, delivery, loyalty and gift cards, as SVG.

New brand setup

Set up a new brand in Linearity from our website at example.com, then show me what you picked up for logos, colors and fonts.

Iterate

Make the headline bigger, swap the background to our secondary color and move the logo to the bottom right.

Organize

Put all the designs we made today into a folder called "Spring launch."

The best workflows mix both: let the assistant do the first draft and the repetitive variations, then open the file in Linearity for the final craft decisions.

Several design tools now offer MCP connections, but they solve different problems. Pick based on what you want your assistant to produce.

Tool What the MCP connection is for Output Best for Linearity Creating on-brand designs and vector assets from a prompt, using your brand design guide Editable Linearity designs, SVG assets, images Marketing assets and brand graphics you’ll keep editing Figma Giving coding agents the context from your Figma files: components, variables and layout Design context for code Turning UI designs into front-end code Canva Generating, finding, resizing and exporting Canva designs from a chat, using Canva brand kits Canva designs Teams already working in Canva templates Adobe Access to Creative Cloud tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Express from Claude (one of Claude’s creative connectors) Edits and assets in Adobe apps Teams with Creative Cloud workflows

The difference that matters most is what comes back. Figma's server mostly feeds developers. Canva's builds on its template library. Linearity is built around the brand design guide and editable vector output, so the result is a design file you can scale, resize and print, not just a template you've filled in.

The servers can also work side by side. For example, a product team might use Figma's MCP for UI and Linearity's for the launch campaign that goes with it.

Plans. MCP, plugins and agents are listed on every Linearity plan. For regular MCP work, we recommend Studio. See pricing for what each plan includes.

What the assistant can access. The connection only reaches Linearity resources you can already access. It can read your brand design guides, create and manage designs, and organize your files. It can't see other people's private work.

Sign-in. ChatGPT, Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and Antigravity all connect through browser sign-in. You approve access once, and there's no token to store or rotate. Other MCP tools connect with an access token you create in Linearity.

Managing connections. In Linearity, choose Manage connected applications in the connection setup to review or remove the tools you've connected. If you used the older Linearity desktop extension, switch to the new connection and revoke the old token in your security settings.

Team admins. On ChatGPT Enterprise or Edu and Claude Team or Enterprise, an admin has to enable Linearity for the workspace before members can connect it.