Reve is ending image and video generation on September 27, 2026. If you used it for real work, you have only a few days to finish creating and a few weeks to save everything you made.

This guide explains what happened, the dates that matter, and how to export your work safely. It also looks at what should come next. If you chose Reve because you wanted control rather than a polished first result, Linearity AI takes that idea further: instead of editing one flattened image, you edit a real design.

In July 2026, Reve announced a new investment from OpenAI. Reve said that members of its AI research team would join OpenAI's multimodal research efforts while Reve remained an independent company. At that time, its existing products were expected to continue.

That changed in September, when Reve announced that creation on its consumer product would end. The product team is shifting away from creative tools toward other AI workflows. The API had already been discontinued on August 14, 2026, and the web application is now following.

August 14, 2026: The Reve API is discontinued.

The Reve API is discontinued. September 17, 2026: New sign-ups and paid subscriptions stop.

New sign-ups and paid subscriptions stop. September 27, 2026: New image and video creation ends.

New image and video creation ends. Mid-October 2026: According to Reve's shutdown announcement, active paid plans receive a full refund for September through the original payment method.

According to Reve's shutdown announcement, active paid plans receive a full refund for September through the original payment method. October 31, 2026: Last day to log in and download generated work.

In short: you can create through September 27 and download through October 31.

Do this before evaluating a replacement. Reve's Help Center says uploaded images and references are not included in the generated-assets download, so save those separately.

Log in while access remains open. Use app.reve.com. Prepare a complete download. Choose all generated images and videos instead of exporting only favorites. Store the archive somewhere you control. Keep a local copy or use your team's digital asset management library. Save prompts and references separately. Refined instructions and reference pairings are difficult to reconstruct and can transfer to another workflow.

Follow Reve's current instructions in its asset-download guide before the deadline.

Reve was built around a useful idea: an image should be planned like a layout rather than rolled like dice. Reve 2.1 supported high-resolution output, dense and multilingual text, and direct manipulation of objects without requiring the whole frame to be regenerated.

That attracted people with real briefs to fill. They did not only want a beautiful picture; they wanted to decide where elements belonged and change them later. The question is where to find that control next—and whether the replacement can take the work further.

Control after generation. You should be able to change one element without breaking everything else.

You should be able to change one element without breaking everything else. Text you can trust. Headlines and labels need to be correct, readable, and easy to update.

Headlines and labels need to be correct, readable, and easy to update. High-quality output. Visuals need to hold up at large sizes and across production formats.

Visuals need to hold up at large sizes and across production formats. A stable home for your work. Your workflow should not depend entirely on one model's private history.

The strongest alternative does more than reproduce Reve's generation experience. It also solves the next problem: turning source material into complete, editable, on-brand work.

Reve let you manipulate objects inside an image. Linearity goes further by generating inside an editable design workflow, where text, layouts, brand assets, vectors, and campaign variants remain controllable.