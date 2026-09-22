Reve AI Is Shutting Down: What to Do Next and the Best Reve Alternative
Reve ends image generation on September 27, 2026. Save your work before October 31 and compare Linearity AI as an editable Reve alternative.
By Nadya Kunze
5 minutes
Reve is ending image and video generation on September 27, 2026. If you used it for real work, you have only a few days to finish creating and a few weeks to save everything you made.
This guide explains what happened, the dates that matter, and how to export your work safely. It also looks at what should come next. If you chose Reve because you wanted control rather than a polished first result, Linearity AI takes that idea further: instead of editing one flattened image, you edit a real design.
What happened to Reve AI?
In July 2026, Reve announced a new investment from OpenAI. Reve said that members of its AI research team would join OpenAI's multimodal research efforts while Reve remained an independent company. At that time, its existing products were expected to continue.
That changed in September, when Reve announced that creation on its consumer product would end. The product team is shifting away from creative tools toward other AI workflows. The API had already been discontinued on August 14, 2026, and the web application is now following.
Reve shutdown timeline: the dates that matter
- August 14, 2026: The Reve API is discontinued.
- September 17, 2026: New sign-ups and paid subscriptions stop.
- September 27, 2026: New image and video creation ends.
- Mid-October 2026: According to Reve's shutdown announcement, active paid plans receive a full refund for September through the original payment method.
- October 31, 2026: Last day to log in and download generated work.
In short: you can create through September 27 and download through October 31.
How to save your Reve work before October 31
Do this before evaluating a replacement. Reve's Help Center says uploaded images and references are not included in the generated-assets download, so save those separately.
- Log in while access remains open. Use app.reve.com.
- Prepare a complete download. Choose all generated images and videos instead of exporting only favorites.
- Store the archive somewhere you control. Keep a local copy or use your team's digital asset management library.
- Save prompts and references separately. Refined instructions and reference pairings are difficult to reconstruct and can transfer to another workflow.
Follow Reve's current instructions in its asset-download guide before the deadline.
What Reve got right
Reve was built around a useful idea: an image should be planned like a layout rather than rolled like dice. Reve 2.1 supported high-resolution output, dense and multilingual text, and direct manipulation of objects without requiring the whole frame to be regenerated.
That attracted people with real briefs to fill. They did not only want a beautiful picture; they wanted to decide where elements belonged and change them later. The question is where to find that control next—and whether the replacement can take the work further.
What to look for in a Reve alternative
- Control after generation. You should be able to change one element without breaking everything else.
- Text you can trust. Headlines and labels need to be correct, readable, and easy to update.
- High-quality output. Visuals need to hold up at large sizes and across production formats.
- A stable home for your work. Your workflow should not depend entirely on one model's private history.
The strongest alternative does more than reproduce Reve's generation experience. It also solves the next problem: turning source material into complete, editable, on-brand work.
Linearity AI: the Reve alternative that gives you a design, not an image
Reve let you manipulate objects inside an image. Linearity goes further by generating inside an editable design workflow, where text, layouts, brand assets, vectors, and campaign variants remain controllable.
Editable designs, not flat images
Image Mode creates raster visuals for photographic detail and atmosphere. Vector Asset Mode creates paths, shapes, colors, and layers that can be edited node by node and scaled without losing quality. When feedback arrives, you can change the relevant element instead of repeatedly regenerating the entire composition.
Real typography you can keep changing
Text rendered by an image model remains part of the pixels. In Linearity, campaign copy can be live typography, so you can rewrite a headline, fix a typo, change a font, translate the copy, and keep it sharp and searchable.
Your brand, built in
Use Linearity's Brand Management system to apply guidelines, colors, fonts, and approved assets instead of describing the same visual identity in every prompt.
One design, every format and language
An approved design can be resized into posts, stories, banners, advertisements, and slides. Translation happens inside the same workflow, with control over line breaks, type size, layout, and local review.
A home for everything you make
Keep generated and approved material in a shared digital asset management library, so the team can find, reuse, and build on it without relying on a model's generation history.
Bring your Reve images with you
Import downloaded Reve images into Linearity and combine them with live type and brand assets. Background Removal can isolate a subject, Magic Eraser can remove details, Super Resolution can improve smaller files, and Auto Trace can turn suitable images into editable vector shapes.
Where Linearity works differently
If you valued generating one native high-resolution raster image in a single pass, Linearity takes a different route. Use Image Mode and Super Resolution for photographic detail. Use Vector Asset Mode when structure, scaling, and direct editing matter more, because vector output is resolution-independent.
Reve vs. Linearity AI at a glance
|Capability
|Reve
|Linearity AI
|Status after September 27, 2026
|Image generation ends
|Active
|Output
|Raster images
|Raster images and native vectors
|Editing
|Move, resize, recolor, or remove objects in an image
|Edit text, layouts, colors, paths, layers, and nodes
|Text
|Rendered inside the image
|Live, editable typography
|Brand control
|Shareable references
|Brand guidelines and approved assets applied to designs
|Resizing
|Single images
|One design recomposed into many formats
|Translation
|Multilingual text rendering
|Campaign translation inside the same workflow
|Asset management
|Library downloadable through October 31
|Organized, reusable assets
|Motion
|Not available after the shutdown
|Linearity Move
|Platforms
|Web
|Mac, iPad, and web
Other Reve alternatives worth knowing
Linearity is the strongest fit when source material must become an editable, branded campaign. Other products may fit narrower jobs:
- ChatGPT Images for conversational creation and quick revisions.
- Midjourney for mood, art direction, and a distinctive look.
- Ideogram when text inside the generated image is central.
- Recraft for graphic assets and selected vector-oriented workflows.
Compare these options in our guide to the best AI image generators in 2026.
How to move your workflow from Reve to Linearity
- Download the Reve library. Save generated assets before October 31, plus prompts and references separately.
- Set up the brand. Add the logo, colors, fonts, guidelines, and key source assets to Linearity.
- Choose one recent project. Rebuild a real brief instead of comparing tools with a disposable test prompt.
- Bring in the best Reve images. Turn them into layouts with live typography and approved brand assets.
- Resize and translate. Test how far one approved design can travel across channels and markets.
Frequently asked questions
Reve is ending image and video generation on September 27, 2026. The company continues to operate independently but is moving its product focus away from creative tools.
Creation ends on September 27, 2026. Users can log in and download their work until October 31, 2026. The Reve API was discontinued on August 14, 2026.
Yes. Reve says users can prepare and download their generated images and videos through October 31, 2026. Uploaded images and references are not included, so save those separately.
Reve's shutdown announcement, as reported on September 18, says active paid plans that paid for September will receive a full refund to the original payment method by mid-October 2026.
Following an investment from OpenAI, members of Reve's research team joined OpenAI's multimodal research work. Reve remains independent and is shifting its product team toward other AI workflows.
Linearity AI is a strong Reve alternative for teams that need editable, on-brand production. It combines image and native vector generation with live typography, brand context, resizing, translation, and campaign editing.
Yes. Linearity offers a free plan, so you can test AI-assisted generation and editing before deciding whether a paid workflow is appropriate.
Yes. Import downloaded Reve images, combine them with live type and brand assets, remove backgrounds, erase unwanted details, upscale smaller files, or use Auto Trace on suitable images to create editable vector shapes.
About the blog author
Nadya Kunze runs Customer Support at Linearity and has more than seven years of experience helping customers in SaaS. Outside work, she enjoys drawing, hiking, and baking, and she writes about Linearity, graphic design, and creative technology.
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