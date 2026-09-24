AI starts it. You own every layer. Now it starts faster, cleaner, and with more choice.

In August, we brought AI vector generation into Linearity with Arrow 1.1 by QuiverAI. In our original Quiver AI launch article, we showed how a prompt could become a real vector file, with every shape on its own layer and every path ready to edit. The blank page was gone.

Today we're taking the next step. Arrow 2, Quiver's most significant update yet, now powers vector generation in Linearity and replaces Arrow 1.1. For the broader generation and editing workflow, explore the Linearity AI design guide.

Everything in this update is live now on web.

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Arrow 2 replaces Arrow 1.1 for vector generation, with faster results, cleaner geometry, and stronger composition.

for vector generation, with faster results, cleaner geometry, and stronger composition. Arrow 2 Telos is a new vector model built for complex styles and demanding briefs.

is a new vector model built for complex styles and demanding briefs. Available now on web.

QuiverAI builds AI models made specifically for vector design. Most AI models generate pixels, but Quiver's Arrow models generate paths, shapes, and layers. That's why the results land in Linearity as real, editable design files instead of flat images.

Arrow 2 keeps that foundation and makes it noticeably better in three ways.

In creative work, waiting breaks your flow. Arrow 2 generates faster, so you get more time to try different directions, adjust your prompt, and compare results before you commit. Combined with Linearity's generation queue, you can line up several ideas and keep designing while they run.

Anyone who has cleaned up an auto-generated vector knows the pain of too many nodes and tangled, overlapping paths. Arrow 2 produces SVGs with fewer, more precise control points. In practice, that means shapes that are easier to select, reshape, and recolor, with less cleanup before you can actually use them.

Arrow 2 turns a reference sketch into cleaner vector geometry that stays easy to select, reshape, and refine.

Arrow 2 makes more deliberate visual decisions. Elements respect spacing, padding, and alignment on their own, so you don't have to spell out every layout rule in your prompt. The first result lands closer to something you'd actually ship.

Alongside Arrow 2, we're adding Arrow 2 Telos, a new vector model built for more demanding creative work.

Telos combines Arrow's speed with the refinement capabilities of frontier models. It gives you more room to explore complex styles, detailed compositions, and briefs with lots of specific requirements.

Choose Arrow 2 when speed matters most, such as when you're exploring ideas, generating icons, or producing lots of assets.

when speed matters most, such as when you're exploring ideas, generating icons, or producing lots of assets. Choose Arrow 2 Telos when the brief is harder and the result benefits from extra refinement, such as detailed illustrations, complex styles, or hero artwork.

Arrow 2 Telos handles detailed prompts and complex illustration styles while keeping the result editable.

Better geometry and composition sound technical, but they show up in real work straight away. Here's where you'll notice the difference most.

Start from a reference, and Arrow 2 can create new variations that keep its palette, shape language, and graphic style. That's ideal when you need a set of illustrations for a campaign, website, or onboarding flow that all feel like they belong together.

Arrow 2 can carry a consistent palette, shape language, and illustration style into new editable artwork.

Good diagrams guide the eye to what matters. Arrow 2 is better at highlighting the key part of a diagram while keeping everything around it clear and readable, which is useful for explainers, product visuals, and educational content.

A complex diagram remains visually structured, with a clear focal point and consistent supporting elements.

Technical drawings depend on details that stay consistent from one version to the next. Arrow 2 keeps construction details stable across variations, so you can compare concepts side by side without anything drifting.

Arrow 2 preserves precise construction details and clean line work across technical drawing variations.

Cleaner paths make a big difference for small, precise assets. Icon sets come out more consistent, and every icon is easy to tweak, recolor, and scale without losing quality.

Cleaner paths help icon sets stay consistent while remaining easy to recolor, refine, and scale.

Better models only matter if you can keep working with what they create. In Linearity, you always can.

For vector assets, every element is live. Click a shape to select it, drag nodes to reshape it, adjust curves, and change fills and strokes. You can scale anything without losing quality. With Arrow 2's cleaner geometry, all of this is faster because there's less to clean up first.

For images, you can move, resize, crop, and mask them with vector shapes. Add live text on top, combine them with generated vectors, or use them as the base of a bigger composition.

AI started it. You finish it. You're not stuck iterating on prompts, because you're designing.