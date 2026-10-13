Every AI design tool gives you an image. Today we give you a design.

Most AI design tools don't make designs. They make pictures of designs, one flat file you can't open. The headline has a typo, so you generate again. The logo is last year's version, so you generate again. Marketing wants the same thing as a story, a banner and a slide, so you run it three more times, get three slightly different results, and a designer ends up rebuilding all of it by hand on Friday evening.

We spent the last two years fixing exactly that.

Linearity AI and the new Design Mode are live today on the web and in Curve 7.0. You type one prompt. What comes back is a real design file where every text box, image, vector, color and layer is something you can grab and change. Your brand is applied from the first second. From there you resize it to any format, translate it into any language, and ship it.

Linearity started in 2017 with Vectornator, a vector design app I built straight out of high school because the tools I was using felt like they hadn't changed since 2005. It launched on iPad, came to Mac a bit later, and Apple ended up featuring it on the App Store several times and showing it in their keynotes.

Vectornator became Linearity Curve. Then we added Linearity Move for motion design. Millions of designers have used our tools since, and that history matters for what comes next, because we didn't start from a text box wired to a model. We started from a design engine that already knows what a layer is, what a vector point is, and how a grid works. Most AI design tools are a chat window stapled to an image generator. Linearity AI is a design tool that learned to generate.

For nine years, Linearity meant Mac and iPad. Native and fast, and only there. If you were a marketer on a Windows laptop, or a client who just needed to fix one headline, you were out of luck.

As of today, Linearity runs in your browser at cloud.linearity.io. No download, nothing to install, and nobody has to ask whether you own a Mac. The web app is built for AI design and quick edits: generate the campaign, swap the image, change the copy, share the link.

Curve is now on iPhone too, next to Mac and iPad, and Linearity AI is built into Curve on all three. So you can generate a design wherever you are, and when you need deep vector work, you open the same file in Curve and go as far as you want.

Your brand, your assets and your designs live in one place and follow you across all of them. Create on the web on Monday, polish it on the iPad on Tuesday, generate the next one on your iPhone on Wednesday.

Same design. Any device. One link away.

Open Design Mode and write one line, something like "Launch campaign for our new running shoe, energetic, for Instagram, LinkedIn and a landing page banner."

Linearity AI builds the composition from there: typography, imagery, vector elements and layout, all guided by your brand's colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice. One brief gives you the full campaign, so social posts, ads, slides and email banners come out of the same prompt.

Then comes the part no image generator can do. Click the headline and retype it, and the layout reflows around the new text. Drag the logo into the corner. Swap the hero image. Pull a single vector point if you feel like it. Nothing is flattened and nothing is locked. It's your file in the same way a file you built from scratch is your file.

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If you've been burned by "AI design" before, you have every right to be skeptical. We were too.

We watched the same thing happen over and over. The output looks fine in the demo, then you actually try to use it. The text isn't text, it's pixels shaped like letters. The brand colors are close, but wrong. There's a sixth finger on the hand. And when you want one small change, the only option is to start over and hope the next roll lands closer.

That's a slot machine, and nobody should be running a brand on a slot machine.

So here is our promise. Linearity AI will never hand you a flat image when you asked for a design. Everything stays editable, always. Your brand rules are applied by the system rather than guessed by a model. And if you're a designer, this is not built to replace you. Think of it as the fastest first draft you've ever had, inside a tool that gives you full control over the last ten percent. The repetitive part gets automated. The part that needs taste still needs a person with taste.

Stop explaining your brand to an AI every single time. The new Brands tab keeps your guidelines and assets in one place. Paste your website URL and we import your brand, or walk through the guided setup for logos, colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice. From then on, every design starts on-brand.

Your guidelines live on the web now, so the whole team works from the same rules. Whether it's you, a teammate, a client, or a 400-person company, anyone can create something new and it still looks like your brand. No wrong logos, no off colors, and no surprise fonts in the sales deck.

Everyone can create. Brand stays in control.

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You built the perfect post, and now you need it as a story, a banner, a slide and an ad. Pick the new size and Linearity AI rebuilds the composition to fit. This isn't a crop or a stretch, it's a proper re-layout for the new format. And since the result is still a design, you can keep editing it afterwards.

Create once. Use everywhere.

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Select an artboard, pick your languages, and get every version back with the layout intact. German headlines run long and Japanese runs short, and the design adapts to both. Then you review and refine, because every translated version stays editable too.

One design. Every audience.

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Vector Asset mode now runs Arrow 2 and Arrow 2 Telos from QuiverAI, models built to generate, edit and animate production-ready SVG assets. You get real vector paths, not a traced bitmap pretending to be one.

Image mode adds OpenAI's newest models, GPT Image 2.5 Flare and GPT Image 2.5 Sunburst. Reach for them when you need tighter edits and your subject has to stay consistent across several rounds of changes.

More content means more files, and more files means someone asking "which one is the final logo?" in Slack. Every asset you generate lands in one searchable library, so the latest logo, campaign version or source file is a few seconds away.

AI image tools give you a picture. Linearity gives you a design you can keep working on, on-brand, in every format, in every language, ready to ship.

Your first campaign is on us. New users get 2,400 free credits for 7 days on the web. Type one prompt, then click the headline and change it. That's usually when people get it.