Linearity AI lets you generate editable design files, resize them, and choose any format you need, including all popular Instagram formats. Linearity creates a new variation with margins, positions, typography, images, and brand elements adapted to the selected size. You can review and edit every element before export.

For the exact dimensions behind each preset, use the Instagram size guide alongside this workflow.

A post that looks balanced in the feed can feel cramped as a Story or lose its headline in a Reel preview. That is why resizing is a layout task, rather than a simple change to the canvas dimensions. The goal is to keep the idea recognizable while giving every format enough room to work.

Create a Linearity account and open the web app. You can bring in an existing campaign or develop the first direction in the same workspace. Gather the useful ingredients before you begin: your website URL, logo, fonts, colors, product images, and the brand rules your team follows most often.

Brand overview in Linearity

Upload your brand files and images or let Linearity fetch the visual identity from your website. The brand system collects the logo, color palette, typography, imagery, and guidelines that should shape generated work.

This is a small setup step with a long payoff. Marketers get a dependable starting point, designers keep control over the visual language, and the next campaign does not begin with another search for the latest logo. You can update the source assets later and reuse them across future work.

Open the prompt field and choose Design mode. Select your brand, choose the Instagram format you want to create first, and describe the message, audience, and content that should appear. A useful prompt reads like a compact creative brief. Say what the post needs to communicate before describing how it should look.

If you leave out the brand or format, Linearity asks follow-up questions before generation. This helps the system collect the missing requirements instead of guessing at an important production choice.

Choose Design mode. Select the saved brand. Select the first Instagram format. Write a direct prompt with the campaign message and required content. Answer any follow-up questions. Generate and review the design variations.

Design mode with an Instagram Post format and selected brand

The first generation is a set of directions, not a final answer. Choose the version that communicates the message most clearly and feels closest to your brand. Every result remains editable, so you can rewrite the headline, replace an image, move the logo, refine colors, or adjust vector shapes before expanding it into a complete set.

For a wider explanation of image generation, vector generation, and production editing, explore the Linearity AI guide.

Click Resize and select one or more built-in sizes. You can choose a square feed post, 4:5 portrait post, 3:4 grid-friendly post, 9:16 Story or Reel, and other campaign formats without entering pixel dimensions manually.

Linearity then creates adapted variations of the same design. It considers margins, element positions, text flow, imagery, and brand rules for each new canvas. A wide composition may stack vertically, a headline may wrap differently, and an image may move to protect the focal point. The campaign still feels like one idea, even when the formats look different.

Resize action with built-in social media formats

The repetitive layout work is handled, which leaves you with the part that benefits from a human eye. Check that the headline reads naturally, faces and products remain visible, the logo has enough clear space, and Instagram's interface will not cover the call to action. A quick phone preview often catches details that are easy to miss on a large screen.

Preview feed, grid, Story, and Reel crops. Check text wrapping and hierarchy. Confirm brand colors and typography. Keep important content inside safe areas. Export the approved versions in the required file format.

A flattened image leaves very few choices: crop the composition, stretch it, or generate the campaign again. An editable design gives every element somewhere to go. Linearity can reposition those elements for each format, designers can make detailed adjustments, and marketers can produce approved variations without rebuilding the idea.