September 29 · 11:00 AM Berlin time (GMT+2) · 45 minutes

Scaling CampaignsWith AI WithoutLosing Brand

Building an intelligent content supply chain

Learn how modern marketing teams can turn one campaign idea into every asset they need without losing creativity, quality, or brand control.

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The campaign production gap

Content demand is growing faster than production capacity

The bottleneck is no longer the creative idea. It is turning that idea into every format, variation, market, and last-minute update the campaign requires.

01

More formats, every day

Social, paid media, web, presentations, and print turn every campaign into a growing matrix of deliverables.

02

Adaptation consumes creative time

Designers spend increasing amounts of time resizing, localizing, correcting, and rebuilding instead of creating.

03

Speed can weaken the brand

Generic AI and disconnected tools increase output, but often remove editability, governance, and creative direction.

What you will learn

Move from isolated AI outputs to a connected production system

Agenda

From problem to practical workflow

Strategy, a connected product demonstration, and time to discuss the questions that matter to your team.

September 2911:00 AM Berlin time (GMT+2)45 minutes

Welcome and the central question

How can teams meet rising content demand without continually adding people, agency cost, and production time?

The campaign production gap

Why existing agency, template, DAM, and generic AI approaches struggle to scale usable campaign content.

The intelligent content supply chain

How brand intelligence, editable generation, and human creative authority fit into one production model.

Practical campaign demonstration

A realistic campaign moves from brief to cross-channel assets, localization, and a last-minute change.

Questions and discussion

Explore production bottlenecks, governance, adoption, and where the approach could fit your organization.

Reserve your place

Build more campaign content without giving up creative control

Join the webinar to see how AI, brand intelligence, and editable design can work as one connected content supply chain.

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Registration details and speaker information will follow.