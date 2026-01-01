September 29 · 11:00 AM Berlin time (GMT+2) · 45 minutes
Scaling CampaignsWith AI WithoutLosing Brand
Building an intelligent content supply chain
Learn how modern marketing teams can turn one campaign idea into every asset they need without losing creativity, quality, or brand control.
The campaign production gap
Content demand is growing faster than production capacity
The bottleneck is no longer the creative idea. It is turning that idea into every format, variation, market, and last-minute update the campaign requires.
More formats, every day
Social, paid media, web, presentations, and print turn every campaign into a growing matrix of deliverables.
Adaptation consumes creative time
Designers spend increasing amounts of time resizing, localizing, correcting, and rebuilding instead of creating.
Speed can weaken the brand
Generic AI and disconnected tools increase output, but often remove editability, governance, and creative direction.
What you will learn
Move from isolated AI outputs to a connected production system
Agenda
From problem to practical workflow
Strategy, a connected product demonstration, and time to discuss the questions that matter to your team.
Welcome and the central question
How can teams meet rising content demand without continually adding people, agency cost, and production time?
The campaign production gap
Why existing agency, template, DAM, and generic AI approaches struggle to scale usable campaign content.
The intelligent content supply chain
How brand intelligence, editable generation, and human creative authority fit into one production model.
Practical campaign demonstration
A realistic campaign moves from brief to cross-channel assets, localization, and a last-minute change.
Questions and discussion
Explore production bottlenecks, governance, adoption, and where the approach could fit your organization.
Reserve your place
Build more campaign content without giving up creative control
Join the webinar to see how AI, brand intelligence, and editable design can work as one connected content supply chain.
Registration details and speaker information will follow.