Social media size charts, drawn to scale
The pixel size of every format on nine platforms. Pick a platform for its full chart, safe areas and cropping rules.
- Instagram: feed post, vertical1080 × 1350 · 4:5
- Facebook: cover photo851 × 315 · 2.7:1
- X (Twitter): header1500 × 500 · 3:1
- LinkedIn: cover / banner1584 × 396 · 4:1
- YouTube: video thumbnail1280 × 720 · 16:9
- Pinterest: standard pin1000 × 1500 · 2:3
All frames are drawn at the same scale
Sizes by platform
|Platform
|Main formats
|Instagram dimensions
|Feed post, vertical
1080 × 1350 px
|Feed post, extended vertical
1080 × 1440 px
|Feed post, square
1080 × 1080 px
|Facebook dimensions
|Cover photo
851 × 315 px
|Shared image
1200 × 630 px
|Story
1080 × 1920 px
|X (Twitter) dimensions
|Header
1500 × 500 px
|Post image
1200 × 675 px
|Card image
800 × 418 px
|LinkedIn dimensions
|Cover / banner
1584 × 396 px
|Post image
1200 × 627 px
|Article cover
1920 × 1080 px
|YouTube dimensions
|Video thumbnail
1280 × 720 px
|Channel art / banner
2560 × 1440 px
|End screen
1920 × 1080 px
|Pinterest dimensions
|Standard pin
1000 × 1500 px
|Long pin
1000 × 2100 px
|Board cover
800 × 450 px
|Twitch dimensions
|Channel banner
1920 × 480 px
|Offline banner
1920 × 1080 px
|Stream thumbnail
1920 × 1080 px
|Discord dimensions
|Server banner
960 × 540 px
|Server splash
1920 × 1080 px
|Server icon
512 × 512 px
|Etsy dimensions
|Listing image
2700 × 2025 px
|Shop banner (big)
3360 × 840 px
|Shop banner (mini)
1200 × 160 px
Resize one design into every size
Make the design once. Linearity re-fits the layout to each format instead of stretching it, and every version is its own editable file. The original stays untouched.Resize a design for every format
Start from a prompt
Name the format and the size in your prompt. Linearity returns an editable design in your brand.
Free to start. No credit card required.
Sizes and export: questions
More in the social media image sizes guide and the Instagram size guide.
Does DPI matter for social media images?
No. What matters for social media is pixel dimensions, not DPI. A 1080 × 1080 px image at 72 ppi and one at 300 ppi are identical on screen. The DPI setting only matters for print.
Which file format should I export for social media?
Export JPEG at 80 to 90% quality for photographic content, and PNG for anything with a logo, a transparent element or a flat graphic.
Which color profile should I use?
Export in sRGB. Most social platforms convert to sRGB on upload, so uploading in sRGB avoids a color shift during that conversion.
Can one design be resized for several platforms?
Yes. In Linearity, one design can be resized into social, ad, presentation, print and App Store formats. Each version is a new editable design, and your original stays untouched.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing