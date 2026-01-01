Does DPI matter for social media images? No. What matters for social media is pixel dimensions, not DPI. A 1080 × 1080 px image at 72 ppi and one at 300 ppi are identical on screen. The DPI setting only matters for print.

Which file format should I export for social media? Export JPEG at 80 to 90% quality for photographic content, and PNG for anything with a logo, a transparent element or a flat graphic.

Which color profile should I use? Export in sRGB. Most social platforms convert to sRGB on upload, so uploading in sRGB avoids a color shift during that conversion.