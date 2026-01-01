Free design tools that run in your browser.
Small tools for the jobs that come up around every design. No sign-up, no limits, and your files never leave your device.
Social media image resizer
Crop and resize one image to the exact pixel size of any social format.
Color contrast checker
Check a text and background color against WCAG AA and AAA, and get a passing alternative.
Color palette generator
Turn one color into harmonies and a ten-step shade scale, then copy it as CSS or download it as SVG.
Image color picker
Pull the main colors out of a photo or a logo, or click any pixel for its hex code.
SVG to PNG converter
Render an SVG as a PNG at any pixel size, with a transparent or a solid background.
And three that open Linearity.
These need a model that cannot run in a browser tab. Free to start, with an account.
Need the whole design? Describe it.
Linearity returns an editable design in your brand, which you can resize for every channel.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing