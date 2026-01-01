Use Linearity in ChatGPT
The Linearity plugin connects ChatGPT to your Linearity workspace. Ask for a logo, check a brand rule, find a project, or turn a prompt into a real design file whose text, images, vectors, colors and layers remain editable.
Linearity · generate layout
I created the post in your Solstice brand. It is saved to your workspace as an editable file.
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What the Linearity plugin does in ChatGPT
- Editable layouts
- Creates an editable layout from a prompt, a campaign brief, meeting notes or an existing asset.
- Brand guidelines
- Reads your brand guidelines and design guides, so a new design starts with the right logo, colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice.
- Approved assets
- Finds approved logos, imagery and fonts.
- Workspace search
- Lists and searches workspaces, teams, folders and files.
- File management
- Opens, renames, moves and deletes files.
- Images and SVG
- Creates a single image or a vector asset when you need one visual rather than a full layout.
How to connect Linearity to ChatGPT
The plugin is a packaged, one-click version of the Linearity connection, listed in ChatGPT's own directory. There is no URL or setting involved.
- Step 1:
Open the plugin page
Open Linearity in ChatGPT and choose Connect.
- Step 2:
Sign in and approve
Sign in to your Linearity account and approve the connection.
- Step 3:
Mention Linearity in a chat
In a conversation, type @ and select Linearity when you want ChatGPT to use it.
- You only need to connect once. If you work across several teams or brands, tell ChatGPT which workspace or brand to use.
- On ChatGPT Enterprise or Edu, your workspace admin may need to enable Linearity first.
- Generating designs, images and vectors uses Linearity credits. Searching, opening files and reading brand guidelines does not.
Steps for every client are in the Linearity setup guide.
What comes back is a file, not a picture
- Saved to your Linearity workspace as an editable file
- Resize it for other formats or translate it
- Export as PNG, JPEG, PDF or SVG
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Throw your frist pot.
- A typo you cannot fix
- Not your font
- Not quite your orange
Prompts to try in ChatGPT
- Ask Linearity for the brand colors and fonts for our main brand.
- Create three social media posts based on our October campaign brief.
- Create a square product launch graphic using my brand guidelines.
- Find the latest Q4 campaign file in Linearity.
Linearity in ChatGPT: questions
What can the Linearity plugin for ChatGPT do?
It can read your brand guidelines, find approved assets and files, organize your files, and create editable designs, images, and SVGs from a prompt.
Are designs created in ChatGPT editable?
Yes. Layouts created with Linearity open as real design files, with editable text, images, vectors, colors, and layers.
Do I need to connect Linearity every time?
No. Sign in and connect your Linearity account once. In a new chat, mention Linearity when you want ChatGPT to use the plugin.
Does using Linearity in ChatGPT use credits?
Generating designs, images, or vectors uses Linearity credits. Searching for files, opening them, and checking brand guidelines does not.
What is the difference between the ChatGPT plugin and the MCP connection?
The plugin is a one-click way to connect Linearity inside ChatGPT. The MCP connection is the open version of the same link, and it works in Claude, Cursor, Codex and other MCP-compatible tools. Both create the same editable designs in your Linearity workspace.
Other places to use Linearity
- Linearity in Claude
Add Linearity as a connector and ask Claude for designs in your brand.
- Linearity in Slack
Tag Linearity in a channel and get back a file your team can open and edit.
- Linearity in Cursor
Add the Linearity MCP server and let your agent create brand assets.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing