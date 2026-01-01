Editable layouts Creates an editable layout from a prompt, a campaign brief, meeting notes or an existing asset.

Brand guidelines Reads your brand guidelines and design guides, so a new design starts with the right logo, colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice.

Approved assets Finds approved logos, imagery and fonts.

Workspace search Lists and searches workspaces, teams, folders and files.

File management Opens, renames, moves and deletes files.