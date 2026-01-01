Use Linearity in Claude
Connect Linearity to Claude and ask for an on-brand Instagram post or a set of campaign assets in plain language. The result is a real Linearity design, not a picture, that you can keep refining by prompt or open and edit by hand.
Linearity · generate layout
I created the post in your Solstice brand. It is saved to your workspace as an editable file.
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What Claude can do with Linearity
- Complete designs
- Full layouts as Linearity files, such as social posts, ads, banners and slides, with live text, placed logos and your brand colors.
- Brands
- List your brands, read a brand's design guide, or set up a new brand by importing it from a website, including logos, colors, fonts and imagery.
- Vector assets
- Standalone SVG graphics: icons, illustrations, stickers and other assets you can scale and edit.
- Images
- Raster images for photos, scenes and textures.
- Files
- Find, organize, rename and move designs and folders in your workspace, and import existing SVG files.
How to connect Linearity to Claude
These steps are for Claude on desktop and web. Sign-in happens in your browser, so there are no API keys or tokens to copy.
- Step 1:
Add a custom connector
Open Customize → Connectors, then + → Add custom connector.
- Step 2:
Paste the server URL
Paste the Linearity MCP server URL and leave the OAuth client fields empty.
- Step 3:
Sign in and approve
Click Connect, sign in to Linearity and approve access.
- Step 4:
Turn it on in a chat
Turn on Linearity from + → Connectors in your conversation.
Linearity MCP server URL
https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp
Claude Code
claude mcp add --transport http linearity "https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp"
- On Claude Team or Enterprise, an owner adds the connector first under Organization settings → Connectors.
- You can also start from inside Linearity: open Connect to…, choose your AI tool, then follow the instructions.
- To check it worked, ask Claude: "List my Linearity brands."
Steps for every client are in the Linearity setup guide.
What comes back is a file, not a picture
- Saved to your Linearity workspace as an editable file
- Resize it for other formats or translate it
- Export as PNG, JPEG, PDF or SVG
Kiln & Co
Throw your frist pot.
- A typo you cannot fix
- Not your font
- Not quite your orange
Prompts to try in Claude
- Create an Instagram post for my coffee brand announcing a new seasonal blend. Use our brand design guide and the headline "Meet your new morning ritual."
- Using our brand, create a product launch set: one square post, one Story and one LinkedIn banner. Headline: "Spiced Maple is back." Keep the same layout style across all three.
- Set up a new brand in Linearity from our website at example.com, then show me what you picked up for logos, colors and fonts.
- Make the headline bigger, swap the background to our secondary color and move the logo to the bottom right.
Linearity in Claude: questions
Can I use Linearity inside Claude?
Yes. Linearity connects to Claude through MCP, so Claude can generate designs from your brand kit. It works in Claude on desktop and web, and in Claude Code.
Are the designs editable?
Yes. Your assistant creates real Linearity designs with live text, separate layers and vector graphics. You can refine them with more prompts or open them in Linearity and edit by hand.
Do I need to set up a brand first?
No, but it is what keeps designs on brand. You can set up your brand in Linearity, or ask your assistant to import one from your website.
Which Linearity plan do I need?
MCP, plugins and agents are listed on every Linearity plan. For regular MCP work, we recommend Studio.
Is the connection secure?
The connection uses browser sign-in, only reaches what your account can already access, and can be reviewed or removed at any time from Linearity's connected applications.
Other places to use Linearity
- Linearity in ChatGPT
Connect the Linearity plugin once, then mention Linearity in any chat.
- Linearity in Slack
Tag Linearity in a channel and get back a file your team can open and edit.
- Linearity in Cursor
Add the Linearity MCP server and let your agent create brand assets.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing