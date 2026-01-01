Complete designs Full layouts as Linearity files, such as social posts, ads, banners and slides, with live text, placed logos and your brand colors.

Brands List your brands, read a brand's design guide, or set up a new brand by importing it from a website, including logos, colors, fonts and imagery.

Vector assets Standalone SVG graphics: icons, illustrations, stickers and other assets you can scale and edit.

Images Raster images for photos, scenes and textures.