Everything you need to design with precision, for half the price. Until November 30, the yearly Linearity Pro plan is $49 for your first year: 50% off.

If you've been designing on the free plan, or waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this is it. And if you want AI to take on more of the work, the Studio plan is 30% off too.

Linearity Pro on Mac and iPad, 50% off your first year.

Linearity Pro, 50% off: $49 for the first year of the yearly Pro plan. The discount is applied automatically at checkout.

$49 for the first year of the yearly Pro plan. The discount is applied automatically at checkout. Linearity Studio, 30% off: the first year of the yearly Studio plan. Use code BFSTUDIO at checkout.

the first year of the yearly Studio plan. Use code at checkout. Ends November 30, 2026, at 23:59 CET.

Get Linearity Pro for $49 Get Pro for $49

Pro gives you the full Linearity toolset: professional vector editing, smart AI tools, unlimited files and a monthly allowance of AI credits.

The pen tool, shape builder, typography and everything else you need to design with precision. Every path, node and curve stays editable, so you can refine a design down to the last detail.

Pen tool, shape builder and typography in Linearity Curve.

Auto trace, background removal and more speed up everyday work. Turn a sketch or a photo into clean, editable vector paths, or cut out a subject in one click.

Auto trace converts an image into editable vector shapes.

Export to SVG, PDF, PNG and more, with unlimited files, artboards and local storage. No caps on how much you create.

Export to SVG, PDF, PNG and more, with unlimited files and artboards.

Pro includes 600 AI credits a month to generate vector icons, illustrations and images right on your artboard. Everything you generate lands as an editable layer, ready to adjust by hand. Learn more in the Linearity AI guide.

600 AI credits a month for vector icons, illustrations and images.

If you want AI to take on more of the work, the Studio plan includes every Pro tool, plus:

4,875 AI credits to generate at scale.

to generate at scale. Whole campaigns from one prompt.

One-click resize and translate for every format and market.

Use code BFSTUDIO at checkout to get 30% off your first year of yearly Studio. Get Studio.

Pro: 50% off the first year of the yearly Pro plan ($49 for the first year). Studio: 30% off the first year of the yearly Studio plan. New subscribers only. The regular price applies after the first year. The offer is valid until November 30, 2026, 23:59 CET. See all plans on our pricing page.