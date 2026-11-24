Questions about Linearity and Higgsfield

Is Linearity a Higgsfield alternative? For still marketing assets, yes: posts, ads, banners and posters that need a headline, a logo and your brand. For AI video, not today: video is what Higgsfield is best known for, and in Linearity it is announced as coming soon.

Which one makes better images? Several of the image models are the same in both, including GPT Image, Seedream and Nano Banana, so for those the picture itself is comparable. Higgsfield offers more models. The difference is what the picture becomes: in Linearity it sits in a layout with live text and your brand.

Can I edit the text in a Higgsfield image? Yes, by regenerating it. In Higgsfield Layers you detect the text, type a replacement and generate, and the result is a new image layer. In Linearity the headline is live text, so you click it and retype, in your own font.

Can I use an image from Higgsfield in Linearity? Yes. Add the image to a design in Linearity, then set type, logo and brand around it. Make editable can also split it into separate layers.

How does brand consistency differ? Higgsfield lets you give exact hex or RGB color codes in the prompt; its pages describe no brand kit. Linearity keeps a brand kit with your logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, built from your website, and generates every design inside it.

Does Higgsfield have layers too? Yes. Higgsfield Layers splits a flat image into layers you can move, hide or edit with a prompt, and exports them as PNG files. Linearity's layers are a design file: text stays text and shapes stay vector, and the file opens in Linearity Curve on Mac and iPad.