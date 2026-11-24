The AI design tools that keep brand colors and fonts consistent are the ones that store a brand kit and apply it to every design they generate, and that return an editable file instead of a flat image. Linearity builds a brand kit from your website and uses it on social posts, ads, slides and posters, each delivered with live text and separate layers. Canva and Adobe Express also offer brand kits, so the real comparison is how much control you keep after generation.

This guide gives marketing teams three practical tests: whether the output is editable, whether the brand kit reaches every asset type, and whether the team can share and refine the work together. For a broader product shortlist, see the best AI design tools in 2026.

Speed and the number of formats are easy to compare, but they tell you little about the next hour of work. The more useful test is what you can still change once the design exists.

An image generator returns pixels. The headline, the logo and the background are fused into one picture, so a wrong word or an off-brand color means writing a new prompt and hoping the next version is closer.

A design file keeps those parts apart. The headline is live text in a real font, the logo is its own layer, and shapes are vector paths. Teams discussing on-brand tools often make the same point: when the AI gets a word wrong, you should be able to click the text layer and fix the typo yourself, not regenerate the whole post.

Linearity turns a prompt into a design file with live text, separate layers and vector shapes.

Linearity works this way. You describe what you need in a text prompt, and it generates a design in your brand as a file with layers, live text and vector shapes. Logos, icons and illustrations come out as editable SVG vector paths, so you can adjust a curve or a fill instead of redrawing the asset.

A single campaign rarely stays in one format. Check that a tool can produce the assets on your list, and that each one stays editable:

Social posts and ads for feeds, stories and paid placements

Slides for pitches, reports and internal updates

Posters and event graphics

Logos and brand marks as vector files

App Store screenshots for app launches and updates

Linearity covers each of these, from the social media post generator and AI slides to the App Store screenshot generator. Because every result is a layered file, the same workflow applies whether you are fixing a slide title or swapping the device frame in a screenshot.

Editability matters most after the first approval. A square post needs a vertical story version, the German market needs its own copy, and the price on the ad changes the day before launch.

Linearity can resize a design for other formats and translate it into other languages while keeping it editable. The new versions still have live text and separate layers, so you can check line breaks and adjust spacing by hand. If you already have a flat image, Linearity can also split it into separate editable layers, remove the background or upscale it.

As campaigns grow and new channels appear, keeping a brand consistent gets messy. Pasting hex codes and font names into every prompt does not scale, and it breaks the moment a new teammate starts generating. A brand kit solves this by giving the tool the rules once.

Brand-kit tutorials tend to list the same basics: your logos, your colors and your fonts, plus brand voice and approved imagery. Use that as a checklist when comparing tools:

Logo files in the versions you actually use, such as full logo and icon

Brand colors with exact values, not approximations

Brand fonts that render as live text in generated designs

Tone of voice, so generated copy sounds like the brand

A way to share the kit, so every teammate generates with the same rules

A brand kit in Linearity holds the logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice that every generated design uses.

Linearity's brand management starts from your website. It reads your logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, builds a brand kit from them, and applies that kit to every design it generates. You do not need to restate the brand in each prompt.

Once a brand is set to Organization, everyone in the organization can pick it in the prompt box. A social post made by the social team and a slide made by sales then use the same logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice.

A brand kit can look complete in settings and still fail on real assets. Run the same short test in every tool you are considering:

Generate three different assets. Ask for a social post, a slide and a poster for the same campaign. Check the fonts. Click the headline in each one. It should be live text in your brand font, not a lookalike baked into an image. Check the colors. Inspect a few fills and compare them with your exact brand values. Check the logo. Make sure it is your actual logo file on its own layer, not a redrawn approximation. Resize one asset. Turn the post into a story format and see whether the brand elements survive the new layout.

Canva and Adobe Express both have brand kits that store logos, colors and fonts, and both are widely used for template-led content. If you are weighing Canva specifically, our Linearity and Canva comparison goes through the differences in more detail.

Once more than one person is generating designs, the question shifts from what the tool can make to how the team shares work, finds approved assets and refines the final visual.

A browser-based tool removes the install step. Marketers, designers and reviewers can open the same project from any computer, which makes handoffs and reviews faster.

The Linearity web app runs in any browser at cloud.linearity.io. In Linearity workspaces, every generated design lands in a shared project. You can make a project for a campaign, a client or a launch, invite people by email, and everyone in that project works on the same files. AI credits belong to the workspace plan, so the whole team draws from one balance.

Be clear about what each tool does today. In Linearity, files in a project are shared with everyone in it, and people open and edit them in turn; two people cannot yet edit the same file at the same moment. Figma and Canva both support real-time co-editing, which matters if your team works that way.

Asset management is about finding the right file quickly. Check whether projects can be organized by campaign, whether files can be moved between projects, and whether the brand kit lives in the same place as the designs.

In Linearity, projects group files inside a workspace, and files made in Linearity Curve, the vector design app for Mac, iPad and iPhone, or Linearity Move, the animation app for Mac and iPad, appear in the same projects. Teams can also ask for a design in Slack, or from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex through the Linearity MCP server, and the result uses the shared brand.

For teams that handle unreleased campaigns, data handling is part of the comparison too. Linearity GmbH is European, SOC 2 Type I and GDPR compliant, hosts data in the EU, and does not use customer files, brand kits or prompts to train its models.

The last round of changes on a marketing visual is where a designer earns their keep:tightening the kerning on a headline, nudging the logo off a busy part of the photo, recoloring one icon for a seasonal campaign. That work needs layers and vector controls.

When comparing tools for a professional designer, look at three things. Can you select and reorder individual layers? Is the text live, with real font settings? Are shapes and icons vector paths you can edit node by node? In Linearity the answer to all three is yes, because the output is a design file rather than a picture. Figma also gives full layer and vector control, while image-first generators such as Midjourney and most image models return a flat raster file that needs another tool for this stage.

Does the tool return a design file with live text and separate layers, or a flat image?

Are logos, icons and illustrations generated as editable vectors?

Does the brand kit hold logos, colors, fonts and tone of voice, and is it applied automatically?

Can you resize and translate a design and keep it editable?

Can the whole team share projects, one brand kit and one plan?

Does the vendor's data policy fit your company's requirements?

Linearity has a free plan, so you can run the brand-kit test above on your own website before you commit a team to it.