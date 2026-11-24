Linearity Curve has 4.5 out of 5 stars from 14,509 ratings on the US App Store, and 4.6 from 2,659 ratings in the UK. Linearity Move, the animation app, has 4.6 from 165 US ratings. On G2, Linearity has 4.4 out of 5 from 22 reviews, and on Capterra, Linearity Curve has 4.6 from 15 reviews. All figures were read on November 28, 2026.

This page collects what customers say in public reviews about three things people ask before they subscribe: what they can design with Linearity, what the plans cost them, and how reliable the apps are day to day. Each quote is copied word for word from a public App Store review, with cuts marked “…”. We chose reviews that describe a specific task and what came of it, and we kept the mixed ones, because they say as much about the product as the five-star ones.

Most reviews are of Linearity Curve, the vector design app for Mac, iPad and iPhone that used to be called Vectornator. Linearity also makes Linearity Move for animation and Linearity AI, a web app that generates editable, on-brand designs for marketing teams. The AI web app has no public reviews yet.

The reviews that describe real projects are mostly about precise vector work on an iPad: logos built across several artboards, files for cutting machines and print, and photos traced into vectors. Several reviewers say they learned the tools without a design background.

“As an iOS engineer who frequently collaborates with designers, Linearity Curve has become my go-to tool for quick and simple edits of SVGs. … As someone who owns an iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the native cross-platform support is a game changer. I can start an edit on my iPad with my Apple Pencil, continue it on the go with my iPhone, and then finish it on my Mac later.”

★★★★★ Amateur & Developer Friendly! · indieiosdev, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), April 2025

“I have used Linearity Curve to design vector graphic files for cutting wooden shapes using a CNC machine - all with the iPad version of Curve. Ultra precise and easy to use once you get the hang of it.”

★★★★★ Great for creating CNC design files · Andy M, Edinburgh, Linearity Curve on the App Store (UK), February 2025

“The controls are very intuitive. I added a custom font, which is cool. I learned how to make layers and masks. The multiple art boards is so convenient when building a logo for different formats.”

★★★★★ Best of it’s kind · HappyHermes77, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), July 2025

“I find Linearity Curve really useful for helping me prepare designs for my screen printing hobby. … As a photographer I find auto trace just magic when I want to use some of my own images for adding to my prints.”

★★★★★ Brilliant tool and great support! · cliftonjan, Linearity Curve on the App Store (UK), February 2025

“As a teacher, I use this for everything- making posters/anchor charts; designing worksheets and projects. … But, as a teacher, the addition of the subscription made it harder to use because money is tight enough. That’s the only reason I dropped a star.”

★★★★☆ Great App, Subscription Stinks · THeidt33, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), August 2025

The tool requests in these reviews are specific: one reviewer finds that Auto Trace “still has quite a bit of room for improvement”, and others ask for simpler erasing or a one-time purchase instead of a subscription. App Store reviews rarely cover team collaboration, since most come from people working on their own.

For teams, Linearity has shared workspaces and a brand kit that applies your logo, colors and fonts to every design. Designs from Linearity AI keep live text, separate layers and vector shapes, so they can be resized and translated without regenerating.

Price is the topic reviewers disagree on most. Long-time users who pay for the app tend to call it good value next to other subscription art apps. The critical reviews are almost all about what the free plan leaves out, and about AI credits costing extra. Prices in the quotes are what each reviewer paid at the time and can differ by country and offer.

“It does everything I need for an iPad app. Quick learning curve and streamlined workspace. I’ve used it since it was free and I happily pay the $39 yearly subscription price, which is a home run compared to other subscription based art apps.”

★★★★★ Excellent vector art app · Aexh, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), August 2025

“This was a program I downloaded when I set out to teach myself graphic design. It was the ease of use that really made me love it. The UI is great and looks good. This is a great tool at a great price point.”

★★★★★ Awesome program, user friendly! · kmat0316, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), September 2025

“This is a fantastic app with a great mobile UI that works incredibly well on iPads. The devs used to require a cloud subscription in order to actually use the product and have since reversed course, which is really awesome to see.”

★★★★★ Great App · TheGreatPJDJ, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), November 2026

“I having been drawing a graphic novel and it has helped tons. Has all the great features and then some, but some important things are locked behind a paywall, like having more than 8 files or exporting jpeg.”

★★★★☆ Great app, too much push for purchases · Gruntled Stan, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), October 2026

“I have a lot of vector drawing tools, but this is one of the easiest to use - the controls are a lot more intuitive than most apps! If only some AI generation credits were included in the Pro subscription - because I’m excited about the new feature, but NOT at the extra, separate cost above and beyond subscription!”

★★★★☆ Great for easy vector design · DominoCA, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), September 2026

How many files you keep. The free plan has usage limits, including the number of files. If you work on more than a handful of projects at once, check the limit first.

The free plan has usage limits, including the number of files. If you work on more than a handful of projects at once, check the limit first. Which export formats you need. Some formats are part of the paid plans. Export a test file in the format your printer, client or developer asks for.

Some formats are part of the paid plans. Export a test file in the format your printer, client or developer asks for. Whether you will use AI generation. AI features use credits, and plans include different amounts. If you mostly draw vectors by hand, you may not need them.

AI features use credits, and plans include different amounts. If you mostly draw vectors by hand, you may not need them. Whether a discount applies. Students and teachers can ask about the education discount, and teams can compare the Business and Enterprise plans.

Current plans and prices are on the pricing page.

Most reviewers who mention performance describe the app as fast and responsive, including on older iPads. The problems reported are specific: one reviewer saw the app slow down as a long book project grew, and in February 2026 another reported crashes with an external monitor on an iPad Pro after version 6.6.

“It runs really fast on my old iPad 6th gen, has a simple user interface but with some decent tools like being able to multi select and it doesn’t drain my old iPads degraded battery as fast as using illustrator on the iPad.”

★★★★★ Really fast · SabahKhalid, Linearity Curve on the App Store (UK), March 2025

“Its interface is well designed and a very comfortable streamlined environment to work in. … It also features an auto trace function that allows me to translate any raster image into a vector image that I can add further vector elements to.”

★★★★★ Top Contender · OC3_art, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), July 2026

“I greatly appreciate the improvements to the free plan limits although the size limitations for exportation was/is still a frustration. … I think it’s only crashed on me once but everything saved so no big issue there.”

★★★★☆ Feedback · TG.26, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), April 2025

“I subscribed to an annual subscription because I am working on designing a book, but the more I progress in the book, the slower the application becomes.”

★★★★☆ Great app but a bit slow on large files · yaso.989, Linearity Curve on the App Store (US), September 2025

If you run into a crash or slowdown, the support team at support@linearity.io can look at the file, and the details help us fix it for everyone.

Whether you use Linearity for a hobby or with a marketing team, other people choosing a design tool read these reviews. You can rate Linearity Curve on the App Store or review Linearity on G2. Teams using Linearity AI in the browser can help most, because that app has no public reviews yet.