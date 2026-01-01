Use Linearity in Slack
Tag Linearity in Slack and ask for the design you need. It answers in the thread with a file your team can open and edit, and you can ask for changes right there.
# marketing
Maya
@Linearity hiring post for a senior designer, LinkedIn size
Linearity App
Here is a first version in the Fieldnote brand.
Fieldnote
We're hiring
Senior Designer
Berlin or remote
Apply now
Maya
make the headline shorter
Linearity App
Done. Shortened the headline and kept the layout.
What the Linearity agent does in Slack
- Create designs
- Ask for a post, an ad or a slide in a message. The agent designs it in your brand.
- Edit designs
- Reply in the thread with a change, such as a shorter headline, and the agent updates the design.
- Hand over a real file
- Each answer is a Linearity file with separate text, image and shape layers, so anyone on the team can open it and keep editing.
How a request runs in Slack
The Linearity agent for Slack is available on Business and Enterprise plans.
- Step 1:
Tag Linearity
Mention @Linearity in a channel and say what you need, with the format.
- Step 2:
Get a first version
The agent replies in the thread with a design in your brand.
- Step 3:
Ask for changes
Reply with what to change. The layout is kept and the design is updated.
- Step 4:
Open it in Linearity
Open the file to fine-tune any layer, resize it or translate it.
What comes back is a file, not a picture
- Saved to your Linearity workspace as an editable file
- Resize it for other formats or translate it
- Export as PNG, JPEG, PDF or SVG
Kiln & Co
Throw your frist pot.
- A typo you cannot fix
- Not your font
- Not quite your orange
Messages to try in Slack
- @Linearity hiring post for a senior designer, LinkedIn size
- make the headline shorter
Linearity in Slack: questions
Can I use Linearity in Slack?
Yes. In Slack, you can create and edit designs with the Linearity agent on Business and Enterprise plans.
Is the design I get in Slack editable?
Yes. Linearity creates an editable design file with separate text, image and shape layers, so you can fix a headline, swap a photo or move a logo without starting over.
How does Linearity know our brand?
Enter your website and Linearity imports your logos, colors, fonts, imagery and tone of voice into a brand kit, usually in about five minutes. You can also upload a brand book as a PDF. Every design you generate follows that brand kit.
Which other tools does Linearity work in?
Linearity connects to Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex, so those tools can generate designs from your brand kit.
Other places to use Linearity
- Linearity in Claude
Add Linearity as a connector and ask Claude for designs in your brand.
- Linearity in ChatGPT
Connect the Linearity plugin once, then mention Linearity in any chat.
- Linearity in Cursor
Add the Linearity MCP server and let your agent create brand assets.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing