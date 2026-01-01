Use Linearity in Cursor
Add Linearity to Cursor as an MCP server and your agent can create brand assets as part of a larger workflow: editable designs, SVG graphics and images, built from your brand design guide.
Linearity · generate layout
I created the post in your Solstice brand. It is saved to your workspace as an editable file.
Northwind
Webinar · Nov 28
Design systems that scale.
Save your seat
What Cursor can do with Linearity
- Complete designs
- Full layouts as Linearity files, such as social posts, ads, banners and slides, with live text, placed logos and your brand colors.
- Brands
- List your brands, read a brand's design guide, or set up a new brand by importing it from a website, including logos, colors, fonts and imagery.
- Vector assets
- Standalone SVG graphics: icons, illustrations, stickers and other assets you can scale and edit.
- Images
- Raster images for photos, scenes and textures.
- Files
- Find, organize, rename and move designs and folders in your workspace, and import existing SVG files.
How to connect Linearity to Cursor
Cursor connects through browser sign-in. You approve access once, and there is no token to store or rotate.
- Step 1:
Add the server
Add the Linearity server to Cursor's MCP configuration.
- Step 2:
Reload it
Reload the server in Cursor so it picks up the new entry.
- Step 3:
Authenticate
Sign in to Linearity in your browser and approve access.
Linearity MCP server URL
https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp
Cursor MCP configuration
{
"mcpServers": {
"linearity": {
"url": "https://cloud.linearity.io/public/mcp"
}
}
}
- You can also start from inside Linearity: open Connect to…, choose your AI tool, then follow the instructions.
- To check it worked, ask the agent: "List my Linearity brands."
Steps for every client are in the Linearity setup guide.
What comes back is a file, not a picture
- Saved to your Linearity workspace as an editable file
- Resize it for other formats or translate it
- Export as PNG, JPEG, PDF or SVG
Kiln & Co
Throw your frist pot.
- A typo you cannot fix
- Not your font
- Not quite your orange
Prompts to try in Cursor
- Generate a set of four simple line icons in our brand colors for coffee, delivery, loyalty and gift cards, as SVG.
- Using our brand, create a product launch set: one square post, one Story and one LinkedIn banner. Headline: "Spiced Maple is back."
- Put all the designs we made today into a folder called "Spring launch."
Linearity in Cursor: questions
Does Linearity work in Cursor?
Yes. Linearity connects to Cursor through MCP. The same server also works in Claude, Claude Code, Codex, Antigravity and other MCP-compatible tools.
Can I generate SVG files from Cursor?
Yes. Ask for vector assets such as icons or illustrations, and your assistant can generate them as SVG.
Are the designs editable?
Yes. Your assistant creates real Linearity designs with live text, separate layers and vector graphics. You can refine them with more prompts or open them in Linearity and edit by hand.
Does Linearity have a public API?
No. MCP is the way to connect AI assistants and agents to Linearity.
Is the connection secure?
The connection uses browser sign-in, only reaches what your account can already access, and can be reviewed or removed at any time from Linearity's connected applications.
Other places to use Linearity
- Linearity in Claude
Add Linearity as a connector and ask Claude for designs in your brand.
- Linearity in ChatGPT
Connect the Linearity plugin once, then mention Linearity in any chat.
- Linearity in Slack
Tag Linearity in a channel and get back a file your team can open and edit.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing