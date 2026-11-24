The tools that keep a marketing team on brand are the ones that hold one shared, current set of approved logos, fonts, colors, templates and guidelines, and that let new designs start from that set. Dedicated asset platforms such as Frontify, Bynder and Brandfolder are built to store and govern the library. AI design tools such as Linearity connect a brand kit to generation, so each new design starts with the approved colors, fonts and logo and stays editable afterward.

Most teams need both halves: a tidy library people trust, and a design workflow that actually uses it. This guide covers how to connect brand assets to AI-assisted design first, then how to organize the assets so that connection keeps working as the team and the number of channels grow.

A common complaint in design communities goes like this: AI tools make good-looking social posts, but the output ignores the brand, and when it does look right, it arrives as a flat image nobody can edit. People want something they can adjust the way they would in a template editor, while the AI keeps their brand identity in mind.

One popular workaround is to split the job in two: generate a background visual with one AI tool, then place the real logo and text on top in a separate editor. It works, but every asset now crosses two tools, and the brand only enters at the second step. A connected workflow puts the brand in at the start and keeps the result editable all the way through.

In Linearity, the starting point is a brand kit. Linearity builds it from your company's website, pulling in the logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, and applies it to every design it generates. You do not paste hex codes or font names into each prompt.

The brand management side goes further than colors and type. Teams can connect a website or add existing guidelines and assets, and Linearity organizes them into structured context covering logo and identity, imagery and art direction, voice and tone, and do's and don'ts. Approved examples and layout references show the AI how the brand looks in practice, not only what the rules say.

Brand guidelines in Linearity: the same context guides people and AI generation.

Brand-aware generation only helps if you can fix what the AI gets slightly wrong. Linearity turns a text prompt into a design file with separate layers, live text and vector shapes. It makes social posts, ads, posters, slides, logos and App Store screenshots this way.

That changes what a correction costs. If the headline is too long, you edit the text. If the product shot should sit lower, you move the layer. Logos, icons and illustrations come out as editable SVG vector paths, so a curve or a color can be changed node by node instead of asking the model to redraw the whole thing.

Linearity generates layouts with live text, layers and vector shapes that stay editable.

A campaign rarely ends at one size. Because the output is a structured file, Linearity can resize a design for other formats and translate it into other languages while keeping it editable. A square post becomes a vertical story or a banner, and a German or Spanish version keeps the same layers you can still check and adjust.

Older material can join the workflow too. Linearity can split a flat image into separate editable layers with Image to Layers, remove backgrounds and upscale images, so a legacy campaign visual does not have to be rebuilt from scratch before it can be reused.

The Linearity web app runs in any browser at cloud.linearity.io. It also works inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex through its MCP server, and in Slack, so someone can ask for a design in a channel and get it back made with the shared brand.

In workspaces, a brand set to Organization is available to everyone in the organization, so every teammate's prompt uses the same logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice. Generated designs land in shared projects, which keeps the work and the brand in one place.

Two limits are worth knowing. Linearity does not generate AI video, and direct publishing to social networks is coming soon. For now, you export the finished files and publish them through the tools you already use.

Set up the brand once. Build the brand kit from your website and add guidelines, approved examples and key assets. Generate the master design. Describe the launch post in a prompt and pick the brand. The design comes back with your logo, colors and fonts. Refine it by hand. Edit the live text, move layers and adjust vector elements until the hierarchy is right. Create the other formats. Resize for stories, banners and slides, then check each focal point and line break. Localize. Translate for each market and review the copy with someone who speaks the language. Export and publish. Download the files and post them through your usual channels.

AI can only apply the brand it can see. If the current logo lives in one person's downloads folder and the color values sit in a two-year-old PDF, no tool will keep the team consistent. The goal is to turn scattered files into one organized source that everyone on the team can trust.

In practice, that system usually holds the same kinds of material, whatever tool it lives in:

Logos in every approved variant: full color, single color, reversed, icon only.

Color values for screen and print, with notes on which colors carry text.

Fonts, their weights and the rules for headings, body copy and captions.

Templates for recurring formats such as social posts, slides and ads.

Approved imagery, icons and illustrations, plus the art direction behind them.

Written guidelines: voice and tone, do's and don'ts, and how elements may combine.

If your team has never written these rules down, start with our guide to creating a brand guide.

Inconsistency is rarely a design failure. It is an access failure. A freelancer gets last year's logo by email, a regional team rebuilds a template from a screenshot, or a new hire guesses a brand color from a website. Each version drifts a little, and across a dozen channels the drift becomes visible.

A central library fixes the source of the problem: there is one place to look, and what is there is approved. It also makes updates manageable. When the brand changes, the team updates the library, and new work starts from the new version instead of hunting down every copy.

Give the library an owner who approves what goes in and retires what goes out.

Organize sections around how people search: by brand, market, campaign or product.

Add a short description and intended use to each key asset, so people know when to use it.

Remove or clearly mark outdated versions instead of leaving them next to the current ones.

Decide who can view, add and approve material, and review that list when the team changes.

Add strong finished work back to the library as an example for the next campaign.

Several established tools focus on the library side. Frontify combines brand guideline portals with an asset library and templates. Bynder is a digital asset management platform with metadata, search and usage controls for large libraries. Brandfolder, part of Smartsheet, offers asset storage with AI-assisted tagging and sharing.

Design editors have their own brand features. Canva's Brand Kit stores logos, colors and fonts for use inside Canva designs. Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries share colors, character styles and graphics across apps such as Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, and Adobe Express has brand kits for quick social content.

The useful question is not which tool stores files best, but how the stored assets reach new work. If the library and the design tool are separate, someone still has to carry assets between them for every campaign.

Linearity's digital asset management keeps the library next to generation. Teams create and name sections around their own structure and add logos, styles, icons, patterns, images and templates where people expect to find them. Auto-tagging makes product photos and other visual assets searchable without knowing the filename.

Each asset opens in a media view that shows its file type, name, creation date and size, along with a description and intended use. From there you can use the asset as AI context, start a design, or download the original. Templates can be uploaded as PDF or SVG, or saved from an artboard in Linearity, so approved layouts stay beside the brand assets and branded templates are easy to reuse.

On the brand side, teams choose who can view, contribute, curate and approve brand material, and when the brand system is updated, new AI outputs use the current rules. Projects are also shared with the Linearity Curve and Linearity Move apps, the vector design and animation apps for Mac and iPad.

For teams that need to check data handling, Linearity GmbH is a European company, SOC 2 Type I and GDPR compliant, hosts data in the EU and does not use customer files, brand kits or prompts to train its models. Larger organizations can find more on the enterprise page.

If you manage a very large archive with complex rights and many outside partners, a dedicated DAM can be the system of record, with your design tool drawing from it.

If your main problem is producing on-brand campaign work quickly, choose a tool where the brand kit and assets feed generation directly and the output stays editable.

Whatever you choose, test it with one real campaign: generate a design, resize it, translate it, and see how many manual fixes the brand still needs.

For a wider look at where AI fits in production work, read our guide to AI tools for graphic designers, or compare plans on the pricing page.