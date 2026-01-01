A flat picture in, a working file out.

What you get Most images are flat: a product, a headline and a background baked into one layer of pixels. Make editable separates them and places each part on its own layer in your design, so one detail can change while the rest stays as it was.

What it is good for Rearranging a layout, swapping a product or a background, and reusing old assets: a flat flyer, screenshot or poster becomes a design you can work on again, then resize for other formats.