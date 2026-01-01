Split a flat image into editable layers.
Make editable takes a flat image apart: the subject, the background, other elements and text each land on their own layer, ready to move, resize or replace.
Make editable is available in Linearity on the web. It is coming to the apps for Mac, iPad and iPhone.
- Headline
- Labels
- Sneaker
- Background
Edit with AI
Select the image. Choose Make editable.
- Step 1:
Open Linearity
Open Linearity on the web and sign in, or create a free account.
- Step 2:
Add an image
Add an image to your design, or generate one.
- Step 3:
Make it editable
Select the image. In the Inspector, under Edit with AI, choose Make editable.
- Step 4:
Edit any layer
Select any of the new layers to move, resize, recolor or replace it.
A flat picture in, a working file out.
What you get
Most images are flat: a product, a headline and a background baked into one layer of pixels. Make editable separates them and places each part on its own layer in your design, so one detail can change while the rest stays as it was.
What it is good for
Rearranging a layout, swapping a product or a background, and reusing old assets: a flat flyer, screenshot or poster becomes a design you can work on again, then resize for other formats.
What it does not do
It does not run on this page, and this page does not take your image: you add it once you are in Linearity. Images with clear, separate elements give the best results; a busy photo where everything overlaps separates less cleanly.
Questions about the image to layers
Does it work with any image?
It works with images generated in Linearity and images you upload. Images with clear, separate elements give the best results.
Is it free to try?
You can start for free with welcome credits. Plan details are on the pricing page.
Is it in the Mac, iPad and iPhone apps?
Make editable is available on the web today and is coming to the native apps.
How is this different from removing the background?
Background removal gives you one cut-out. Make editable gives you every part, the background included, each on its own layer.
And the rest of the tools.
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Image color picker
Pull the main colors out of a photo or a logo, or click any pixel for its hex code.
SVG to PNG converter
Render an SVG as a PNG at any pixel size, with a transparent or a solid background.
Background remover
Cut the subject out of a photo and keep working on it in the same file.
Image to SVG
Trace a PNG or JPEG into vector paths you can edit and export as SVG.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing