There is no single best AI tool for Facebook and LinkedIn ad creatives. The right one depends on what you need after the first generation. Compare tools on four things: whether the output follows your brand kit, whether you can still edit the text and layers, which placements it covers, and how it handles resizing and translation.

If your team rewrites headlines, tests variants and runs ads in more than one market, favor a tool that gives you an editable design file over one that gives you a flat image. If you need video ads or direct publishing to an ad platform, you will need a different tool for that part of the job.

This guide gives you the criteria to compare, a quick test to run before you commit, and a practical workflow for adapting one master ad across placements and languages.

Many marketers in creator and PPC communities say ad creative is one of the most practical uses of generative AI. That is a reasonable view, but it is a viewpoint, not proof that any tool improves results. What an AI tool can reliably do is shorten the time from brief to a reviewable ad. Whether the ad performs is something you find out by testing it in your own account.

AI ad tools fall into a few groups. Each one makes a different trade-off between automation and control.

Features inside the ad platform. Meta's Advantage+ creative options in Ads Manager can apply automated enhancements and generate variations of the assets you upload, for delivery inside Meta's own placements.

Ad-focused generators. Tools such as AdCreative.ai, Pencil and Creatopy are built around producing many ad variations for paid channels. They suit teams whose main job is volume for testing.

Template-led design tools with AI features. Canva and Adobe Express offer large template libraries, broad format coverage, video editing and AI helpers on top.

AI design tools that generate editable layouts. Linearity turns a text prompt into a design in your brand, as a file with layers, live text and vector shapes that you can keep editing.

Brand fit. Does the tool apply your logo, colors and fonts from a stored brand kit, or do you have to describe them in every prompt? Generate three ads and check whether they look like the same company. Editability after generation. Can you change the headline, move the logo or swap the product photo without regenerating? Look for live text, separate layers and vector shapes, not a single flattened image. Placement coverage. Check which formats the tool supports: feed, Stories, LinkedIn single-image ads, carousels and custom sizes. Then check whether it respects safe zones or just crops. Adaptation. Can it resize and translate a finished design, and is the result still editable so you can fix line breaks and overflowing text? Static or video. If your plan relies on video ads, confirm the tool generates video. Many design tools, Linearity included, focus on static creative. Handoff and publishing. Find out where the files go next. Some tools publish to ad platforms or schedulers; others, including Linearity today, stop at export, so you upload to Ads Manager or Campaign Manager yourself. Data handling. Read whether the vendor trains its models on your files, brand assets or prompts, and where your data is stored. This matters for unreleased products and regulated industries.

Ads change more often than most designs. A headline gets rewritten after legal review, an offer changes on Friday, a test needs five versions of the call to action. If the generated ad is a flat image, every one of those changes means a new generation, and the new version may not match the old one.

With live text, a headline swap is a text edit. With separate layers, you can replace the product shot, nudge the logo out of a safe zone or remove a background without touching the rest. With vector shapes, icons and illustrations stay sharp at any size. If you already have a flat ad you want to rework, Linearity's image to layers tool can split it into separate editable layers first.

Pick one real campaign brief and run it through two or three shortlisted tools. Then check each result against the same list:

Colors, fonts and logo match your brand without extra prompting.

You can change the headline and call to action as text.

The layout still works as a feed ad and as a vertical Story.

Small text is readable on a phone screen.

A translated version keeps its hierarchy and does not overflow.

Exported files fit the specs of the platforms you advertise on.

Keep the tool whose output needs the least rework, not the one with the most impressive first image.

Linearity generates on-brand designs as editable files with layers, live text and vector shapes.

Linearity is an AI design tool that turns a text prompt into an editable design in your brand. It makes social posts, ads, posters, slides, logos and App Store screenshots. It builds a brand kit from your company's website, including logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, and applies it to every design it generates.

For social ads, start with the AI social media post generator or the format-specific Facebook post and Instagram post generators. Describe the ad, and Linearity designs it as a file you can retype, recolor and rearrange. The web app runs in any browser, and it also works inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex through its MCP server, and in Slack.

To be clear about the limits: Linearity does not generate video ads or upload ads to ad platforms, and direct publishing to social networks is coming soon. Today you export the designs and upload them where you run your campaigns. If you are weighing it against a template-led tool, our Linearity and Canva comparison covers the differences in more detail.

When performance marketers describe the localization tool they want, it usually goes like this: start from one master creative, adapt it to each placement, translate the copy with a person checking it, and swap in the legal text each market requires. That is a sensible target. Few tools handle every step, so check which parts a tool actually does for you and which ones stay with your team.

Get one version fully right before you multiply it. Final headline, approved product image, logo placement, call to action and any legal line should all be settled in the master. Every error you leave in it gets copied into each size and language.

Each placement has its own shape and its own interface overlays. A vertical Story is not a stretched feed post. Our Instagram size guide notes that 4:5 (1080 × 1350 px) is often the safer choice when you promote posts with Meta Ads, because some placements crop taller images. Stories use 9:16 (1080 × 1920 px), with key text and logos kept inside a 1080 × 1610 px safe area. For LinkedIn and every other network, check the current specs in the platform's own help pages before you build each version, as they change.

In Linearity, Resize sits in the top toolbar. Pick a preset format or type a custom width and height, and Linearity rebuilds the layout for that frame as a new editable design, while the original stays as it was. It recomposes type, images and margins instead of stretching or cropping. You still review each result: check margins and safe areas, make sure no essential copy is cut off, and fix anything by hand before export.

Linearity can translate a design into other languages, one artboard or a whole campaign. The layout adapts to the new text and every version stays editable. Because the text is live, a native speaker can correct wording, line breaks and tone directly in the file instead of sending notes back to a designer.

Have someone fluent in each language review the copy before launch.

Check that longer translations do not crowd the call to action or push text out of safe areas.

Confirm prices, dates, units and offer terms for each market.

Read each version at phone size, not only on a desktop screen.

Disclaimers, financial or health warnings and promotion terms differ by country and by industry. Linearity does not apply market rules or swap compliance text for you. Keep legal copy as its own text layer in the master so it is easy to find, then have the right person in each market approve the wording. Check the current advertising requirements for each country and platform before you publish.

Set up the brand kit. Let Linearity build it from your website, with logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, so every design starts on brand. Generate the master ad. Describe the audience, offer, call to action and visual direction, then pick the strongest result. Edit it into the final version. Set the real headline, check the image and place the legal line as live text. Make test variants. Duplicate the master and change one thing per variant, such as the headline or the product image. Resize for each placement. Create feed, Story and other versions, then check each against current platform specs. Translate for each market. Create the language versions and have a fluent reviewer correct them in the file. Review and export. Check brand, legibility, safe areas and legal text, then export and upload in your ad platform.

If you mainly need high volumes of ad variations and video, an ad-focused generator or a platform's own creative features may suit you better. If your bottleneck is getting on-brand static ads that your team can keep editing, resizing and translating, an AI design tool with editable output is the stronger fit. Many teams use more than one.

Linearity has a free plan, plus Pro, Studio, Business and Enterprise plans. Linearity GmbH is based in Europe, is SOC 2 Type I and GDPR compliant, hosts data in the EU, and does not use customer files, brand kits or prompts to train its models. See pricing to compare plans.