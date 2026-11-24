To keep AI-generated marketing materials on brand across formats, set up your brand assets first, generate a design file rather than a flat image, and adapt that one file for each format instead of generating new ones. When the logo, colors and fonts live in a brand kit and the design keeps live text and separate layers, every resized or translated version carries the same brand elements, and you only have to check them.

This guide walks through that workflow in Linearity, step by step: preparing brand assets, generating an editable design, checking its structure, and adapting it for other formats and languages.

Linearity is an AI design tool for marketing teams. It builds a brand kit from your company website, with your logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice, and applies that kit to every design it generates. The kit is also the yardstick you will check each version against later, so it pays to get it right before you write a single prompt.

Consistency gets harder as soon as more than one person is creating branded content. Without a shared kit, each person pastes hex codes into prompts, picks a slightly different font weight or grabs an old logo file. A kit turns those choices into settings.

Gather the approved basics. Collect the current logo files, the exact color values and the fonts your brand uses for headlines and body text. If there are older versions in circulation, decide now which ones are retired. Build the brand kit from your website. Point Linearity at your company website and it pulls the logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice into a brand kit. Review what it found and compare it with your approved basics. Share the kit with the team. In a workspace, set the brand to Organization and every teammate generates with the same logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice. Write a short design brief. Name the asset type, where it will run, the audience, the message, the final copy and the call to action. The brand kit covers how it should look; the brief covers what it has to say.

A brand kit gives every generated design the same logo, colors, fonts and tone of voice.

For how the kit, guidelines and approved assets fit together, see brand management in Linearity and team workspaces.

Linearity turns a text prompt into a design file with separate layers, live text and vector shapes, not a flat image. It makes social posts, ads, posters, slides, logos and App Store screenshots, all in your brand.

That difference matters the moment you want to change something. A common complaint in design communities is that AI graphics look close to right, but the person only wants to adjust one part and finds there is nothing to select: the whole result is one image.

You can generate where you already work. The web app runs in any browser at cloud.linearity.io. Linearity also works inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor and Codex through its MCP server, and in Slack, where a teammate can ask for a design in a channel.

Open Linearity where you work. Use the web app, or connect Linearity to Claude or ChatGPT and ask for the design in the chat. Select the brand. Pick the brand kit you prepared so the generated design uses its logo, colors and fonts. Describe the asset. Turn your brief into a prompt: the asset type and format, the message, the exact headline and call to action, and the mood. Compare a few directions. Generate more than one option and choose the one that best fits the brief, not the one with the most detail.

A prompt built from the brief might read: a LinkedIn post announcing our new reporting dashboard, headline “See every campaign in one place”, call to action “Book a demo”, calm and confident, with space for a product screenshot.

Linearity generates a layered design file from a prompt, ready to edit.

For format-specific advice, see the AI social media post generator and the AI post generator.

A flat image stores everything as pixels. To change a word or move the logo, you regenerate or paint over it. A design file keeps each element apart: the headline is live text, shapes are vector paths, and the logo, image and background sit on separate layers. Before you adapt anything, check that the file has that structure and make your edits once, in the master design.

Check the text is live. Click the headline, body copy and call to action. You should be able to retype them, change the size and fix line breaks. Check the layers. Each element should be its own layer, so you can move the logo, swap the image or reorder elements without touching the rest. Edit the vector shapes. Logos, icons and illustrations are generated as editable SVG vector paths. Change fills and strokes, adjust nodes and scale them without losing quality. Tidy the images. Remove a background or upscale an image that is too small for its placement. Compare it with the brand kit. Confirm the colors, fonts and logo match the kit before the design becomes the source for other versions.

Recovering layers from an existing flat image is a different job. Several tools now offer it, Canva's Magic Layers among them, and Linearity has Image to Layers, which splits a flat image into separate editable layers. You are reconstructing structure the image never had, so check the result and expect some cleanup. If you are still at the stage of creating the asset, generate it as a design file and skip the reconstruction. Our guide to image to layers goes into that workflow.

Because the design is a file, you adapt it instead of generating a whole new image for every placement. Linearity can resize a design for other formats and translate it into other languages, and every version stays editable. The layers, live text and vector shapes carry over, so the brand colors, fonts and logo you checked in the master design travel with it.

Finish the master design first. Make copy and layout changes before you create versions, so you do not repeat the same fix in every format. Resize for each placement. Choose a preset format or enter a custom size. AI design resize rebuilds the layout for the new frame as a separate editable design, and the original stays as it was. Translate where you need it. Choose a language and translate one artboard or the whole campaign. The layout adapts to the new text, and each version stays editable. Check every version against the brand kit. Look at colors, fonts and logo, then at margins, safe areas and line breaks. Ask a fluent reader to check each translation. Export and keep the set together. Export each version for its channel and keep the files in one shared project so the team works from the same set.

The logo is the approved version and has room around it.

Colors and fonts match the brand kit.

No essential copy or imagery is cut off.

Text is readable at the size people will see it.

Translated lines break in sensible places.

Direct publishing to social networks is coming soon. For now, the last step is exporting the files and uploading them to each platform.

The workflow removes repeated setup, but it does not remove review. Someone still has to approve the message, check claims, names and dates, choose the strongest direction and sign off on translations. The brand kit makes that review faster because there is one clear standard to check against.

If your brand assets are sensitive, it also helps to know where they go. Linearity is SOC 2 Type I and GDPR compliant, hosts data in the EU, and does not use customer files, brand kits or prompts to train its models. There is a free plan to try the workflow, with Pro, Studio, Business and Enterprise plans on the pricing page. For a wider look at AI in design work, start with the Linearity AI design guide.