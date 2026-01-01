Remove the background from a photo.
Remove the background from a photo in one click, then keep going in the same file: new background, type, brand colors, export.
Background removal runs in Linearity on the web and in the Mac and iPad apps. It is included in the Free plan.
Edit with AI
In Linearity it is one click.
- Step 1:
Open Linearity
Open Linearity and sign in, or create a free account.
- Step 2:
Add your photo
Add your photo to a design.
- Step 3:
Remove the background
Select the photo. In the Inspector, under Edit with AI, choose Remove background.
- Step 4:
Keep designing
Put the cut-out on a new background, add type, and export. Exporting with a transparent background needs a paid plan.
A cut-out is the start, not the end.
What you get
The subject of the photo on its own layer, with the background made transparent. It stays an image: the cut-out is pixels, not vector paths.
Why do it inside a design tool
A cut-out is rarely the end of the job. In Linearity it is already in a design, so you can drop a color or a scene behind it, add a headline in your brand fonts and export every size you need without moving files between tools.
What it does not do
It does not run on this page, and this page does not take your photo: you add it once you are in Linearity. Photos where the subject and the background are close in color, or where edges are fine hair or glass, may need a second look.
Questions about the background remover
Is background removal free?
It is included in the Linearity Free plan, which needs an account but no credit card. Plan limits are listed on the pricing page.
Why does this tool need an account when the others do not?
The other tools on this site are simple enough to run in your browser. Background removal is done by a model that runs in Linearity, so it needs the product.
Which format keeps the transparent background?
PNG. JPEG has no transparency, so a cut-out exported as JPEG gets a solid background. In Linearity, exporting with a transparent background is part of the paid plans.
Can I remove only part of the background?
Background removal isolates the main subject. To split a picture into several parts you can move separately, use Image to layers instead.
And the rest of the tools.
Social media image resizer
Crop and resize one image to the exact pixel size of any social format.
Color contrast checker
Check a text and background color against WCAG AA and AAA, and get a passing alternative.
Color palette generator
Turn one color into harmonies and a ten-step shade scale, then copy it as CSS or download it as SVG.
Image color picker
Pull the main colors out of a photo or a logo, or click any pixel for its hex code.
SVG to PNG converter
Render an SVG as a PNG at any pixel size, with a transparent or a solid background.
Image to layers
Split a flat image into separate layers for the subject, background and text.
Image to SVG
Trace a PNG or JPEG into vector paths you can edit and export as SVG.
Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing