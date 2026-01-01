A cut-out is the start, not the end.

What you get The subject of the photo on its own layer, with the background made transparent. It stays an image: the cut-out is pixels, not vector paths.

Why do it inside a design tool A cut-out is rarely the end of the job. In Linearity it is already in a design, so you can drop a color or a scene behind it, add a headline in your brand fonts and export every size you need without moving files between tools.