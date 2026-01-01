Questions about the social media image resizer

Is my file uploaded anywhere? No. The tool runs entirely in your browser. Your file is read and processed on your own device and is never sent to a server.

Which format should I download, JPEG or PNG? JPEG for photographs, at a smaller file size. PNG for images with a logo, text, flat color or transparency.

Can it resize a design without cropping it? Not this tool: fitting one image into a different shape means cropping it. To change a layout to a new format, with the text and elements rearranged rather than cut off, use Resize in Linearity.