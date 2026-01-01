Crop an image to any social media size.
Pick a format, drop in an image, position the crop and download it at the exact pixel size. Nothing is uploaded.
Free, no sign-up. Runs in your browser; nothing is uploaded.
1080 × 1350 px, 4:5. The safest default for the feed and for ads
File type
Full chart for this platform: Instagram dimensions
From any image to the exact size.
- Step 1:
Pick a format
Choose a platform and a format. The frame takes that format's exact pixel size.
- Step 2:
Add and place your image
Add an image, then drag it and use the zoom slider to choose what stays in the frame.
- Step 3:
Check the safe area
Where the platform has a safe area, switch it on to see what its interface will cover.
- Step 4:
Download
Download a JPEG or a PNG at the format's pixel size.
It crops. It never stretches.
Exact output size
The download is always the format's full pixel size, for example 1080 × 1350 for a vertical Instagram feed post, whatever the size of the image you started with.
It crops, it does not stretch
The image keeps its proportions. It is scaled to cover the frame and the overflow is cropped, so nothing is distorted. An image smaller than the format is enlarged and will look soft.
Safe areas where they are known
Instagram Stories and Reels, Facebook covers and YouTube banners are partly covered or cropped by the platform. The dashed overlay marks the area that stays visible.
Questions about the social media image resizer
Is my file uploaded anywhere?
No. The tool runs entirely in your browser. Your file is read and processed on your own device and is never sent to a server.
Which format should I download, JPEG or PNG?
JPEG for photographs, at a smaller file size. PNG for images with a logo, text, flat color or transparency.
Can it resize a design without cropping it?
Not this tool: fitting one image into a different shape means cropping it. To change a layout to a new format, with the text and elements rearranged rather than cut off, use Resize in Linearity.
Where do the sizes come from?
From the Linearity size charts, which list every format per platform with its aspect ratio and safe area.
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Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
Free to start. No credit card required. See pricing