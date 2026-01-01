Build a color palette from one color.
Start from one color. Get its harmonies and a ten-step scale of shades and tints, then copy the hex codes, export CSS variables or download the palette as an SVG.
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Harmony
Shades and tints
CSS variables
:root {
--analogous-1: #FF2014;
--analogous-2: #FF9614;
--analogous-3: #F3FF14;
--shade-100: #FFF4E5;
--shade-200: #FFDDB3;
--shade-300: #FFC680;
--shade-400: #FFAF4D;
--shade-500: #FF981A;
--shade-600: #E67E00;
--shade-700: #B36200;
--shade-800: #804600;
--shade-900: #4D2A00;
--shade-1000: #291600;
}
One color in, a palette out.
- Step 1:
Start with a color
Enter a hex code or pick a color. Random gives you a starting point.
- Step 2:
Choose a harmony
Choose a harmony: complementary, analogous, triadic or split complementary.
- Step 3:
Copy a hex code
Click any swatch to copy its hex code.
- Step 4:
Export
Export the palette as CSS custom properties, or as an SVG to open in a design app.
How the colors are chosen.
How the harmonies are made
Each harmony rotates the hue of your color around the color wheel and keeps its saturation and lightness: 180° for complementary, 30° either side for analogous, 120° steps for triadic, and 150° and 210° for split complementary.
Shades and tints
The scale keeps the hue and saturation and steps the lightness from 95% down to 8%, which gives light backgrounds, a mid-tone and dark text colors from the same hue.
An SVG you can edit
The SVG export is a row of labelled swatches as real vector shapes. Open it in Linearity Curve, Figma or Illustrator and sample the colors directly.
Questions about the color palette generator
How many colors should a palette have?
Three to five is the usual working range: one dominant color, one or two supporting colors and an accent, plus neutrals for text and backgrounds.
What is the 60-30-10 rule?
A proportion for applying a palette: about 60% of the area in the dominant color, 30% in a secondary color and 10% in an accent.
Which harmony should I pick?
Analogous for calm, low-contrast designs. Complementary for the strongest contrast between two colors. Triadic for a lively palette that still looks balanced.
Will these colors pass accessibility checks?
Not automatically. A harmony is about hue, and text legibility is about lightness. Check each text and background pair in the contrast checker.
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Try it now. Turn any idea into a design.
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