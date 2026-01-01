Questions about the color palette generator

How many colors should a palette have? Three to five is the usual working range: one dominant color, one or two supporting colors and an accent, plus neutrals for text and backgrounds.

What is the 60-30-10 rule? A proportion for applying a palette: about 60% of the area in the dominant color, 30% in a secondary color and 10% in an accent.

Which harmony should I pick? Analogous for calm, low-contrast designs. Complementary for the strongest contrast between two colors. Triadic for a lively palette that still looks balanced.